Jujutsu Kaisen fans shocked by “insane” Yuji theory

As fans await Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262, a recent Yuji theory is blowing their mind. But what is it about, and is their reaction valid?

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is finally nearing the end of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. The arc started in Chapter 222 and features the fight against Sukuna and Kenjaku. After suffering several casualties, the sorcerers are close to their victory.

Yuta uses the final resort when he’s at death’s door as he takes over Gojo’s body. Fans have mixed reactions toward this plot twist. Some believe it’s a normal path for a sorcerer as they’re always forced to give up on their humanity.

However, others think it’s disrespectful to Gojo, especially since his student is the one taking over his body. Needless to say, body-hopping has always been common in Jujutsu Kaisen. Yuji, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, is unaware of the sorcerer’s plans, which is why a theory about him shocks fans entirely.

Some fans are under the impression that Yuji would switch sides if he learns the truth. However, Yuji also does something immoral by eating Death Paintings. He would be shocked and upset over Yuta’s decision, but only because he cares about both Yuta and Gojo. Still, there’s no way he’s turning against his friend.

“Why is this same concept trending on Twitter and TikTok? It’s a stupid theory that makes absolutely no sense. Yuji is not becoming a villain. If anyone does, it’ll be Megumi, but I doubt that will happen,” says one fan.

Another fan shares, “Yuji will be distressed, but hating Yuta is something I doubt he’d do. He can disapprove, but he’s not selfish enough to not realize that such a decision wasn’t made on a whim and had a lot of emotional weight on Yuta.”

“JJK fans will do anything to mischaracterize the cast. Without a doubt, Yuji would understand better than anyone why Yuta took the actions he did, considering Yuji has the best understanding of how much of a threat Sukuna is to humanity and how important it is to stop him immediately,” comments another.

The upcoming chapter will feature the domain clash between Yuta and Sukuna. You can check out the release date and spoiler speculation for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262.

