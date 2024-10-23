GamingDestiny

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares loot table: All raid weapons and armor

Kurt Perry
Nezarec, Final of Pain boss from Root of Nightmares raid.Bungie

Root of Nightmares was the first raid added in Destiny 2 Lightfall, bringing with it one of the game’s most visually stunning activities, as well as a range of exciting weapons and armor for players to farm.

Added on March 10, 2023, Root of Nightmares is a raid set after the Witness and the Traveler’s epic confrontation that sees Guardians tasked with infiltrating an enemy Pyramid ship and taking down Nezarec, a powerful disciple of The Witness.

Overcoming this raid isn’t easy, but there’s great incentives to do so. Most notably, a whole heap of exciting weapons and armor, including an Exotic that can’t be found anywhere else. Here’s everything you need to know about the Root of Nightmares loot table to help you prepare for what lies ahead.

Root of Nightmares loot table

The Root of Nightmares loot table features an Exotic weapon, six legendary weapons, and three sets of armor, one for each class. These are acquired by completing the raid’s four encounters: Cataclysm, Scission, Zo’aurc, and Nezarec.

Here’s the full loot table for Root of Nightmares, detailing all of the weapons and armor you can earn from each encounter:

FIRST ENCOUNTER
Cataclysm		SECOND ENCOUNTER
Scission		THIRD ENCOUNTER
Zo’aurc		FINAL ENCOUNTER
Nezarec
Thumbnail image of Briar's Contempt.
Briar’s Contempt		Thumbnail image of Acasia's Dejection.
Acasia’s Dejection		Thumbnail image of Acasia's Dejection.
Acasia’s Dejection		Thumbnail image of Conditional Finality.
Conditional Finality
Thumbnail image of Koraxis's Distress.
Koraxis’s Distress		Thumbnail image of Koraxis's Distress.
Koraxis’s Distress		Thumbnail image of Koraxis's Distress.
Koraxis’s Distress		Thumbnail image of Acasia's Dejection.
Acasia’s Rejection
Thumbnail image of Nessa's Oblation.
Nessa’s Oblation		Thumbnail image of Mykel's Reverance.
Mykel’s Reverence		Thumbnail image of Mykel's Reverance.
Mykel’s Reverence		Thumbnail image of Briar's Contempt.
Briar’s Contempt
Image of the Plate of Agony.
Class Chest armor		Thumbnail image of Nessa's Oblation.
Nessa’s Oblation		Thumbnail image of Rufus's Fury.
Rufus’s Fury		Thumbnail image of Koraxis's Distress.
Koraxis’s Distress
Thumbnail image of the Gauntlets of Agony.
Class Arms armor		Image of the Plate of Agony.
Class Chest armor		Image of the Plate of Agony.
Class Chest armor		Thumbnail image of Mykel's Reverance.
Mykel’s Reverence
Image of the Helm of Agony.
Class Helmet armor		Thumbnail image of the Gauntlets of Agony.
Class Arms armor		Image of the Mark of Agony.
Class Item		Thumbnail image of Nessa's Oblation.
Nessa’s Oblation
Image of the Greaves of Agony.
Class Legs armor		Image of the Greaves of Agony.
Class Legs armor		Thumbnail image of Rufus's Fury.
Rufus’s Fury
Image of the Helm of Agony.
Class Helmet armor
Image of the Greaves of Agony.
Class Legs armor
Image of the Mark of Agony.
Class Item

Exotic Weapon – Conditional Finality

The Conditional Finality Exotic Shotgun in Destiny 2.Dexerto

Conditional Finality is an Exotic Shotgun that can be earned as a rare drop from the raid’s final encounter. This unique weapon cannot be acquired anywhere else, so you’ll need to complete runs of Root of Nightmares for a chance to unlock it.

Here are its Exotic Perks and their effects:

  • Split Decision: Dual barrels split into Stasis and Solar damage.
  • Paracausal Pellets: Landing nearly all Stasis pellets will freeze targets; landing nearly all Solar pellets will ignite targets.

This weapon fires Solar energy out of its left barrel and Stasis energy on its right barrel. The former triggers Ignitions, while the latter freezes combatants, providing the intrinsic ability to stun Unstoppable Champions. This effect stacks with artifact mods, potentially allowing it to stun multiple Champion types depending on what mods are active.

While it is fairly strong in PvE, Conditional Finality comes into its own in PvP. In the Crucible, it has been one of the most used weapons since it was released, with its consistency, range, and ability to freeze targets making it undeniably meta.

How to boost Conditional Finality’s drop rate

Dexerto

Just like with the Exotics in other raids, you have one chance to earn Conditional Finality each week, and the odds of receiving it are increased if you have completed certain triumphs.

