Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta’s fate has 3 possible endings, and they’re all grim

After the twist in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261, there are three possible endings in Yuta’s fate and all of them are bleak for the character.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 makes a shocking reveal when Gojo comes back but with a catch. While the body is indeed Gojo’s, the brain and soul within belong to Yuta. Thanks to Kenjaku’s cursed technique, Yuta now lives inside the corpse of Gojo.

However, while Yuta coming back as Gojo means the sorcerers now have a real chance against Sukuna, the young sorcerer’s own future isn’t looking bright. As Mei Mei explains in Chapter 261, there are three possibilities regarding Yuta’s fate.

Article continues after ad

The first of these is that Yuta won’t be able to maintain the balance between his brain and Gojo’s body. Gojo wasn’t an ordinary sorcerer; he was the strongest whose Six Eyes and Limitless would be too much for Yuta. This could lead to Yuta dying.

Article continues after ad

The next possibility is Yuta maintaining Kenjaku’s cursed technique for some time but eventually dying. As a descendant of both Sugawara and Fujiwara, Yuta isn’t an ordinary sorcerer either. With Rika’s help and his massive cursed energy reserve, he may last longer than expected, at least long enough to continue the next round of Gojo vs Sukuna.

Article continues after ad

However, he can end up dead even in this case. Yuta might’ve survived his fight against Sukuna last time, but it may not be the case for this round. Sukuna can kill him or Yuta may end up dying due to the strain of Gojo’s cursed techniques. Either way, his fate is doomed in this scenario.

Shueisha

The third and last possibility is that Yuta survives both Sukuna and using Kenjaku’s technique, and continues to live inside Gojo’s body. This may seem like a good future but on a closer look, it isn’t. Even if he survives the ordeal of the Shinjuku Showdown, he’ll never get to live as his own person, inside his own body.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With Jujutsu Kaisen on a break and Chapter 262 due next week, fans are worrying about Yuta’s fate and guessing which scenario will end up coming true in the upcoming chapter.

Many readers think the second scenario is most likely to happen since Gojo vs. Sukuna has already been teased in Chapter 261. “2 is more likely,” comments one such fan on X.

Some think that there will be a fourth possibility that will be revealed in Chapter 262, given Gege Akutami’s habit of shocking his readers. “For me Gege putting three sh*t/boring scenarios is the clue that none of them will happen, there will be a fourth,” is what one such user has to say.

Article continues after ad

Another user says something similar, “None, it’s a setup by Gege to do something completely different from all 3.”

Gege Akutami’s penchant for writing unexpected twists for his characters could mean that Yuta’s fate may be something entirely different after all.

Article continues after ad

To know more about sorcerers and curses during this Jujutsu Kaisen break week, check out our guides on Yuji Itadori’s family, Yuji’s cursed technique Shrine, Yuta Okkotsu’s Domain Expansion, and the strongest characters Sukuna defeated.