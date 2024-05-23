Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261: Release date & major spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 features the biggest plot twist ever, and it doesn’t look good for Gojo — so here’s the release date and major spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently featuring the battle against the strongest sorcerer in history. The recent chapter features the epic team-up of Yuji and Todo against Sukuna. Todo is back in the game, and he’s stronger than ever. However, what’s truly surprising is how Sukuna saw Gojo while Yuji was tearing him apart.

Gojo died in Chapter 236, leaving the entire fandom shocked. However, in Chapter 260, Sukuna saw him standing. The chapter described Gojo as a ghost, so it was unclear whether or not Gojo will be returning.

Many even thought Sukuna was hallucinating. However, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Chapter 261 spoilers reveal the person standing with eyes similar to Gojo’s.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 will be released on May 26, 2024 at 7am PT on Viz and Manga Plus. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 release global timezones are below:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 major spoilers

Manga Plus

The chapter begins with Yuji planning to crush Sukuna’s heart, and Sukuna prepares to use his Domain Expansion again. However, he sees Gojo again and wonders why he’s alive. He quickly realizes it’s Yuta and apologizes for underestimating him. Yuta copied Kenjaku’s technique and took over Gojo’s body.

In a flashback scene, Yuta reveals his plan, much to Maki’s objection. However, Hahakr’s condition is that Yuta can use it as a last resort when everyone is wiped out. However, Yuta can only use Copy for five minutes, but he doesn’t know what will happen so the stakes are high.

It’s also impossible for him to copy Limitless since those without Six Eyes cannot use it. Kusakabe still says the plan isn’t “humane,” but Yuta is ready to throw away his humanity to defeat history’s strongest sorcerer. Maki says everyone’s concerned about him, but Yuta says Gojo bore the burden of a monster too.

And since no one else can become a monster after his death, it should be up to him. The scene changes to another flashback where Yuta tells Gojo he will take his body if he dies. Gojo doesn’t care what happens to his body, but he doesn’t intend to lose either.

Gojo is discussing this with Yuta in front of the other students. However, he tells his students to go away since he doesn’t want them to see a bloody sight. Gojo plans to kill the higher-ups, making Gakuganji the highest authority so the post-Shibuya chaos will not happen again.

Yuta tells Gojo not to try becoming a monster by himself again. However, Gojo thinks about Geto and says he was left behind. The chapter also confirms that Gojo killed the higher-ups. We also see Yuta’s condition after the fight, and he says he’s only conscious thanks to Rika, but he’s reaching his limit. The chapter ends with Sukuna using Malevolent Shrine and Yuta using Gojo’s Unlimited Void.

