New player guide for World of Warcraft Shadowlands: Tips & tricks - Dexerto

New player guide for World of Warcraft Shadowlands: Tips & tricks

Published: 23/Nov/2020 11:38

by Ava Thompson-Powell
New player guide for WoW, with Sylvanas and Lich King
Activision-Blizzard

shadowlands World of Warcraft WoW

With World of Warcraft Shadowlands finally here, you may be thinking about jumping into the MMORPG experience. Thankfully, with the new expansion, it’s never been a better time to get started.

We’ve put together an easy to follow, handy guide that will help you get started on your journey to become an Azerothian hero.

With 16 years of rich story, WoW can seem daunting. Luckily, the developers have created Exile’s Reach; a modern, tutorial-like experience that will familiarize you with all that’s needed to know.

From 1-60, each new level gained rewards you with something. Whether that’s an active skill, a passive, or something else really cool – you’ll always feel that you’re constantly improving alongside your character with each ding.

Character Creation

A screenshot of the character customization window for World of Warcraft
Activision-Blizzard
Take the time to decide who you want your character to be.

For many, character creation is the most important factor of an RPG experience. It creates a canvas for which everything you do will be based upon, and with the new customization updates, you really have the player agency to create whatever fits your personal fantasy.

It’s worth noting that with the Shadowlands expansion, you’re likely to receive a free level 50 boost to enable you to hop right into WoW Shadowlands, skipping the need for leveling a character from 1-50. But, as a new player, it’s always a great idea to take the time to experience leveling a character to max level yourself.

Faction

Your first task will be to decide one of the most important choices: what faction are you going to be? To veteran players of WoW, this is an important choice. Of course, you’re always free to create a character of the opposing faction, true; but many feel a strong kinship and loyalty over whether they choose Horde or Alliance.

The Alliance is noble, loyal, and bound together by proud traditions. A melting pot of different peoples that come together to contribute their varying knowledge towards a goal of peace and just within the world.

The Horde nations are joined in a loose alliance to band together against a world that wants them destroyed. They value strength and honor, but struggle with anger letting loose. They want a world in which their people can live free.

Race

Once choosing your alliance, it’s time to choose your race. Make sure to look over each one carefully. Do you want to be a noble Human, or a spiritual and inquisitive Pandaren? Perhaps a Draenei, who fled demonic corruption and now lend a hand where they can on Azeroth.

Each race benefits from differing traits that will grant boons to you in the world. Gnomes can escape from speed altering effects; Trolls have increased experience from killing beasts, and Blood Elves can dispel nearby enemies with their fantastically useful Arcane Torrent active ability. Make sure to take the time to consider each racial trait and how it would improve or hinder your personal journey.

Every race in Azeroth has at least 3 of these, so make sure to choose what suits you. Within this, each race only has certain classes available to them, so if you’re set on becoming a Druid on the Alliance faction, for example, you’ll be limited to the Worgen or Night Elf races.

An undead woman in character creation for WoW
Activision-Blizzard
Blizzard has given you a multitude of choices for your player fantasy.

Onwards into Azeroth

Once you’re happy with your character’s faction, race, class, and appearance, it’s time to choose your starting zone.

For Shadowlands, Exile’s Reach is a more modern, tutorial-like experience. It will introduce you to the world, story, your class specifics, and teach you the fundamentals of the game.

However, prior to Shadowlands, each race had a particular starting zone with an interweaving story. As a new player, we would recommend utilizing Exile’s Reach for a more streamlined experience.

An image of the starting zone selection screen for Shadowlands.
Activision-Blizzard
Choose your preferred starting experience to begin with.

Once you’ve chosen Exile’s Reach, you’ll be taken through an opening cinematic, and then you’ll learn the basics such as movement and combat. You’re just a crewman on a ship, a regular adventurer.

It’ll also take you through your first 10 levels, so you’re steadily learning about how everything works before being released into the vast world itself.

Picture of the WoW UI showing players how to cast their first ability.
Activision-Blizzard
The starting zone of Exile’s Reach guides you through your first 10 levels.

Experience everything

As a new player, something that really is recommended is to read everything that’s given to you. Quest text, skill information, and the like. WoW’s story is rich and deep, and if you’re blasting through everything as quick as you can as a new player, things are bound to get confusing, and you won’t learn anything about the world.

Once you’ve completed the starting zone and are released into the world, as a new player, you’ll level through the previous expansion — Battle for Azeroth — to reach level 50. Once there, Shadowlands will be available to you through the final 10 levels. After hitting level cap with your first character, it’s worth noting that the feature of Chromie Time is available for you on an alt if you want to experience any prior expansion in WoW’s history.

Specializations for your class

At level 10, you’re able to further grow your character through the use of specializations. These diverging paths of your character’s class provide you with unique abilities that set them apart from the others.

As a new player, don’t try to stress too much about what others are playing. Read everything, and find something that speaks to you. You can always change your specialization down the line if you’re looking to get into what’s most effective.

Being Social

Picture of a Night Elf with wings on a grassy hill
Wowhead
You can identify someone that’s in a guild through the tag under their name

World of Warcraft is definitely something that can be experienced alone, sure. But it’s an MMORPG, fellow players are everywhere, and it’s world is only deepened by creating social bonds with other people.

