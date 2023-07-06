Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo’s Past Arc explained

The highly awaited Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen finally makes its debut as it begins with Gojo’s Past Arc. The anime adaptation refers to the arc as Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will cover Gojo’s Past Arc as fans will see the younger versions of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their school years. The arc explores their friendship and everything else that leads to Geto’s downfall.

In the year 2006, Gojo and Geto are the two strongest sorcerers, which is why they are entrusted with the safety of a Star Plasma Vessel. Furthermore, the series also introduces Toji Fushiguro, one of the strongest characters in the series.

The arc will only be five chapters long, covering 15 chapters from the manga. Gojo’s Past Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen will also feature several fan-favorite characters in their younger days before they become accomplished sorcerers. Delve deeper to find out what will happen in the first five episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

The plot of Gojo’s Past Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen

Master Tengen entrust Principal Yaga to assign Gojo and Geto to protect their Star Plasma Vessel. For those who don’t know, Master Tengen is an immortal jujutsu sorcerer that remains within their chamber, the Tombs of the Star Corridor. They never leave that place to reinforce the barriers protecting both Jujutsu High locations.

Every five hundred years or so, a Star Plasma Vessel is born, which possesses the requisite potential to refresh Master Tengen’s immortality by merging with them. However, the Vessel, Riko Amanai, has a bounty on her head, which is why Gojo and Geto must escort her safely before she merges with Master Tengen.

Time Vessel Association hires Toji Fushiguro, the “Sorcerer Killer,” to assassinate the girl. Toji’s overwhelming strength surprises even Gojo and Geto, the two special-grade sorcerers. The assassin completes his mission and even defeats Gojo.

On the other hand, Geto is repulsed by watching non-sorcerers celebrate Riko’s death. They believe Master Tengen shouldn’t be tainted by merging with another girl. However, the fact that they rejoice in the death of a teenage girl despite being ordinary civilians is disturbing.

Geto questions his role in protecting such people, and this is the moment where Geto’s downfall begins, and he starts walking the path of evil. Meanwhile, after losing terribly from Toji, Gojo loses his sanity and attacks the Sorcer Killer with all his power.

Important character deaths that will surprise fans

Despite being a short arc, it will feature multiple deaths. As mentioned earlier, Toji will complete his mission of killing Riko by shooting her in the head. Being born as the Star Plasma Vessel meant that Riko was destined to have a short life.

She will lose her life as soon as she merges with Master Tengen. Riko had accepted her cruel fate a long time ago. However, after enjoying her time with Gojo and the others, she realizes she wishes to live a little while longer.

Gojo and Geto also grew fond of her and swore to protect her. While Gojo is fighting Toji, Geto asks Riko about what she wants to do and promises to keep her safe. Sadly, as soon as Geto promises to take her home, Toji shoots her in the head.

Toji Fushiguro will also die at Gojo’s hand. Their first round ended with Gojo’s loss, which led Toji to believe he had the upper hand. However, Gojo heals his fatal injuries using his powers and defeats Toji using his Hollow Technique: Purple.

In his last moments, Toji reveals that his son Megumi will be sold to the Zenin Clan, which compels Gojo to help the innocent child. A year after the incident, Yu Haibara dies while out on a mission with Kento Nanami. Nanami soon leaves the Jujutsu world and starts working as a corporate slave, only to find his life more meaningless than ever.

Jujutsu Kaisen can be currently streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

