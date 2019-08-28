How to install addons for WoW Classic - Dexerto

World of Warcraft Classic released to a slew of nostalgia-hungry fans in 2019, and one of the first priorities for many players will be to customize the game to their liking with addons.

Addons have always been a part of WoW, becoming increasingly common over the years since the game’s release, allowing players to do everything from customizing their UI and calculating their DPS to using complicated systems for maximizing their trading efficiency on the auction house.

While long-time World of Warcraft players will undoubtedly be familiar with the process of installing addons, for those who are trying out WoW for the first time with Classic, or are returning to the game after an extended absence, it might not be so obvious.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to install addons for WoW Classic.

The addon client

Before diving into the addons themselves, the easiest way to streamline your experience is with an addon manager. Of course, you’re able to install these yourself through various sites, but a client takes out all of the hard work and allows you to get right to business.

We personally recommend using WowUp. Before selling CurseForge to Overwolf, Twitch was also a good choice to download addons from, but mod support was eventually dropped for the game.

Managing addons with WowUp is incredibly convenient and efficient. Right from the client, you’re able to install, search, and update available addons for your game.

Doing it the old-fashioned way

If you really want the full Classic experience, or for whatever reason want to install an addon that you can’t find within a manager, it’s still possible to install them manually.

After downloading the addon in the form of a ZIP file from a site CurseForge or WoWInterface, the file must be extracted and placed in your addons folder for Classic WoW.

Find where your version World of Warcraft Classic is installed – by default in Program Files, but if you can’t find it you can navigate to it directly through Battle.net via “Show in Explorer” in the Options drop-down in the World of Warcraft tab – and select the ‘_classic_’ folder, followed by Interface, then AddOns. This is where you need to place the files for the addons you want.

Step-by-step for installing addons manually:

Download the addon you want from a host site Extract the files and place them in your WoW Classic AddOns folder: World of Warcraft>_classic_>Interface>AddOns

Using addons in-game

Once you’ve got addons installed, you’ll see an “AddOns” button appear in the lower left-hand corner of the character select screen when you log in. This will open a menu that allows you to enable or disable your addons and, in some cases, their constituent parts.

Add-on settings can also be found in the settings menu while you’re in the game itself, although some changes might require you to re-log in to take effect. Some addons also come with their own menus and settings.

Sometimes you might find your addons become out of date and no longer function correctly, or at all. Assuming the creator is keeping them updated, you can easily download any available updates through your website or addon manager of choice.