Guilds are a fantastic way of doing just that. The Guild Recruitment forums is a great place to start. As well as this, the faction capitals of Stormwind and Orgrimmar are also fantastic places to find new guildmates that want to recruit you. I’ve had people approach me after noticing I’m not part of a guild, and it’s likely to happen to you, too. You’re also, of course, free to contact someone that has a guild name over their head.

You can tell if someone’s in a guild via the tag under their name, which will be displayed like <This> for you. Feel free to message them by typing /whisper follow by the player’s name in chat, and see if they can get you in contact with someone to help you join if they’re looking!

Image showing the Guild Finder tab in WoW
Activision-Blizzard
The Guild Finder is also a great way to seek out new alliances and friendships.

Pressing J will also open the Guild tab, in which you can easily find a guild and narrow down specifics of what you’re looking for (language, whether it’s a roleplay guide, and whether you’re offering to be a DPS, Tank or Healer).

And that’s it! You’re off. You are well on your way to becoming the next Hero of Azeroth in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. See you out there!

The most used guns in Black Ops Cold War revealed

Published: 23/Nov/2020 11:56

by James Busby
Black Ops Cold War guns
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is home to plenty of iconic guns, but some have proven more popular than others. Find out which weapons are the current fan favorites. 

Black Ops Cold War features a number of deadly guns that players can kit out with all kinds of attachments and camos. Of course, like every Call of Duty title before it, Black Ops Cold War’s playerbase often gravitates towards a few guns. The most popular weapons are picked due to their high damage output, incredible accuracy, clean optics, and general ease of use. 

With the help of the game’s internal Combat Record stats, we’ve gathered the most used guns in Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer. Whether you’re looking to level up a new gun or just wanting to know which guns are currently dominating the game,  then be sure to check out our handy popularity guide below.

MP5

MP5 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
Despite receiving a hefty nerf, the MP5 still dominates the popularity rankings.

The MP5 taking the top spot really shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. In fact, this deadly SMG proved so potent that Treyarch had to rush out a patch purely tailored around nerfing it. This once overpowered SMG dominated players across all levels of play thanks to early unlock, high rate of fire, and blisteringly fast kill time. 

After all, being able to drop multiple enemies with just a single clip has always been a notable strength in the game’s best guns. Despite receiving a significant damage and range nerf, the MP5 still claims the top spot for the most used gun in Black Ops Cold War — though that could change if the nerf affects players’ enjoyment too much.

XM4

XM4 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
The XM4 is one of the most reliable assault rifles in the game.

The XM4 (Commando) was a popular pick in the original Black Ops and it looks like Woods’ favorite AR has topped the popularity polls. This full-auto assault rifle may be one of the first assault rifles unlocked, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in the damage department. Now that the likes of the M16 and FFAR have been nerfed, the XM4 is proving to be even more appealing. 

Packing a steady rate of fire and decent damage range, this reliable rifle is capable of taking down foes across all distances. Unlike the other ARs in the game, Black Ops Cold War’s XM4 is incredibly versatile. To make things even better, the XM4 isn’t greedy when it comes to attachments. Simply slap on a 40 RND Mag, pick a low magnification optic, and you’re good to go. 

AK-47

AK-47 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
The AK-47 is a staple pick for the majority of Black Ops Cold War’s playerbase.

Next up is the AK-47. The Russian assault rifle has been a fan-favorite since the first Modern Warfare game hit our screens back in 2007. Despite having incredibly high damage in Modern Warfare 2019, it’s high recoil and methodical fire rate kept it from taking a top spot. 

However, the classic Kalashnikov has returned in a dominant fashion. The AK-47 is one of the most popular assault rifles in the game and it#s certainly not hard to see why. Unlike Modern Warfare’s variant, Black Ops Cold War’s iteration features barely any recoil. When you combine this with the gun’s high damage output, you have a recipe for success. 

KRIG 6

Krig 6
Activision / Treyarch
The KRIG 6 is quickly climbing the popularity ladder.

The recent post-launch balance patch that reduced the M16 and FFAR’s damage has led many players to seek out the next best AR. While the KRIG 6 proved to be a popular pick back in the beta, it has begun to skyrocket in popularity. Not only does this highly accurate assault rifle deliver incredible amounts of precision, but it also deals decent damage across mid to long ranges. 

While it may fall off in close-quarters firefights, you’ll be able to shred through your foes on the game’s bigger maps. If you’re after an assault rifle that is viable in the game’s larger-scale modes or one that could be a hot pick in Warzone, then you may want to start leveling the KRIG 6.

M16

M16 loadout
Activision / Treyarch
The M16 continues to wreak havoc across every mode and map.

This iconic rifle has returned in dominant fashion in Black Ops Cold War and while it may have been nerfed, it’s still a great pick for those that want to rack up the kills. Despite it being a burst rifle, the M16 offers one of the quickest times to kill in the game. Its three-round burst offers reliable damage and accuracy across all engagement ranges, making it extremely versatile. 

Simply equip a red dot or pair it with a higher magnification optic to catch targets out at range. Due to its ease of use and high versatility, it’s unlikely that the M16 will be dropping in the popularity rankings anytime soon. 

So there you have it, five of the most popular guns in Black Ops Cold War. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.