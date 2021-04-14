WoW Shadowlands update 9.1.0 patch notes: Chains of Domination, buffs & nerfs - Dexerto

The long-awaited expansion for World of Warcraft Shadowlands, Chains of Domination, has hit the PTR in the form of Patch 9.1.0, and it’s bringing some huge changes.

After rumors that WoW’s newest expansion Chains of Domination wouldn’t be dropping anytime soon, WoW Shadowlands patch 9.1.0 has finally hit the Public Test Realm (PTR). Alongside all of the new content, Blizzard have made a few adjustments to the title’s meta.

Some of the changes are huge, especially to the Druids, better known as Moonkin. A huge nerf to Stellar Drift drops the apparently OP class down a few notches, and buffs to Shadow Priest may bring the class spec right back into the forefront of WoW play.

There’s also some updates to three of the four covenants, but specifically Venthyr, Kyrian and Necrolord. Finally, iconic trinket Emperyal Ordinance has also been hit with a huge nerf. So, here’s everything you need to know about WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.1.0.

WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.1.0: PTR Notes

It’s important to note that these are for the PTR, and therefore are subject to update and change pending user feedback. The full patch notes as posted by Blizzard are below:

CLASSES

Druid Balance New Moon (Talent) now has 20 second recharge (was 25 seconds). Solstice (Talent) now causes Shooting Stars to fall 200% more often (was 300%). Stellar Drift (Talent) has been redesigned – Starfall damage increased by 25% and allows you to cast while moving while Starfall is active, but it has a 15 second cooldown. The free Starfall from Oneth’s Clear Vision (Runecarving Power) ignores the Stellar Drift (Talent) Starfall cooldown. Balance of All Things (Runecarving Power) now grants 24% increased critical strike chance (was 40%) and decreases by 3% every 1 second (was 8% every 1 second).

Mage Fire Flamestrike damage reduced by 10%. Flame Patch (Talent) damage reduced by 10%. Kindling (Talent) cooldown reduction for Combustion reduced to 1 second (was 1.5 seconds). Infernal Cascade (Conduit) Fire damage bonus reduced by 20%.

Priest Discipline Spirit Shell (Talent) cooldown increased to 90 seconds (was 60 seconds). Holy Symbol of Hope has been redesigned – Bolster the morale of party or raid members within 40 yards. They each recover 60 seconds of cooldown on a major defensive ability, and they regain 12% of their missing mana over 5 seconds. Shadow Dissonant Echoes (Conduit) now grants 20% increased Void Bolt damage (was 35%).

Rogue The shield from Cloaked in Shadows (Conduit) is now 50% larger, lasts for 4 seconds (previously had no duration) and no longer decays while the Rogue is out of stealth.

Warlock Dark Pact’s (Talent) additional absorb shield has been increased by 216%. Destruction Chaos Bolt damage increased by 10%. Affliction Malefic Rapture damage reduced by 18%. Agony damage increased by 20%. Shadow Embrace now lasts 16 seconds (was 12 seconds) and can now only be applied to 1 target at a time. Focused Malignancy (Conduit) effectiveness reduced by 53%. Sacrolash’s Dark Strike (Runecarving Power) has been redesigned – Corruption damage is increased by 25% (was 15%), and each time Corruption deals damage, it extends the duration of all your Curses active on the target by 2 seconds (was Corrupted targets movement speed slowed by 50%).



COVENANTS

New Covenant Campaign Chapters

40 new Renown levels

Soulbinds New Soulbind Tiers All existing Soulbinds now have 4 new rows: 3 new Conduit slots (1 Potency, 1 Endurance, and 1 Finesse) 2 new Traits 1 Capper Trait Kyrian Soulsteel Clamps (Forgelite Prime Mikanikos) now reduces duration of stun and incapacitate effects by 20% (was 30%). Sparkling Driftglobe Core (Forgelite Prime Mikanikos) cooldown increased to 1 minute (was 45 seconds) and now triggers at 30% health (was 35%). Necrolord Sulfuric Emission (Emeni) fear duration reduced to 3.5 seconds (was 4.5 seconds). Venthyr Familiar Predicaments (Nadjia the Mistblade) now reduces incoming interrupt, snare and root effects by 20% (was 25%).



DUNGEONS AND RAIDS

New Raid: Sanctum of Domination The following encounters will be available for testing on April 16: Tarragrue Guardian of the First Ones



ITEMS AND REWARDS

The Empyreal Ordnance trinket now puts other on-use trinkets on a 40 second cooldown when used (was 20 seconds).

PLAYER VERSUS PLAYER

Death Knight Frost New PvP Talent: Shroud of Winter. Heartstop Aura (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Mage Kleptomania (PvP Talent) is now Arcane only. Dampened Magic (PvP Talent) has been removed. Arcane New PvP Talent: Arcanosphere. Arcane Blast now deals 20% more damage in PvP combat. Fire New PvP Talent: Ring of Fire. Controlled Burn (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Ignite deals 100% more damage while Combustion is not active. World in Flames (PvP Talent) now causes Flamestrike to reduce the cast time of Flamestrike by 50% (was 1.25 seconds) and increases its damage by 30% for 3 seconds (was 20% permanently). Frost New PvP Talent: Ice Wall. Frostbolt now deals 100% more damage in PvP combat (was 15%). Deep Shatter (PvP Talent) now increases the damage of Frostbolt by 75% on Frozen targets (was 150%). Burst of Cold (PvP Talent) now increases the damage of Cone of Cold by 600% (was 400%).

Monk Mistweaver New PvP Talent: Peaceweaver. New PvP Talent: Dematerialize. New PvP Talent: Thunderous Tea. Counteract Magic (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Each hostile Magic effect removed from a target increases the healing they receive from you by 2% for 10 seconds, stacking up to 10 times. Refreshing Breeze (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Healing done by Soothing Mist increases the healing of the next Expel Harm on the target during the channel, and causes it to dispel 1 Magic, Poison, or Disease effect. Eminence (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Transcendence: Transfer can now be cast while stunned and its cooldown is decreased by 15 seconds if it is cast while not stunned. Surging Mist (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Priest New PvP Talent: Improved Mass Dispel. Shadow Lasting Plague (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Rogue Mark of the Master Assassin (Runecarving Power) duration has been reduced by 40% in PvP combat. Assassination New PvP Talent: Hemotoxin. Neurotoxin (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Warlock New PvP Talent: Shadow Rift. Affliction Soul Shatter (PvP Talent) has been removed. Demonology New PvP Talent: Fel Obelisk. Call Fel Lord (PvP Talent) now deals 200% of the caster’s Spell Power per swing (was 5% of target’s maximum health). Cooldown of the ability increased to 2 minutes (was 1.5 minutes). Singe Magic (PvP Talent) has been removed. Destruction New PvP Talent: Bonds of Fel. Chaos Bolt now deals 40% more damage in PvP combat (was 15%). Focused Chaos (PvP Talent) has been removed.



RUNECARVING

New Runecarving Powers Death Knight, Druid, Warrior and Mage have new powers available in this PTR build.

Some existing powers have been updated. See the Classes sections for details.

THE MAW