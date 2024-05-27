Jujutsu Kaisen sparks backlash in Japan over “terribly twisted” Chapter 261

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 has a shocking moment, but it is not being well-received by Japanese readers because of how “terribly twisted” it is.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 is one of the most controversial chapters in the series, not only because of the plot twist but also because of the morally questioning incidents. The battle against Sukuna has been going on for over a year, but the villain shows no signs of backing down. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Sukuna is too overpowered for the modern-era sorcerers. Even with all their planning and powers combined, they have to resort to the last desperate measure. Yuta takes over Gojo‘s body using Kenjaku’s technique.

The chapter also reveals that Yuta copied Kenjaku’s technique by making Rika eat him, but Yuta gets cut in half, just like Gojo. However, he is barely able to keep his consciousness thanks to Rika pouring her Reverse Cursed Energy.

But the fact that Yuta took over his teacher’s body is unsettling, and Asian communities are unsatisfied with it. The criticism is especially severe among Japanese fans right now after the official release of the chapter.

One fan says: “Sorry…Is this development funny? It’s not funny at all. No, it’s just disgusting, but is that because I’m rotten? Is this development interesting if you can just enjoy it purely as a manga?”

“Personally, I think that the use of corpses is an extremely unethical method that degrades characters and destroys their dignity (in other words, it is an inhumane method). It’s a really tough turn of events that makes you feel embarrassed, ” adds another.

This isn’t the first time JJK has shown something like this. Kenjaku has been using his technique to take over people’s bodies for a long time. He also took over Geto’s and Kaori’s bodies after their deaths. However, the criticism is severe this time. Yuta is Gojo’s student, and Asian communities place great importance on respecting their elders and teachers.

Furthermore, providing proper burial to the deceased is also important in Asian culture. Hence, the recent chapter is being criticized. However, this shows how desperate the Jujutsu sorcerers are that they’ll even abandon their humanity for victory.

