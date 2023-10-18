How to get Lost Memento in Destiny 2

After years of begging for a fully black shader, Bungie has finally delivered but there’s a catch. Here’s how to get the Lost Memento in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost event.

For years now Guardians have been begging for a slick, all-black shader to put on their weapons and armor.

Bungie has been hesitant to give players what they want due to concerns that once players get their hands on such a beautiful shader they’d have no need for any others.

But now the Destiny developer has finally budged and given everyone what they want. However, there is a catch as this new black shader doesn’t work like most others.

How to unlock Lost Memento in Destiny 2

The Lost Memento can be acquired by completing Season of the Witch‘s secret triumph, Twilight. Although the steps for completing this triumph are hidden the community quickly figured out what to do.

These are the requirements to complete the Twilight triumph and get the Lost Memento in Destiny 2:

Equip the Clovis Bray Mask mask ornament and complete The Fall Saber Strike – This can be accessed through Destinations on the Cosmodrome.

– This can be accessed through Destinations on the Cosmodrome. Equip the Nimbus Mask mask ornament and defeat 100 enemies on Neomuna – The fastest way to do this is by getting final blows on enemies in the Vex Incursion Zone.

– The fastest way to do this is by getting final blows on enemies in the Vex Incursion Zone. Equip the Tormentor Mask mask ornament and complete 25 Finishers in Legend Haunted Lost Sectors – The Torment Mask is unlocked by completing Heads Will Roll and Legend Haunted Lost Sectors can be accessed from The Tower.

Once all three objectives are complete you can claim your reward through the Triumphs tab found under the Journey sub-menu.

After the Lost Memento has been claimed it can applied to one craftable weapon of choice at The Enclave. Also, additional mementos will become available as a rare drop from Eerie Engrams.

