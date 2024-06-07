Jujutsu Kaisen fans torn over Yuta’s fate in Chapter 262

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has revealed Yuta’s body was cut in half, and he used Gojo’s body to defeat Sukuna — however, fans are still unsure whether he will live or not.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 shocked fans across the globe as Yuta made the most horrific decision to defeat Sukuna. Before Gojo vs. Sukuna, he already planned to take over Gojo’s body if the latter died. While Gojo says he doesn’t care about what happens to his body, he also doesn’t plan on losing.

Yuta also worries about Gojo, who had to become a monster for the sake of others. Hence, Yuta takes Gojo’s burden over after his death. The recent chapter ends with Sukuna preparing to open his Malevolent Shrine and Yuta opening Gojo’s Unlimited Void.

What’s more, Gojo had already found a solution to Sukuna’s open barrier domain so Yuta could access his memories and have a solid countermeasure for it. Warning: We’re about to enter spoiler territory for the upcoming Chapter 262!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 ends with Rika holding Yuta’s real body and crying over his state. Yuta’s body appears to be stitched up, but he is lifeless because he has swapped his brain with Gojo’s. Fans are divided over whether or not Yuta will live after this fight.

“Guys, it’s like the spark of a CT initiating. Maybe Rika thinks Yuta is alive, so she screams, but it’s Kenjaku!! Some smoke is rising from Yuta’s left hand, and the blood is disappearing above his right eye!!,” shared one fan.

Another wrote, “This whole deal is going to end with just Yuji standing to take on Sukana. Hate to say it, but it feels like Yuta is being set up to go down.”

“I keep saying it’s gonna be Yuji taking out Sukuna when everyone else has fallen, with Sukuna’s own move no less,” said another.

You can check out the release date and spoiler speculation for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262. For more dark sorcery, also check out this insane fan theory about Yuji and all major character deaths in the manga so far.