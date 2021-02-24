WoW Chains of Domination release date: Shadowlands update time, new features, trailer, news - Dexerto

The next chapter of the WoW Shadowlands story and a range of new content will arrive with patch 9.1, called Chains of Domination. Here’s everything we know about a release date, confirmed features, trailers, and more.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands has been out for over three months at this point and players are extremely excited for new content to be added to the game. Luckily, at BlizzConline 2021, Blizzard announced the 9.1 Chains of Domination update that’s set to add a range of new content to the title and progress the Shadowlands story.

From new dungeons and raids to the ability to use flying mounts in Shadowlands, the Chains of Domination update is the latest expansion’s first major patch. Without further ado, let’s breakdown exactly what’s coming in the 9.1 update.

Chains of Domination release date

Unfortunately, Blizzard has not provided us with a concrete release date for the Chains of Domination 9.1 update. It’s likely they’ll reveal the launch at some point in the next six weeks.

Although we don’t know the official date, as 9.05 is being released on an unknown date in March, it’s likely Chains of Domination will arrive in-game in late April or early May.

Of course, this is just speculation so take this time frame with a pinch of salt – Blizzard will no doubt reveal the official release date in the near future.

What new content is arriving with Chains of Domination?

Sanctum of Domination Raid

The Sanctum of Domination is the brand new Raid arriving with the Chains of Domination update. This 10-man boss raid centers around a final fight against the iconic Warcraft character, Sylvanas Windrunner. Before reaching her, you’ll need to take down the likes of The Tarragrue, Kel’ Thuzad, and The Eye of the Jailer.

Whether players will actually be able to kill Sylvanas in the raid is still up in the air, but it’s guaranteed to be an incredible fight.

New Shadowlands Zone: Korthia, the City of Secrets

The patch will also bring a brand new zone for players to explore, Korthia, the City of Secrets. This area was once inhabited by the ancient caretakers, and as the name suggests, there are a plethora of secrets to be discovered.

It’s worth noting that Korthia will come with its own set of Daily Quests and its progression will be tied into the renown system with your Covenant.

Tazavesh, the Veiled Market Megadungeon

Alongside a raid, the update will also bring a new Megadungeon in the form of Tazavesh. This 8-man dungeon will contain eight unique bosses and will launch as Mythic-only at the beginning.

The theme of the dungeon will be centered around the Traders that players first met in Oribos. This means Tazavesh, a large broker trading city, will contain portals, an auction house and give players a chance to pick up unique loot that can’t be found anywhere else.

New wing and anima powers for Torghast

Fans of Torghast will be delighted to know that the area will be receiving a brand new wing and various new anima powers. This should keep the gameplay fresh and with Blizzard even considering adding a score system to reward players for floors and not just runs, there’s a lot to get excited about.

Flying mounts in Shadowlands

A major and highly-requested change coming with the Chains of Domination update is the addition of flying mounts to Shadowlands. This is exciting for players as they are currently unable to take to the skies in any of the new expansion zones.

It’s worth noting flying will only be possible in the Covenant zones, those being Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenwearld, and Revendreth.

Interviews

In the lead-up to the release of the Chains of Domination update, the World of Warcraft development team has hosted a number of interviews on upcoming features in the expansion.

One of these involved us sitting down for an exclusive Q&A to discuss the future of Shadowlands and how Anduin’s corruption will shape the narrative.

In another, Game Director Ion Hazzikostas even discussed the upcoming class changes coming after the Chains of Domination update.

Chains of Domination trailer

During BlizzConine 2021, Blizzard revealed the Chains of Domination trailer and it’s certainly one you don’t want to miss. Check it out below:

For now, that’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Chains of Domination update set to build on the expansion’s storyline.

Let’s hope Blizzard gives us a concrete release date soon so we can start counting down the days. Rest assured, we’ll update this article with any new information as soon as it becomes available.