 World of Warcraft: The best expansion to level through - Dexerto
Logo
World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft: The best expansion to level through

Published: 6/Nov/2020 16:34

by Ava Thompson-Powell
World of Warcraft Shadowlands logo with text stating 'which expansion to level through'
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

shadowlands World of Warcraft WoW

With World of Warcraft: Shadowlands looming on the horizon with a November 27, 2020 release date, players new and old are heading back to the MMORPG. We’ve compiled a list of our recommendations for the expansion pack to level through, depending on your personal needs.

At the beginning of October, fans were shocked when Blizzard announced that the newest expansion, Shadowlands, was to be delayed. Citing reasons as the need for “additional polish, and to balance and iterate on some interlocking pieces,” content creator Asmongold stated that this was ultimately a positive outcome.

One of the new, upcoming features of Shadowlands is Chromie Time. This is a way for players to pick which expansion pack they want to level through. For new players, Battle for Azeroth is the only option.

world of warcraft shadowlands
Blizzard Entertainment
Shadowlands is now set to release for fans on November 27, 2020.

For any further alts created, however, or for veteran players looking for a shake-up of the level experience, utilizing Chromie Time will allow you to experience past expansions of the World of Warcraft lore.

So, which expansion pack should you level in? We’ve compiled our top picks to help you choose, depending upon what it is that you’re looking for.

Warlords of Draenor

Looking to hit level-cap quickly? You’ll most likely want to utilize Warlords of Draenor.

Mainly due to this expansion’s addition of ‘Bonus Ojectives’ in each zone, Wowhead reports that with the changes in Shadowlands, players can expect to hit max level in an astonishing 12 hours.

Player character fighting an enemy in Warlords of Draenor
Blizzard Entertainment
Will Warlords of Draenor be your expansion of choice for Chromie Time?

Reddit user AGoodChoice0 created a post back on October 19, stating that the “system of ‘level through whichever expansion you want” is the best thing to happen to WoW in a very long time.”

The Chromie leveling system of "level through whichever expansion you want" is the best thing to happen to WoW in a very long time. from wow

The post gained over 4,300 upvotes. Reddit user Trevorjrt6 stated that they hit level-cap in only 2 and a half zones of WoD, which is quite impressive.

Wrath of The Lich King

Chromie atop an hourglass in the Orgrimmar Embassy
Blizzard Entertainment
Visit Chromie at the embassy in Ogrimmar or Stormwind to choose what expansion to level through.

For those who are looking for a slower-paced, more immersive approach to their leveling experience, or those fresh off of leveling their first character through Battle for Azeroth, Wrath might be the perfect choice for you.

Taking much longer to hit max-level at Wowhead’s report of 24 hours, you will get swept up in the story of this fantastic expansion.

Players will experience a much darker story than the aforementioned Battle for Azeroth. It’s objectively one of the best stories World of Warcraft has seen.

The expansion takes players on a trip to Northrend. It’s described as, “The tragic fall of Arthas Menethil and his ascension to the throne as the Lich King is a moment in history that has permanently left a lingering scar across all of Azeroth.”

So, those are our recommended choices for what would be the best to play during Shadowlands’ 10-50 leveling experience. It will be interesting to see if these recommendations change over time. If they do, we will be sure to update you.

Apex Legends

Shroud explains why charging Sentinel in Apex Legends is a bad idea

Published: 6/Nov/2020 16:05

by James Busby
Shroud Apex Legends
Twitch: Shroud

Share

Shroud has long been a fan of Apex Legends’ Sentinel sniper rifle, but many fans have been questioning whether it’s best to charge it or use it uncharged. Here’s what the FPS pro had to say. 

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is known for his impeccable aim and snappy FPS skills. In fact, the Twitch streamer invariably dominates the competition in most battle royale games. It’s not uncommon for shroud to rack up high kill count games and wow fans with his robot-like precision. 

Now that Apex Legends Season 7 update has gone live, shroud has returned to Respawn’s ever-popular BR. So far, the Twitch streamer has been dominating players with the Sentinel sniper rifle. From landing impressive aerial headshots to scintillating longshot kills, there’s seemingly nothing this FPS pro can’t do. 

However, in amongst his gameplay shroud gave his views on why Apex Legends’ Sentinel should never be charged.  

Why you shouldn’t charge the Sentinel

The Sentinel is one of the most unique guns in Apex Legends thanks to its ‘Disruptor’ mechanic. Players can charge up the Sentinel to empower each shot and unleash deadly blasts that completely destroy an enemy’s armor. 

This may seem incredibly powerful but it does require decent aim, especially if you want to unleash those colossal headshot hits. Shroud has been a big fan of the Sentinel for a while, but he has now given his reasons as to why players should never charge it. 

“The reason why I don’t really charge the Sentinel is because the damage still results in the same amount required to get a kill if they’re full HP,” says shroud. “Yeah, they might be a little bit lower if my teammates hit them with rifle shots, so that’s good, but overall, you still need the same amount of shots, charged or not charged. You still need three body shots anyway.” 

Of course, charging the Sentinel will give you access to those big damage numbers, but it is often best to ping away at your foes with uncharged shots. This is especially true when you’re trying to fight multiple foes at once. 

Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.