Jujutsu Kaisen ends with small tease for Gege Akutami’s next manga

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga reached its conclusion last week but creator Gege Akutami teases his next project.

Popular manga Jujutsu Kaisen may have ended but creator Gege Akutami’s career is just beginning. JJK is his first serialized manga, and it beecame became a global sensation. While the ending is rather controversial, the manga is still loved among fans.

In the recent Mangaka Musings shared by Viz, Gege Akutami says, “It’s the final chapter! Thank you for all your support! I’ll do my best to prepare for the next challenge!”

Every week, the magazine includes several manga chapters and the author’s comments along with it. Viz shares Mangaka Musings, where the mangakas share their thoughts about their series, anime, or anything else.

Akutami confirms he will be working on more manga in the future and no doubt, fans would love to see more of his works. Since the creator made no promises for Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2, he might create a new series altogether.

Popular JJK account Myamura also shares the message on Twitter/X. One fan writes, “Gege is actually a genius, the fact JJK is his first manga. His writing isn’t that good but he created enjoyable characters and story. He has a big potential in the future.”

“Greg you seem like a cool guy but please for the love of god write a better ending next time,” shares another.

“Gege’s writing is amazing. The ‘ending’ doesn’t seem like an actual ending but a setup for what’s to come. It seems like what actually ended was sukunas story. This was a story about Sukuna. And tbh for Sukuna’s story it feels really complete,” adds a third fan.

