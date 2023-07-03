Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1: Release date & spoilers

The wait for the new season of Jujutsu Kaisen is almost over. Here’s what you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Jujutsu Kaisen’s new season, especially after the massive success of the first season and the prequel movie. With its dark themes and plot lines, Jujutsu Kaisen executes Shonen tropes, unlike any other anime.

Based on the previous season’s action-packed intensity, fans can expect no less from the upcoming season. The trailer looks promising as it features Gojo and Geto in their younger days.

Furthermore, the new season will introduce several characters, one of them being Toji Fushiguro – one of the strongest fighters in the entirety of JJK. Delve deeper to find out more about the release date and possible spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 will release on 6 July at 12:00 am JST. The anime will drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00 am PT

9:00 am MST

10:00 am CT

11:00 am EST

4:00 pm BST

5:00 pm European Time

8:30 pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 spoilers

The first episode, “Hidden Inventory,” will feature events from 2006. This is during the time Gojo was a Jujutsu Tech High School student along with his best friend Geto and several other accomplished sorcerers.

The official synopsis states – “The year 2006. Sorceress Utahime and Mei Mei are investigating a Western-style mansion that has a history. Suddenly, the building begins to collapse, and they are thrown into the air…”

The flashback starts with Utahime and Mei Mei wandering in a mysterious mansion with a never-ending hallway. As they strategize a way to find the curse, Gojo breaks the wall and enters the scene. His interaction with Utahime is the same as it’s now.

Geto and Shoko will also be introduced in the scene. Next, Gojo and Geto will be tasked with a very important mission by Principal Yaga. The mission is to retrieve Riko Amanai, who is the Star Plasma Vessel. The duo had to escort her to Jujutsu High, where she could fulfill her sacral role and merge with Tengen.

Where to watch JJK Season 2?

The series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll starting 6 July. The streaming platform will release new episodes every week, with subtitles and dubbing in all of its territories.

Dubs for the new season will be in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Russian. Crunchyroll will announce the release date of all the dubs at a later date.

Stream the previous season of Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

