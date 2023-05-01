Demon Slayer: Genya’s weapon and abilities explained

Genya Shinazugawa is one of the major characters in Demon Slayer’s “Swordsmith Village Arc”, and it will reveal the truth about his weapon and abilities. Here’s what fans need to know about the peculiar demon slayer that doesn’t even use swords.

Demon Slayer never fails to deliver exciting action and heartbreaking drama to its fans. The anime series primarily focuses on Tanjiro Kamado, who has become a demon slayer, to look for ways to turn his sister, Nezuko, back to human.

Article continues after ad

The story centers around demon slayers fighting immortal demons in order to protect humanity. The “Swordsmith Village Arc” has finally started airing, and the plot is steadily taking shape and approaching its conclusion. Demon Slayer is currently only a few stops away from its conclusion.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that fans are learning several mysteries and secrets one by one. The entire Demon Slayer corps fights using Nichirin sword since that’s the only weakness of the demons. However, Genya is the only one who doesn’t have a sword. Here’s a look at what Genya really is and what weapons and abilities he has.

Article continues after ad

Genya’s weapon in Demon Slayer

Due to his brother, Sanemi’s criticism and his lack of power, the young and desperate Genya consumes demon flesh in order to become stronger. However, that takes away his ability to use breathing techniques, which is why Genya is unable to master swordsmanship. Nonetheless, Genya’s weapon, Nichirin Shotgun has abilities similar to that of a demon slayer’s sword that allows him to kill demons without a blade.

It is a western style double-barreled shotgun that contains bullets made of Scarlet Crimson Iron Sand and Scarlet Ore. Genya has a secondary weapon called Nichirin Wakizaashi, a shortsword with two hollow ovals that overlap its core and a dull shade of brown for its handguard.

Article continues after ad

Genya’s abilities defeat demons even without breathing techniques

Viz Media

The strongest Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Gyomei Himejima, personally trains Genya to help him compensate for his inability to use breathing techniques. “Repetitive Action” is a technique that primarily focuses on Genya repeating a set of words or phrases that assists him in focusing on his given task properly, keeping his mind clear, and blocking out the pain.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He repeats a set of prayers to help him focus and steel his mind, replicating the effects of Total Concentration Breathing. Genya also possesses “Demonic Transformation”, where he temporarily gains demonic attributes by consuming the live flesh of a demon. He can gain regeneration and physical strength equal to the demon he is consuming the flesh of.

Article continues after ad

He gains not only their strength but also some of their physical characteristics, such as eyes and hair. Genya consumes the flesh of Upper Four and Upper One, enhancing his demonification. Even after getting half of his head sliced off, Genya is alive and conscious for a long while.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Invincible Season 2