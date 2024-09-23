Shonen Jump shuts down Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2 rumors

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga ending, fans are already hoping for a Part 2 but Shonen Jump makes no promise for a sequel.

The fight against the King of Curses in Jujutsu Kaisen is finally over. All that’s left is for the story to tie some loose ends and this epic story will finally conclude. The manga is ending on September 30, 2024 with Chapter 271.

However, as fans aren’t ready to bid farewell to their favorite manga this soon, they are all eagerly awaiting a Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2. Fans believed that Part 2 is all but confirmed after the editor’s message for a special annoucement.

The announcement will be shared along with the final chapter. One fan shares a screenshot of a Tiktok video and says, “‘With part 2 confirmed’ and this sh*t has 130k likes. There’s an entire stupid side to this fandom which consumes JJK through rumours and straight up lies.” Thankfully the rumors have been dispelled.

The account shares, “Regarding Editor Comments: There’s no official confirmation of any continuation or sequel for Jujutsu Kaisen in the preview of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #44. We’ll keep updating with any possible news or announcements given once the series ends next week.”

However, some of the fans have yet to lose hope for a sequel. One fan writes, “Why would they spoil the surprise in the preview? Patience guys, a sequel is bound to happen.”

“I literally refuse to believe the final chapter of JJK is this week. I am such a cope believer in the Part 2 theories that when it doesn’t happen it might kill me,” shares another.

That said, more fans are believing that there will never be a Part 2. One of them shares, “People thinking there’s gonna be a part 2 are coping so hard. Gege is so very obviously done with this story and it is showing in the writing and in how many frequent breaks he took in the past couple years.”

