Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 finally gets an update from producer

A Toho producer shares a new update on the highly-anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, so here’s what you need to know.

Although the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has reached its conclusion, the anime is far from over. Season 2 aired in 2023 adapting Gojo’s Past and Shibuya Incident Arcs from the manga. While the first arc was a flashback, the second one fully captured the true brutality of the universe, and MAPPA Studio announced Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 along with the finale of the second season.

Article continues after ad

The upcoming new episodes will cover the Culling Game Arc, a ritual in the form of a battle royale that involves sorcerers from different eras fighting each other. A lot of those sorcerers are incarnated from several eras or newly awakened by Kenjaku.

Fans have been awaiting new information on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 since December 2023. The studio has yet to release a trailer or announce a release window. However, we did get an update from the producer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll

Oricon News shares an interview from Toho Producer, Hiroaki Matsutani, “The Jujutsu Kaisen attraction has been very well received at Universal Studios Japan for over a year and has even been extended, so it will finally be available at the original Universal Studios Hollywood.

We have received passionate messages from local fans about the work every day, so we are very happy to have this opportunity for more people to experience the world of the TV anime Jujutsu Kaisen. We are also working hard on the sequel to the TV anime, so please look forward to future developments.”

Article continues after ad

So, while fans await a new season, the producer assures us that it’s currently under production. Since the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has reached its conclusion, there have been rumors of Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2, though nothing concrete has emerged just yet.

For more from dark sorcery, have a look at our article on the new JJK character Gege introduced after the ending and most wasted characters.