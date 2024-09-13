Is Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2 happening? Manga plans explained

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will end in a few chapters, but will there be a Part 2? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen is the final arc of the manga, which covers the fights against Kenjaku and Sukuna. The sorcerers gather all their might to defeat the villains. They had been planning for several weeks and all their efforts were worth it.

While they lost Gojo, Kashimo, and Choso, the outcome of the battle was in their favor without more people dying. The manga debuted in 2018 and will finally reach its conclusion in September 2024. So after Sukuna’s defeat, all that’s left to do is tie up the loose ends.

Understandably, fans are hoping for Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2. But will the author make a sequel? Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269!

Will there be a Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2?

As of now, there is no official announcement of Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2.

Although fans are hoping for a Part 2, the possibility remains low until there is an official announcement. Gege introduced this New Shadow Style technique to reset the corrupted Jujutsu world so the sorcerers from the future won’t have to suffer as much.

When does the Jujutsu Kaisen manga end?

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will end in Chapter 271, which will be released on September 30.

JJK has officially released Chapter 268 which featured the defeat of Ryomen Sukuna. Nobara lends a helping hand to Yuji who was fighting the villain all by himself. After Sukuna dies, we see the reunion of the first-year trio.

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers, Yuta survives the battle and is back in his body. While the first half of the chapter focuses on the sorcerers discussing the aftermath of the battle, the other half focuses on the New Shadow Style School.

Since Mei Mei didn’t fight Sukuna directly, Kusakabe says she had the easiest. However, Ui Ui points out she did her part with the issue of “New Shadow Style.” Mei Mei monopolized Simple Domain and applied unreasonable binding vows since the New Shadow Style serves as a technique to rely on for sorcerers like Kusakabe who don’t have an innate technique.

Mei Mei is also planning the downfall of Gojo and Kamo Clans. She says that the New Shadow Style became a power equal to the three great sorcerer clans. She is rejoicing at the possibility of their downfalls since they aimed to harm her brother.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the final chapter release date. For more from dark sorcery, have a look at the unsatisfying JJK ending and our list of all character deaths.