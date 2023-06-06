One Piece: The legacy of Gol D. Roger explained

Gol D. Roger is one of the most important characters in One Piece, leaving behind a legacy like no one else. Here’s a look at Roger’s influence in the world of pirates.

One Piece has never had a shortage of characters that have major impacts on the story. Whether it is Shanks, Oden, Dragon, Blackbeard, or Rayleigh, these characters with less screen time have influenced the series significantly.

And yet, no character in the series is as important as Gol D. Roger. As a legend, not only is he the first Pirate King, but his crew is the only one to travel the entire world, even the last island. Roger claimed to leave behind a great treasure on the last island.

Article continues after ad

However, his legacy doesn’t simply end there. Instead, it carries on to this day and creates the foundation of the entire story. Delve deeper to learn about the legacy of Gol D. Roger in One Piece.

The treasure of One Piece that Gol D. Roger left behind

Crunchyroll

The world dubbed all the wealth that Pirate King Gol D. Roger gathered as the “One Piece.” However, some of that treasure also belongs to Joy Boy, though it was revealed much later in the series. The treasure is believed to be unimaginably valuable and is currently found on the Grand Line’s final island, Laugh Tale.

Article continues after ad

During the Void Century, a man named Joy Boy discovered an island at the end of the Grand Line. He left a treasure of immense worth behind. Gol D. Roger was intrigued by stories of these riches on the final island. No one what the treasure of One Piece is, but Roger claimed it has everything the world can offer.

He viewed the World Government’s prohibition on exploring the island as proof that it existed. Only the Roger Pirates crew members who sailed to the island discovered what the treasure One Piece was made of.

Article continues after ad

After the Roger Pirates ended their journey, the world began to refer to Roger’s treasure as “One Piece.” Before being executed, Roger revealed to the world that this immense treasure could be claimed by anyone who could reach it, thus beginning the Great Era of Pirates.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Great Pirate Era that was started with just a few words

Crunchyroll

Roger’s arrival at Laugh Tale and the revelation of the true history of the Void Century set in motion many of the events predicted at the time. Although he arrived two decades before those events would occur, his words acted as a catalyst for a great change destined to happen.

Article continues after ad

After knowing the past and the future, Roger knew what to do before dying, setting the gears for the events in the One Piece series. The crowd at Roger’s execution was witnessed by many people who would go on to become extremely infamous pirates and criminals.

This fervour was passed down to those born after Roger’s execution, with many of the young adults who make up the newest pirate generations of today being among that group. One of those people was Monkey D. Luffy, the man destined to be at the centre of the great change that will happen in the near future.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, the entire era can be considered Roger’s legacy since none of that would have started without his words. Roger was already sick and at death’s door before surrendering to the Marines. His execution was just a way to get his words across the world in the most impactful way, and it worked to a great extent.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

One Piece Void Century | One Piece Thriller Bark shadows theory | One Piece’s chapter 1085 | Kagaya Ubuyashiki abilities in Demon Slayer | Demon Slayer Thunder Breathing 7th form | The real villain in Hell’s Paradise | Naruto’s Best Rinnegan User | Luffy’s Gear 5 techniques | Naruto’s Infinite Tsukuyomi | One Piece Red Hair Pirates | Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale | Bleach vs Naruto | Naruto’s God Tree