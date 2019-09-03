WoW Burning Crusade Classic: How to farm gold - Dexerto

Burning Crusade Classic has now released, continuing on the nostalgia that WoW Classic offers. Aside from leveling up or finding the best addons, one of the main concerns for the thousands of players that have jumped into World of Warcraft Classic since its launch will be farming gold.

Managing your money is of greater significance in Classic than it is in retail WoW — not only does it take more effort to earn gold, you also have a greater number of expenses in the game.

The most significant expense is arguably your mount. Apprentice Riding training at level 30 costs 35 gold, whereas Artisan Riding costs a whopping 5000 at level 70.

Contents

How to make and farm gold in WoW Classic: tips and tricks

When getting started on your road to raking in the gold, there are a few things you should keep in mind that will help you maximize your income along the way to level 70.

Make sure that you always collect as much loot as you can carry, and always be aware of how much bag space you’ve got available. If you’re nearly full, clear out some room by selling to merchants or obtain and equip bags with more slots.

Grey and white items might feel like they’re worth skipping over, but you’ll be surprised at how much those items rake in the money. In Classic, selling those items to vendors is going to help cover the costs of progressing your character.

Expenses such as ability training also rack up fast, so you should be careful to only pick skills you use consistently. It’s also a good idea to plan when you need armor repairs — will you find a new, better piece in the world soon? Are your stats badly affected by your broken armor?

Burning Crusade dailies

Introduced in Burning Crusade, dailies are different types of quests that correlate to a different game mechanic (such as professions, dungeons, PvP) that you can take up and complete.

These are indicated in-world with a blue exclamation mark above their head. These can be incredibly resourceful to help you to gain a little bit more extra gold.

WoW Burning Crusade Classic Professions tips

In WoW Classic, Professions play a major role in both making money and providing those sought-after items towards the end of the game.

One of the easiest ways to earn extra gold is by picking up gathering professions as early as possible — any two of either Mining, Herbalism, or Skinning. With Jewelcrafting introduced in Burning Crusade Classic, farming mining spots in locations like Nagrand (though this is probably best left until you’ve got epic flying for that 280% speed boost) at higher levels are a great choice.

While Jewelcrafting and similar crafting professions make money by creating items or providing services that are very valuable, they also take up resources. As such, it will be more efficient to take up gathering professions while leveling. Once at level 70, you can then switch over to crafting professions once you’ve built up enough of a bank to store items in.

It’s not just the major professions you should be considering, though. Secondary professions can all be picked up in addition to your two primary professions, giving you the option to either make a little more money by selling your creations or using them for yourself.

WoW Classic gold farm tips

Whether it’s out in the world or within a dungeon, you’ll always be encountering swathes of enemies – and these mobs can also net you fantastic rewards.

What is farming?

In World of Warcraft, ‘farming’ is the process of killing enemies over and over again, to ‘farm’ them for experience or loot. How you tackle this is largely your own choice. You can take on lower-level opponents alone as you progress through the world and story, or instead take on those tougher enemies.

Some farming strategies aim for uncommon gear drops to sell on the auction house, but other methods are more reliable in offering coin and crafting materials like cloth.

Frost Mages are a great choice when farming due to their insane AEO (though there is a damage cap for this in Burning Crusade), and their ability to kite enemies ensures you’ll stay alive longer.

Farming can be very effective within areas of your own level. However, since Burning Crusade Classic is still relatively new, though, farming mobs will be a nightmare due to the sheer amount of players there are. Instead, consider farming dungeons repeatedly, as you’ll be working with players, instead of against them.

WoW Burning Crusade Classic auction house tips

Using the auction house to find profit in buying low and selling high can also prove incredibly lucrative. There’s more risk with this, though, and you’ll need to have a decent amount of gold before you can truly play the market.

Other players also look to monopolize a particular market by buying out all competitors, which then allows you to set a price with a significant profit margin that anyone who wants or needs the item will have no choice but to pay.

Best WoW Burning Crusade Classic addons to make Gold

There are a handful of addons players can use to help streamline the process of making gold, too. These are:

Auctionator

For the gold-conscious player, Auctionator is an invaluable tool for making sure you maximize your earnings. With it, you can buy stacks of items quickly, post multiple actions at once, and check for undercuts within the Auction House.

GatherMate2

If you have gathering professions, an addon like GatherMate will likely make it much easier to ensure you never miss a herb or a mining node. It cleverly marks any nodes you’ve picked on both the mini-map and the world map, to make gathering easier and more efficient.

TradeSkillMaster

For those that really want to master the skill of making money in WoW, TradeSkillMaster is the ultimate addon. Its powerful suite of tools covers everything from crafting to auctioning. It’s quite difficult to get the hang of, though, and we’d recommend the above two addons for any players that are new to WoW Classic or addons in general.

So, there you have it. Everything you need to making and farming gold in WoW Classic. Want to become the best adventurer in Azeroth and Outland? Check out our other guides:

