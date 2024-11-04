ConcernedApe warns of “wild coyotes” following Stardew Valley 1.6 console update

There are wild coyotes on the loose in Stardew Valley 1.6, but in truth, it all started with a missing chicken bug.

ConcernedApe has sounded the alarm on a bug in Stardew Valley’s latest console update. Stardew’s long-awaited 1.6 update finally made its way to consoles and mobile on November 4, 2024.

One of the standout features is the Meadowlands Farm, a new farm type designed with animal lovers in mind. This farm arrives with a pre-built coop, complete with two chickens, and 15 pieces of hay instead of the usual parsnip seeds. It’s a dream for livestock-focused gameplay.

But there’s a snag. ConcernedApe, Stardew Valley’s creator, recently posted a warning on X, alerting players to a glitch affecting the Meadowlands Farm.

ConcernedApe Your chickens aren’t safe in Stardew Valley 1.6.

“PSA,” he wrote. “If you start a new farm on Meadowlands and open the animal door on Day 1, your chickens will disappear. Leave the door closed for one day to keep them safe. We’ll fix this. Lore: There is a wild coyote on the farm on day 1 rn.” So, if you don’t want an empty coop, keep that door shut.

Player reactions have been both hilarious and hopeful. One fan suggested, “You should keep it and make the coyote adoptable.” Another chimed in, “I know how this snowballs. I’ll log on next week, and there’ll be an actual coyote called Grahbag, delivering a golden dragon fruit I can toss into the well at midnight for a magic stick.”

This bug did not grace the PC release of Stardew Valley 1.6, so we’ll have to see if ConcernedApe feels like adding this “coyote” across all platforms.

After nearly a decade, Stardew Valley still surprises its community. While you wait for Haunted Chocolatier to release, you can grow blue grass for your chickens at the Meadowlands Farm.