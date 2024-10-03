Jujutsu Kaisen confirms another character survived the same attack that killed Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has already ended, yet there’s a twist – another character survived the same attack that took Gojo’s life earlier on.

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 28 will be released on October 5, 2024, which covers the redrawn fight between Yuta and Sukuna, which looks more polished than before.

The volume also confirms that Sukuna used the World Cutting Slash on Yuta, which killed the strongest sorcerer in the modern era. After Gojo’s and Sukuna’s deaths, Yuta is easily the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Yuta was also cut in half just like Gojo, but he survived thanks to Rika’s Reverse Cursed Technique.

The nature of the attack Yuta suffered wasn’t clarified in the weekly version but the scene has now been leaked, proving the young sorcerer really did showcase an incredible feat.

However, since all fans didn’t believe it was a World Cutting Slash, the leaker further explains, “There’s no need to use Chants plus Hand pointing if not for World Slash. If he wanted to use reinforced dismantle it wouldn’t pierce through, as it’s only a 20% boost from the low output. Whereas World Slash negates durability.”

One fan writes, “Sometimes you can show people the panels and they still don’t get that it’s a world cutting slash these are the four panels guys. He used the hand sign and chants during Yuji’s two-page talk and then we see a burnt hand directing the slash.”

“The funniest thing about this is that people will say they don’t see the hand sign for WCS but you don’t need to see it. He had both his arms held, and we saw the chants. Then, we saw him pointing with one. It’s implying he had his arms released to do both and we see the end,” writes another.

