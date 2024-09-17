Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270: Release date & spoiler speculation

Jujutsu Kaisen manga confirms Yuta is alive and also reveals Mei Mei has plans to take down the major clans, so what will happen in Chapter 270?

The long and difficult battle against the King of Curses is finally over with minimum casualties. As the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is almost near its end, we see the reunion of the first-year students and Yuta being alive after using Kenjaku’s technique.

Despite the risks involved, Yuta took over Gojo’s body to fight Sukuna. Maki was strongly against the idea and gave him an earful when he was safe and sound.

Gege also introduced a New Shadow Style, which will become a foundation in the new world of Jujutsu. Anyone with cursed energy can use it, even if they don’t have an innate technique. We also see Mei Mei telling an elder about how New Shadow Style became a power equal to the three great sorcerer clans. But what is she planning?

Since there’s no break this week, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 will be released on Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 spoiler speculation

Manga Plus

With the higher-ups dead, the Jujutsu world will be set anew. Mei Mei is planning to establish a New Shadow Style but first, she needs to eradicate the three major clans. The Zenin Clan already met its end when Maki killed them in the Perfect Preparation Arc.

Mei Mei said the clans were trying to make her little brother defective, so their end was bound to happen. The upcoming chapter will likely reveal more about the “brother” she’s talking about. Additionally, we might also learn about the fate of the remaining two clans.

Kamo Clan has a few members remaining, but they’ve been losing power over the years and are not as strong as before. On the other hand, the manga never introduced anyone else from the Gojo Clan except Satoru Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will release two more chapters before ending, so keep an eye the final chapter release date. For more from dark sorcery, have a look at the unsatisfying JJK ending and our list of the 10 strongest modern-era sorcerers.