Demon Slayer: The history of Demon Slayer Corps explained

Demon Slayer Corps is an organization that’s dedicated to defeating all demons from Japan, including the demon Proginetor Muzan Kibutsuji. Here’s a look at the history of the central organization in Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer is a popular Shonen anime and manga series that follows Tanjiro Kamado, who is searching for a cure for his sister, who was turned into a demon. To fulfil his goal, Tanjiro trained relentlessly and joined the Demon Slayer Corps.

The series gained immense popularity with its three seasons and one canon movie. The franchise has three seasons and a movie; the fourth season is in production. However, despite that, the history of the Demon Slayer Corps has yet to be explored.

The organization is run by the Ubuyashiki family, who strive to defeat Muzan and eradicate all demons from existence. Here’s a look at the history of the Demon Slayer Corps.

What is the Demon Slayer Corps?

The Demon Slayer Corps is an independent organization that the government does not officially recognize. Because of its clandestine nature, its members must operate in secrecy, which means Demon Slayers cannot publicly wield their swords in public.

The vast majority of individuals are unaware of its existence. They can carry out their jobs surreptitiously and effectively if they keep a low profile and avoid drawing undue attention. The Demon Slayer Corps operates solely on the resources the Ubuyashiki family provides, with no backing from the government or other sponsors.

The amassed riches of the Ubuyashiki family are earned through their unique talent of foresight. The income is critical to ensure that the Demon Slayers have the required means and resources to carry out their tasks properly.

When was the organization founded?

The Demon Slayer Corps was founded over a thousand years ago (Heian Era), shortly after Muzan Kibutsuji, a distant relative of the current Ubuyashiki family, turned into a demon. Due to this, a mysterious curse befell the Ubuyashiki bloodline, causing the subsequent generations to suffer from premature deaths.

Seeking advice from a priest, the family dedicated their entire lives and fortune to defeating Muzan and establishing the Corps. Although the Ubuyashiki family were too physically weak to fight on their own, they ensured that the Corps members had enough resources to fight against the demons.

Sengoku Era – The Golden Age of the demon slayers

Centuries later, in the Sengoku Era, the Demon Slayer Corps members learned Breathing Styles from Yoriichi Tsugikuni. They also developed skills that could overpower demons. Most of them also developed Demon Slayer Marks, establishing the Golden Age of the demon slayers.

However, the marked slayers shortened their lifespans after using too much power and died before age 25. As a result, the knowledge of the Demon Slayer Mark was lost over time. Only one member from each generation Kamado family will naturally have the mark manifested on their foreheads.

Muichito Tokito, a direct descendant of the Tsugikuni bloodline, became the first demon slayer to manifest the mark in centuries, followed by Mitsuri and later most of the other Hashira. While Yoriichi was still a Corps member during the Sengoku Era, he battled Muzan and almost killed him.

Sadly, Muzan escaped after suffering devastating wounds that continued to burn him for centuries. Ultimately, during the Taisho Era (the current timeline), the Demon Slayer Corps gathered all its might to defeat Muzan and the Upper Moons, finally ending their horror.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

