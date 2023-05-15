Demon Slayer: Thunder Breathing 7th form explained

In Demon Slayer, Thunder Breathing is one of the many techniques that are used to fight demons. Originally a 6-form technique, Zenitsu created the 7th Form of Thunder Breathing all on his own.

Demon Slayer’s fast-paced action and storytelling focus on demon slayers fighting immortal demons to protect humankind. Fighting such powerful beings that heal almost instantly and have no weaknesses is practically impossible.

However, the power of the breath and their special Nichirin swords sets these demon slayers apart. These slayers put their lives on the line to protect the world and ultimately annihilate Muzan Kibutsuji.

One such demon slayer is Zenitsu Agatsuma, famous for being cowardly and whiny. The series takes its sweet time in his development, but Zenitsu becomes an iconic character with his newly developed skill. Apart from Giyu, he is the only character to develop his original breathing form.

What is Thunder Breathing in Demon Slayer?

Thunder Breathing is a Breathing Style that simulates lightning, especially quick strikes and movements. It resembles lightning ripping through the sky, with the user’s movements, methods, and powers. All known techniques and forms require using blinding speeds and extremely fast assaults to completely overwhelm the opponent in a moment.

When using Thunder Breathing techniques, users experience themselves seemingly creating and manipulating lightning. This breathing style originally had six forms, each being extremely difficult. Zenitsu mastered the first form to its full capacity but failed to learn the rest.

However, the first form itself is extremely difficult. With his master gone, Zenitsu can no longer learn the remaining five forms. Therefore, during his fight with Kaigaku, an Upper Moon Six, he created a 7th form.

How does Zenitsu’s Thunder Breathking 7th Form work?

During the “Infinity Castle Arc,” Zenitsu fights against Kaigaku, who is his former fellow apprentice. They both studied Thunder Breathing together. While Zenitsu could only master the first form, Kaigaku could use all techniques except for the first one.

Even after becoming a demon, Kaigaku uses the skills he learned as a human. His Blood Demon Art is “Electrokinesis,” which uses various forms of Thunder breathing.

During their fight, Zenitsu was at a major disadvantage against Kaigaku until he used the seventh form called “Honoikazuchi no Kami,” literally meaning “Flaming Thunder God.”

To use this technique, Zenitsu runs forward at breakneck speed, unleashing a single forward slash from a low stance. This is accompanied by a yellow Japanese dragon shaped like a lightning bolt.