Here are all of the triumphs that you can complete to increase the Exotic’s drop rate and get your hands on this powerful Stasis weapon as soon as possible:

TRIUMPHREQUIREMENT
All HandsComplete the All Hands challenge
Classic HorrorComplete all encounters with a fireteam of the same Guardian class
Cosmic EquilibriumComplete the Cosmic Equilibrium challenge
CrossfireComplete the Crossfire challenge
Dream WeaversComplete all encounters with a fireteam of Strand subclasses
Final NightmareComplete all encounters on Master difficulty
Illuminated TormentComplete the Illuminated Torment challenge
Living NightmaresComplete all encounters in Roots of Nightmares without any member of your fireteam dying
Psionic PurgeIn Cataclysm, defeat all Psions within one second of each other
Shields UpIn Scission, do not defeat any attuned shielded combatants on a floor until both node chains are complete on that same floor
Singular OrbitIn Macrocosm, a player cannot gain Planetary Insight twice in the same Planetary Shift
SynchronicityDuring the final battle with Nezarec, activate both sets of nodes within five seconds of each other, for every activation, and complete the encounter

All legendary weapons and perks

Bungie

There are six legendary weapons that can be farmed in Root of Nightmares, all of which are craftable: Acasia’s Dejection, Briar’s Contempt, Koraxis’s Distress, Mykel’s Reverence, Nessa’s Oblation, and Rufus’s Fury.

Here’s everything you need to know about these legendary weapons, including each of their archetypes and available perks:

WEAPONARCHETYPEPERK 1PERK 2
Thumbnail image of Acasia's Dejection.
Acasia’s Dejection		Solar Trace Rifle
(Adaptive)		Field Prep
Hip-Fire Grip
Perpetual Motion
Keep Away
Envious Assassin
Reconstruction
Rewind Rounds		Frenzy
Harmony
High-Impact Reserves
Target Lock
Paracausal Affinity
Vorpal Weapon
Incandescent
Thumbnail image of Briar's Contempt.
Briar’s Contempt		Solar Linear Fusion Rifle
(Adaptive Burst)		Reconstruction
Demolitionist
Rewind Rounds
Incandescent
Slideshot
Envious Assassin
Keep Away		Focused Fury
Paracausal Affinity
High-Impact Reserves
Adagio
Harmony
Surrounded
Frenzy
Thumbnail image of Koraxis's Distress.
Koraxis’s Distress		Strand Heavy GL
(Rapid-Fire)		Chain Reaction
Demolitionist
Reconstruction
Envious Assassin
Danger Zone
Field Prep
Impulse Amplifier		Full Court
Paracausal Affinity
Hatchling
Wellspring
Surrounded
Harmony
Frenzy
Thumbnail image of Mykel's Reverance.
Mykel’s Reverence		Strand Sidearm
(Rapid-Fire)		Perpetual Motion
Pugilist
Rewind Rounds
Thresh
Perfect Float
Unrelenting
Elemental Capacitor		Paracausal Affinity
Hatchling
Swashbuckler
Tap The Trigger
Harmony
Frenzy
Offhand Strike
Thumbnail image of Nessa's Oblation.
Nessa’s Oblation		Void Shotgun
(Pinpoint Slug)		Fourth Time’s The Charm
Demolitionist
Reconstruction
Repulsor Brace
Dragonfly
Envious Assassin
Compulsive Reloader		Focused Fury
Vorpal Weapon
Destabilizing Rounds
Opening Shot
Paracausal Affinity
Harmony
Frenzy
Thumbnail image of Rufus's Fury.
Rufus’s Fury		Strand Auto Rifle
(Rapid-Fire)		Demolitionist
Pugilist
Rewind Rounds
Moving Target
Reconstruction
Perpetual Motion
Thresh		Hatchling
Paracausal Affinity
Tap The Trigger
Frenzy
Adrenaline Junkie
Target Lock
Harmony

Root of Nightmares raid armor

The three armor sets available from the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2.Bungie

There are three armor sets available in Root of Nightmares, with each class having its own unique set up for grabs: Trepidation for Hunter, Agony for Titan, and Detestation for Warlock.

Here are all of the armor pieces you can earn for each class, as well as what they look like:

HUNTERTITANWARLOCK
Image of the Mask of Trepidation.
Mask of Trepidation		Image of the Helm of Agony.
Helm of Agony
Image of the Mask of DETESTATION.
Mask of Detestation
Image of the Grips of Trepidation.
Grips of Trepidation		Thumbnail image of the Gauntlets of Agony.
Gauntlets of Agony		Image of the Wraps of DETESTATION.
Wraps of Detestation
Image of the Vest of Trepidation.
Vest of Trepidation		Image of the Plate of Agony.
Plate of Agony		Image of the Robes of DETESTATION.
Robes of Detestation
Image of the Boots of Trepidation.
Boots of Trepidation		Image of the Greaves of Agony.
Greaves of Agaony		Image of the Boots of DETESTATION.
Boots of Detestation
Image of the Boots of Trepidation.
Cloak of Trepidation		Image of the Mark of Agony.
Mark of Agony		Image of the Bond of DETESTATION.
Bond of Detestation

Is Root of Nightmares’ loot farmable?

Ordinarily, this raid’s loot will only drop one item per character each week, so you can’t keep farming it over and over until you get the roll you want. However, if Root of Nightmares is the featured raid, this limit is removed, making the grind for god rolls and craftable weapons much faster.

Be sure to check out the raid rotation schedule for more information on when RoN will next be featured and you’ll be able to farm its loot.

