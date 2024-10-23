Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares loot table: All raid weapons and armor

Root of Nightmares was the first raid added in Destiny 2 Lightfall, bringing with it one of the game’s most visually stunning activities, as well as a range of exciting weapons and armor for players to farm.

Added on March 10, 2023, Root of Nightmares is a raid set after the Witness and the Traveler’s epic confrontation that sees Guardians tasked with infiltrating an enemy Pyramid ship and taking down Nezarec, a powerful disciple of The Witness.

Overcoming this raid isn’t easy, but there’s great incentives to do so. Most notably, a whole heap of exciting weapons and armor, including an Exotic that can’t be found anywhere else. Here’s everything you need to know about the Root of Nightmares loot table to help you prepare for what lies ahead.

Root of Nightmares loot table

The Root of Nightmares loot table features an Exotic weapon, six legendary weapons, and three sets of armor, one for each class. These are acquired by completing the raid’s four encounters: Cataclysm, Scission, Zo’aurc, and Nezarec.

Here’s the full loot table for Root of Nightmares, detailing all of the weapons and armor you can earn from each encounter:

FIRST ENCOUNTER

Cataclysm SECOND ENCOUNTER

Scission THIRD ENCOUNTER

Zo’aurc FINAL ENCOUNTER

Nezarec

Briar’s Contempt

Acasia’s Dejection

Acasia’s Dejection

Conditional Finality

Koraxis’s Distress

Koraxis’s Distress

Koraxis’s Distress

Acasia’s Rejection

Nessa’s Oblation

Mykel’s Reverence

Mykel’s Reverence

Briar’s Contempt

Class Chest armor

Nessa’s Oblation

Rufus’s Fury

Koraxis’s Distress

Class Arms armor

Class Chest armor

Class Chest armor

Mykel’s Reverence

Class Helmet armor

Class Arms armor

Class Item

Nessa’s Oblation —

Class Legs armor

Class Legs armor

Rufus’s Fury — — —

Class Helmet armor — — —

Class Legs armor — — —

Class Item

Exotic Weapon – Conditional Finality

Dexerto

Conditional Finality is an Exotic Shotgun that can be earned as a rare drop from the raid’s final encounter. This unique weapon cannot be acquired anywhere else, so you’ll need to complete runs of Root of Nightmares for a chance to unlock it.

Here are its Exotic Perks and their effects:

Split Decision : Dual barrels split into Stasis and Solar damage.

: Dual barrels split into Stasis and Solar damage. Paracausal Pellets: Landing nearly all Stasis pellets will freeze targets; landing nearly all Solar pellets will ignite targets.

This weapon fires Solar energy out of its left barrel and Stasis energy on its right barrel. The former triggers Ignitions, while the latter freezes combatants, providing the intrinsic ability to stun Unstoppable Champions. This effect stacks with artifact mods, potentially allowing it to stun multiple Champion types depending on what mods are active.

While it is fairly strong in PvE, Conditional Finality comes into its own in PvP. In the Crucible, it has been one of the most used weapons since it was released, with its consistency, range, and ability to freeze targets making it undeniably meta.

How to boost Conditional Finality’s drop rate

Dexerto

Just like with the Exotics in other raids, you have one chance to earn Conditional Finality each week, and the odds of receiving it are increased if you have completed certain triumphs.

Here are all of the triumphs that you can complete to increase the Exotic’s drop rate and get your hands on this powerful Stasis weapon as soon as possible:

TRIUMPH REQUIREMENT All Hands Complete the All Hands challenge Classic Horror Complete all encounters with a fireteam of the same Guardian class Cosmic Equilibrium Complete the Cosmic Equilibrium challenge Crossfire Complete the Crossfire challenge Dream Weavers Complete all encounters with a fireteam of Strand subclasses Final Nightmare Complete all encounters on Master difficulty Illuminated Torment Complete the Illuminated Torment challenge Living Nightmares Complete all encounters in Roots of Nightmares without any member of your fireteam dying Psionic Purge In Cataclysm, defeat all Psions within one second of each other Shields Up In Scission, do not defeat any attuned shielded combatants on a floor until both node chains are complete on that same floor Singular Orbit In Macrocosm, a player cannot gain Planetary Insight twice in the same Planetary Shift Synchronicity During the final battle with Nezarec, activate both sets of nodes within five seconds of each other, for every activation, and complete the encounter

