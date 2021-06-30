Where to find the Razorwing Egg in WoW Shadowlands: Chains of Domination

World of Warcraft‘s 9.1.0 patch, Chains of Domination, is finally here. As players are given the chance to see how Anduin will be “forever changed” and explore Korthia, Tazavesh, and the upcoming Sanctum of Domination raid, there’s one item players are going to need to find in Shadowlands: the Razorwing Egg.

Chains of Domination has brought a tonne of fresh new content to the game after a period of time where there was much less to do in-game for hardcore players.

The Dusklight Razorwing is a brand new flying mount that’s been introduced in patch 9.1.0, but obtaining it takes time and effort.

Advertisement

Contents

How to get the Razorwing Egg in WoW Chains of Domination

While snagging the Lost Razorwing Eggs looks relatively easy, there’s a catch: you need to obtain 6 of them over a period of time.

Currently, it seems as if you’re only likely to obtain one of these eggs daily, and you need to repeat the below steps over a course of about 6 days:

Head to the marked areas near the Vault of Secrets and Keeper’s Respite.

near the Vault of Secrets and Keeper’s Respite. Focus on killing Devourer mobs such as Gorger, Scavenger, and World Eaters.

such as Gorger, Scavenger, and World Eaters. Rare mobs such as Konthrogz the Obliterator and Wild Worldcracker have a higher chance to drop them.

One Reddit user stated that while this is intended to be completed over a period of days, they were able to find all 6 eggs in one go.

Unlocking the Dusklight Razorwing mount in WoW Shadowlands

Once you’ve got your hands on all 6 of the eggs, you can then head over to unlock the Dusklight Razorwing Matriarch’s nest to unlock the mount.

Advertisement

Follow these steps:

Head over to the edge of the cliff to the west of Korthia and turn in the eggs.

and turn in the eggs. After placing down one egg, a Razorwing Nestguardian will spawn and attack you . Take it down.

. Take it down. Continue placing down the other eggs, and you’ll get some on-screen text: “A cry of gratitude rings out from above” .

. When you place down the sixth and final egg, a message says “The Duskwing Matriarch roars and gives you a gift of thanks” .

. That’s it! You’ve unlocked the Dusklight Razorwing mount.

It’s also worth noting that can also head to the nest once a day and place the eggs down there as you unlock them.

So, there you have it. Everything you need to know about the Razorwing Eggs and the Dusklight Razorwing Mount in WoW Shadowlands: Chains of Domination.

For more guides to help you become the best champion Azeroth’s ever seen, check these out:

How to level up fast | WoW Chains of Domination release date | How to unlock Tazavesh | The best expansion to level through | New player guide for WoW Shadowlands: tips and tricks | How to farm gold in WoW Classic | Fishing guide for WoW Classic | How to install addons in Burning Crusade Classic | 5 best addons, ranked