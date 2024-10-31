Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Wolf Statuettes explained

If you’re hoping to unlock the secrets of Solas’ past, you’ll want to hunt down every Wolf Statuette in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Here’s how to find them.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard marks BioWare’s first return to the series in almost a decade. Filled with all the things you’d expect from the developer’s premiere fantasy RPG franchise, the game plays host to memorable companions and intriguing factions that will shape your adventure.

As far as the story goes, things pick up right where the Trespasser DLC of Dragon Age: Inquisition left them. You’re hunting down Solas in a bid to stop him from completing a ritual that will devastate the world of Thedas.

So, why is the Dreadwolf putting everyone in harm’s way? Finding the Wolf Statuettes in Dragon Age: The Veilguard will give you some clarity on that front.

What are the Wolf Statuettes?

Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s Wolf Stauettes are collectible items in the game that can be found in the Crossroads. These ornaments are magical items that house the memories of Solas from his time as the Dreadwolf.

They reveal snippets of lore surrounding his war with the Evanuris as well as his relationship with another ‘Elven God’ that may be familiar to longtime fans of the Franchise. Tracking them down can be a time-consuming exercise but this guide will go over how you can track them down.

BioWare via Dexerto The most shocking reveal from these memories in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is that Solas had hair.

How to find Wolf Statuettes

Unlike many RPG collectibles, these Wolf Statuettes are fairly straightforward. Once you’ve completed the prologue to Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’ll gain access to the Crossroads of the Veil.

To find your first Wolf Statuette, you’ll want to progress the story until the Caretaker advises you to find a Champion to defeat. In the courtyard with the barred gate, head to the pathway on the left of the pathway where the waypoint is telling you to go for the main mission.

Follow this pathway until you find the gate pictured below with a mysterious spectral veil.

BioWare via Dexerto This is the gateway you’re looking for.

This gate will transport you and your party into a memory of Solas’ rebellion against Elgar’nan and Ghilan’nain and trigger a side quest called The Lab Below. Complete the quest and you’ll be rewarded with your first Wolf Statuette.

Obtaining the first of these collectables will begin a side quest called Regrets of The Dreadwolf which will task you with finding five of these Statuettes. Navigating to the Journal and tracking this quest will show the location of all five on your map but some will be unavailable until you have unlocked more regions in the Crossroads.

You can unlock these regions by progressing through the story and you should be able to access all of the Wolf Statuettes before the end of Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s first act.

What to do with the Wolf Statuettes

Once you’ve tracked down all of the game’s companions by playing through the main questline, you’ll be able to access the memories housed in the Wolf Statuettes. This can be done by placing them on pedestals in the Lighthouse.

Doing so will give you new insight into Solas’ rebellion and the acts he committed that he wished most to conceal. Without spoiling anything, the revelations are pretty shocking and well worth the effort of viewing for fans of the older Dragon Age games.

Not only do you get these snippets of lore, you also have the potential to unlock a special boss fight and an alternate ending to the game depending on your choices going forward.

BioWare via Dexerto Tracking down the Wolf Statuettes also lets you have fun little movie nights with your companions.

Now you’re ready to hunt down every Wolf Statuette in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Uncover the mystery of Solas’ rebellion for yourself and decide if he’s even worth saving.