Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271: Release date & spoiler speculation

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will finally conclude its epic story in Chapter 271, so here’s everything you need to know about the finale.

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached its end and the manga will be concluding this incredible story in the upcoming chapter. Chapter 270 shocked the entire fandom by bringing back Takaba and someone who looks like Kenjaku.

Not only that, but the story is setting the Jujutsu world anew with the New Shadow Style. It will become a foundation in the new world of Jujutsu. The major advantage is that anyone with cursed energy can use it, even if they don’t have an innate technique.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, Mei Mei also plans to take down the remaining two sorcerer clans: the Kamo and Gojo Clans. The recent chapter features Yuji teasing the final mission of the first-year trio. So, what will happen in the manga finale?

Since there’s no break this week, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 will be released on Sunday, September 30, 2024 at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

Article continues after ad

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 global release time zones are below:

Article continues after ad

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 spoiler speculation

Manga Plus

The manga finale will most likely feature the first-year trio in a new scene as they deal with the curse user in their new mission. Despite being a team, they rarely had the opportunity to go on missions together. Furthermore, we may learn more about what Mei Mei is planning to do with the Kamo and Gojo Clans.

Maki has already annihilated the Zenin Clan but the other two clans still want to maintain their power hierarchy in the Jujutsu world. Mei Mei also talked about the clans going after her brother, which the story has yet to shed more light on.

Article continues after ad

The upcoming chapter will likely reveal the new hierarchy system of the Jujutsu world since curses still roam around freely in the world. Since the story will end in this chapter, there’s also a possibility of a tragic ending.

Article continues after ad

Spoilers will be out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending this week, so check out our guide on Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2. For more from dark sorcery, have a look at the 10 strongest characters alive in the manga and our list of all character deaths.