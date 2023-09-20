Jujutsu Kaisen: Beloved character gets the most underwhelming death

The upcoming chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will feature the death of a fan-favorite, beloved character- however, Gege Akutami has given them an underwhelming death.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently one of the most popular new-gen Shonen anime and manga series. With a complex power system and incredible character design, the series instantly became popular among fans.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Satoru Gojo contributes a lot to the series’ global popularity. After all, he has every quality that Shonen fans adore: he’s a teacher, is unparalleled in battle, has an eccentric personality, and is kind enough to help anyone in need. He may come off as arrogant at first, but he only shows off his superiority in front of his enemies – which isn’t necessarily bad.

Additionally, the manga is currently featuring the battle of the strongest. Chapter 235 seemed to confirm Gojo’s victory. However, before fans can celebrate for long, Gege Akutami drops a huge bomb in the upcoming chapter. Here’s how the mangaka gives the most underwhelming death to a fan-favorite character.

How does Gojo die in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Crunchyroll

According to leaks, Gojo dies in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236.

The chapter begins with Gojo talking with the spirits of his friends, Geto, Nanami, and Haibara. He also meets Riko and Kuroi and bids them farewell before the scene changes to his lifeless body lying on the ground.

Sukuna explains how Mahoraga’s adaptability works. It depends on the amount of time passed after the Shikigami receive a hit. He wanted the Shikigami to be a “role mode” that passes through Gojo’s Infinity. Instead of directly attacking Gojo, Mahoraga targeted the space around him.

Therefore, Gojo’s Infinity doesn’t matter as long as he is present in that space where Mahoraga can literally cut off anything. As a result, Gojo gets cut in half along with that space. Hence, the crown of victory immediately passes on to Sukuna.

The plotholes in the battle of the strongest

Viz

Gojo’s arrogance and confidence stem from his unparalleled strength. He is not called the strongest sorcerer alive for nothing. In chapter 3, Yuji asks Gojo if he can win against Sukuna. Gojo says that if the King of Curses has the power of all 20 fingers, the fight will be challenging, but he will win in the end.

Even moments before the battle, Gojo declared his victory. What’s odd about it is that Sukuna only had the power of 19 fingers, whereas Gojo’s abilities were amplified to 120% thanks to Utahime’s cursed technique. Additionally, during his conversation with Geto, Gojo claims that Sukuna is too strong and doesn’t need Megumi’s powers to defeat him.

The strongest sorcerer alive even feels sorry for the King of Curses, who didn’t have a chance to display his true strength – meaning Sukuna held back while Gojo was going all out. But in the entire fight, Sukuna only relied on Mahoraga’s abilities, and that’s how he managed to get the upper hand.

The first round was the battle of domains, where Sukuna lost terribly. Therefore, Mahoraga was his final trump card – or at least that’s what Gege intended to show. So, it begs the question, why would Gojo think that he was no match against Sukuna?

Why is Gojo’s death in Jujutsu Kaisen so underwhelming?

Viz

Considering Gojo’s influence, his death is poorly executed. First off, his death is literally off-screen. We don’t even see how and when the attack hit him. Seeing the end result was shocking, but at the same time, it didn’t make sense at all. It was difficult to process what transpired in the battle, which resulted in our beloved character ending up in such a horrible state.

We don’t even get to see Gojo saying his final words to his students. Furthermore, the fight between the two wasn’t some personal vendetta, but the future of the Jujutsu society rests on the outcome. Therefore, Gojo’s death fails to meet the level of impact it should’ve created. As one of the most popular characters, he didn’t manage to accomplish any of his goals.

Not only that, but we don’t see reactions from his students and the other sorcerers. The fight is being broadcast to everyone thanks to Mei Mei’s cursed technique. We only see Yuji’s heartbroken expression and Yuta drawing out his sword while Maki tries to calm him. But what about the others? The lack of reaction fails to create the emotional impact needed to follow up with the tragedy of Gojo’s death in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Additionally, the “cutting through space” technique or ability was completely uncalled for and just appeared out of nowhere. It was as if Gojo’s death had to be forcefully incorporated, making it all the more disappointing. The entire fight had a perfect pace until chapter 235, but the ending was rushed. The only good thing was that Gojo didn’t regret his death and was instead glad that he died at the hands of someone stronger.

Gojo’s fans are still hoping he will pull off another surprise stunt like before when he was fighting Toji. However, that’s simply not possible. The Reverse Cursed Technique can save a person from fatal injuries but cannot bring someone back to life. Gojo is gone forever, and he won’t be coming back.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 will be officially released on September 24. You can read the spoilers here.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.