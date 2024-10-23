Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares loot table: All raid weapons and armor

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares loot table: All raid weapons and armorBungie
Root of Nightmares was the first raid added in Destiny 2 Lightfall, bringing with it one of the game’s most visually stunning activities, as well as a range of exciting weapons and armor for players to farm.
Added on March 10, 2023, Root of Nightmares is a raid set after the Witness and the Traveler’s epic confrontation that sees Guardians tasked with infiltrating an enemy Pyramid ship and taking down Nezarec, a powerful disciple of The Witness.
Overcoming this raid isn’t easy, but there’s great incentives to do so. Most notably, a whole heap of exciting weapons and armor, including an Exotic that can’t be found anywhere else. Here’s everything you need to know about the Root of Nightmares loot table to help you prepare for what lies ahead.
Root of Nightmares loot table
The Root of Nightmares loot table features an Exotic weapon, six legendary weapons, and three sets of armor, one for each class. These are acquired by completing the raid’s four encounters: Cataclysm, Scission, Zo’aurc, and Nezarec.
Here’s the full loot table for Root of Nightmares, detailing all of the weapons and armor you can earn from each encounter:
|FIRST ENCOUNTER
Cataclysm
|SECOND ENCOUNTER
Scission
|THIRD ENCOUNTER
Zo’aurc
|FINAL ENCOUNTER
Nezarec
Briar’s Contempt
Acasia’s Dejection
Acasia’s Dejection
Conditional Finality
Koraxis’s Distress
Koraxis’s Distress
Koraxis’s Distress
Acasia’s Rejection
Nessa’s Oblation
Mykel’s Reverence
Mykel’s Reverence
Briar’s Contempt
Class Chest armor
Nessa’s Oblation
Rufus’s Fury
Koraxis’s Distress
Class Arms armor
Class Chest armor
Class Chest armor
Mykel’s Reverence
Class Helmet armor
Class Arms armor
Class Item
Nessa’s Oblation
|—
Class Legs armor
Class Legs armor
Rufus’s Fury
|—
|—
|—
Class Helmet armor
|—
|—
|—
Class Legs armor
|—
|—
|—
Class Item
Exotic Weapon – Conditional Finality
Conditional Finality is an Exotic Shotgun that can be earned as a rare drop from the raid’s final encounter. This unique weapon cannot be acquired anywhere else, so you’ll need to complete runs of Root of Nightmares for a chance to unlock it.
Here are its Exotic Perks and their effects:
- Split Decision: Dual barrels split into Stasis and Solar damage.
- Paracausal Pellets: Landing nearly all Stasis pellets will freeze targets; landing nearly all Solar pellets will ignite targets.
This weapon fires Solar energy out of its left barrel and Stasis energy on its right barrel. The former triggers Ignitions, while the latter freezes combatants, providing the intrinsic ability to stun Unstoppable Champions. This effect stacks with artifact mods, potentially allowing it to stun multiple Champion types depending on what mods are active.
While it is fairly strong in PvE, Conditional Finality comes into its own in PvP. In the Crucible, it has been one of the most used weapons since it was released, with its consistency, range, and ability to freeze targets making it undeniably meta.
How to boost Conditional Finality’s drop rate
Just like with the Exotics in other raids, you have one chance to earn Conditional Finality each week, and the odds of receiving it are increased if you have completed certain triumphs.
Here are all of the triumphs that you can complete to increase the Exotic’s drop rate and get your hands on this powerful Stasis weapon as soon as possible:
|TRIUMPH
|REQUIREMENT
|All Hands
|Complete the All Hands challenge
|Classic Horror
|Complete all encounters with a fireteam of the same Guardian class
|Cosmic Equilibrium
|Complete the Cosmic Equilibrium challenge
|Crossfire
|Complete the Crossfire challenge
|Dream Weavers
|Complete all encounters with a fireteam of Strand subclasses
|Final Nightmare
|Complete all encounters on Master difficulty
|Illuminated Torment
|Complete the Illuminated Torment challenge
|Living Nightmares
|Complete all encounters in Roots of Nightmares without any member of your fireteam dying
|Psionic Purge
|In Cataclysm, defeat all Psions within one second of each other
|Shields Up
|In Scission, do not defeat any attuned shielded combatants on a floor until both node chains are complete on that same floor
|Singular Orbit
|In Macrocosm, a player cannot gain Planetary Insight twice in the same Planetary Shift
|Synchronicity
|During the final battle with Nezarec, activate both sets of nodes within five seconds of each other, for every activation, and complete the encounter
All legendary weapons and perks
There are six legendary weapons that can be farmed in Root of Nightmares, all of which are craftable: Acasia’s Dejection, Briar’s Contempt, Koraxis’s Distress, Mykel’s Reverence, Nessa’s Oblation, and Rufus’s Fury.
