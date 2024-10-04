Jujutsu Kaisen creator draws inspiration from anime adaptation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was an incredible anime adaptation that even inspired creator Gege Akutami to draw references from the final arc of the manga.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen gathered immense popularity for its beautiful animation and amazing fight choreography.

It’s not often that manga artists take inspiration from the anime adaptation, but Akutami is one of a kind and, to be fair, fans love to see it. The second season aired from July 2024 to December 2024, during which time the manga had already entered its final arc.

Article continues after ad

After the battle of the strongest was over, Akutami realized he could use the fighting scenes in his manga. The information was shared in Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 28, which will be released on October 5, 2024.

A popular JJK account shared, “About the anime: The battle between the Jujutsu High members and Sukuna was heavily influenced by the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

“When the anime adaptation (visualization) happens, they rework the direction based on the manga, and even as the original author, I sometimes find myself thinking, ‘Whoa, this is awesome!’, ‘You can use this technique in this way too…’ – it’s like I was moved by something that’s been reverse imported.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans find this piece of information intriguing, with one writing, “Gege being a fanboy of his own work to the point of hyping up, how good it will look when animated is truly cute to see.”

“That’s cool that both mediums influenced one another,” wrote another.

“Oh, this explains the invisible chainsaws that Sukuna used to hold Yuta’s sword. Gege got it from MAPPA making Sukuna skate with slashes lmao,” a third one chimed in.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has reached its conclusion, so check out our guide on Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2.

For more from dark sorcery, have a look at our article on the new JJK character Gege introduced after the ending and most wasted characters.