One Piece: The powers of Mera Mera no Mi explained

Mera Mera no Mi is one of the strongest devil fruits in the entirety of One Piece. Here’s a look at the powers and abilities it grants its users.

One Piece is a timeless shonen classic that features several characters with special skills and traits. The main sources of power in the world are devil fruit or Haki. While Haki is achieved by vigorous training, the power of a devil fruit can be acquired by simply consuming it.

Among the several types of devil fruits, a Logia is considered to be the strongest since it can help the user transform their bodies into an element of nature, depending on which element the fruit gives. Mera Mera no Mi is a Logia-type devil fruit that once belonged to Ace.

After his death, his sworn brother Sabo consumed the fruit, hoping to fulfil Ace’s wishes. The brothers are known for their exceptional fighting skills around the globe. Delve deeper to find out how they both used the powers of Mera Mera no Mi.

The powers of Ace’s Mera Mera no Mi

Ace excelled in all forms of Haki, but he rarely used it ever since consuming the Mera Mera no Mi. His most popular technique, “Fire Fist,” turns his fist into flames and launches it as a dense column of fire at his target. This is how Ace got his nickname, “Fire Fist Ace.”

Another technique is the “Flame Commandment,” which he used in the Marineford War. It is a prerequisite for using “Fire Pillar,” where Ace shoots the flames straight upward, destroying a target above him.

However, Ace’s most powerful technique is the “Great Flame Commandment,” which he used against Blackbeard before his capture. Ace’s ultimate technique is creating a gigantic fireball resembling the sun and hurling it at his opponent to try to obliterate them.

The powers of Sabo’s Mera Mera no Mi

Because of years of combat training, Sabo is able to fully utilize the powers of Mera Mera no Mi shortly after consuming it. He uses Ace’s signature technique, “Fire Fist,” to destroy the battle arena in Dressrosa. In “One Piece: Stampede,” this technique was strong enough to create a vast wall of fire over the sea to help the Straw Hats and other pirates escape from the Marines.

Unlike Ace, who solely relied on his devil fruit, Sabo incorporates the Mera Mera no Mi with his Haki. Sabo has a unique fighting style called “Ryusoken,” where he uses Haki while shaping his palm like a dragon claw. The grip strength is enough to destroy even the toughest objects.

Sabo’s technique, “Burning Dragon Claw Fist: Fire Flame Dragon King,” is a combination of Ryusoken and Mera Mera no Mi. Sabo ignites his “dragon claw” before slamming it into his opponent and spins them around before blasting his target away with a burst of fire.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