Here’s everything you need to know about these legendary weapons, including each of their archetypes and available perks:
|WEAPON
|ARCHETYPE
|PERK 1
|PERK 2
Acasia’s Dejection
|Solar Trace Rifle
(Adaptive)
|Field Prep
Hip-Fire Grip
Perpetual Motion
Keep Away
Envious Assassin
Reconstruction
Rewind Rounds
|Frenzy
Harmony
High-Impact Reserves
Target Lock
Paracausal Affinity
Vorpal Weapon
Incandescent
Briar’s Contempt
|Solar Linear Fusion Rifle
(Adaptive Burst)
|Reconstruction
Demolitionist
Rewind Rounds
Incandescent
Slideshot
Envious Assassin
Keep Away
|Focused Fury
Paracausal Affinity
High-Impact Reserves
Adagio
Harmony
Surrounded
Frenzy
Koraxis’s Distress
|Strand Heavy GL
(Rapid-Fire)
|Chain Reaction
Demolitionist
Reconstruction
Envious Assassin
Danger Zone
Field Prep
Impulse Amplifier
|Full Court
Paracausal Affinity
Hatchling
Wellspring
Surrounded
Harmony
Frenzy
Mykel’s Reverence
|Strand Sidearm
(Rapid-Fire)
|Perpetual Motion
Pugilist
Rewind Rounds
Thresh
Perfect Float
Unrelenting
Elemental Capacitor
|Paracausal Affinity
Hatchling
Swashbuckler
Tap The Trigger
Harmony
Frenzy
Offhand Strike
Nessa’s Oblation
|Void Shotgun
(Pinpoint Slug)
|Fourth Time’s The Charm
Demolitionist
Reconstruction
Repulsor Brace
Dragonfly
Envious Assassin
Compulsive Reloader
|Focused Fury
Vorpal Weapon
Destabilizing Rounds
Opening Shot
Paracausal Affinity
Harmony
Frenzy
Rufus’s Fury
|Strand Auto Rifle
(Rapid-Fire)
|Demolitionist
Pugilist
Rewind Rounds
Moving Target
Reconstruction
Perpetual Motion
Thresh
|Hatchling
Paracausal Affinity
Tap The Trigger
Frenzy
Adrenaline Junkie
Target Lock
Harmony
Root of Nightmares raid armor
There are three armor sets available in Root of Nightmares, with each class having its own unique set up for grabs: Trepidation for Hunter, Agony for Titan, and Detestation for Warlock.
Here are all of the armor pieces you can earn for each class, as well as what they look like:
|HUNTER
|TITAN
|WARLOCK
Mask of Trepidation
Helm of Agony
Mask of Detestation
Grips of Trepidation
Gauntlets of Agony
Wraps of Detestation
Vest of Trepidation
Plate of Agony
Robes of Detestation
Boots of Trepidation
Greaves of Agaony
Boots of Detestation
Cloak of Trepidation
Mark of Agony
Bond of Detestation
Is Root of Nightmares’ loot farmable?
Ordinarily, this raid’s loot will only drop one item per character each week, so you can’t keep farming it over and over until you get the roll you want. However, if Root of Nightmares is the featured raid, this limit is removed, making the grind for god rolls and craftable weapons much faster.
Be sure to check out the raid rotation schedule for more information on when RoN will next be featured and you’ll be able to farm its loot.
While you wait for your chance to farm Root of Nightmares, why not check out the best PvE weapons and our Exotics Tier List to figure out what you should use. We’ve also detailed all of the best PvP weapons just in case your in the mood for some Crucible action or even some Trials of Osiris.