All legendary weapons and perks

Bungie

There are six legendary weapons that can be farmed in Root of Nightmares, all of which are craftable: Acasia’s Dejection, Briar’s Contempt, Koraxis’s Distress, Mykel’s Reverence, Nessa’s Oblation, and Rufus’s Fury.

Here’s everything you need to know about these legendary weapons, including each of their archetypes and available perks:

WEAPON ARCHETYPE PERK 1 PERK 2

Acasia’s Dejection Solar Trace Rifle

(Adaptive) Field Prep

Hip-Fire Grip

Perpetual Motion

Keep Away

Envious Assassin

Reconstruction

Rewind Rounds Frenzy

Harmony

High-Impact Reserves

Target Lock

Paracausal Affinity

Vorpal Weapon

Incandescent

Briar’s Contempt Solar Linear Fusion Rifle

(Adaptive Burst) Reconstruction

Demolitionist

Rewind Rounds

Incandescent

Slideshot

Envious Assassin

Keep Away Focused Fury

Paracausal Affinity

High-Impact Reserves

Adagio

Harmony

Surrounded

Frenzy

Koraxis’s Distress Strand Heavy GL

(Rapid-Fire) Chain Reaction

Demolitionist

Reconstruction

Envious Assassin

Danger Zone

Field Prep

Impulse Amplifier Full Court

Paracausal Affinity

Hatchling

Wellspring

Surrounded

Harmony

Frenzy

Mykel’s Reverence Strand Sidearm

(Rapid-Fire) Perpetual Motion

Pugilist

Rewind Rounds

Thresh

Perfect Float

Unrelenting

Elemental Capacitor Paracausal Affinity

Hatchling

Swashbuckler

Tap The Trigger

Harmony

Frenzy

Offhand Strike

Nessa’s Oblation Void Shotgun

(Pinpoint Slug) Fourth Time’s The Charm

Demolitionist

Reconstruction

Repulsor Brace

Dragonfly

Envious Assassin

Compulsive Reloader Focused Fury

Vorpal Weapon

Destabilizing Rounds

Opening Shot

Paracausal Affinity

Harmony

Frenzy

Rufus’s Fury Strand Auto Rifle

(Rapid-Fire) Demolitionist

Pugilist

Rewind Rounds

Moving Target

Reconstruction

Perpetual Motion

Thresh Hatchling

Paracausal Affinity

Tap The Trigger

Frenzy

Adrenaline Junkie

Target Lock

Harmony

Root of Nightmares raid armor

Bungie

There are three armor sets available in Root of Nightmares, with each class having its own unique set up for grabs: Trepidation for Hunter, Agony for Titan, and Detestation for Warlock.

Here are all of the armor pieces you can earn for each class, as well as what they look like:

HUNTER TITAN WARLOCK

Mask of Trepidation

Helm of Agony



Mask of Detestation

Grips of Trepidation

Gauntlets of Agony

Wraps of Detestation

Vest of Trepidation

Plate of Agony

Robes of Detestation

Boots of Trepidation

Greaves of Agaony

Boots of Detestation

Cloak of Trepidation

Mark of Agony

Bond of Detestation

Is Root of Nightmares’ loot farmable?

Ordinarily, this raid’s loot will only drop one item per character each week, so you can’t keep farming it over and over until you get the roll you want. However, if Root of Nightmares is the featured raid, this limit is removed, making the grind for god rolls and craftable weapons much faster.

Be sure to check out the raid rotation schedule for more information on when RoN will next be featured and you’ll be able to farm its loot.

