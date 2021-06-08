How to fish in WoW Burning Crusade Classic: Best levelling spots, poles, lures, locations - Dexerto

Professions like fishing are a massive part of World of Warcraft Classic as they provide many powerful items, unique attribute boosts, and help you earn gold. If you want to up your fishing game, we’ve got some tips and tricks to help you out.

As the WoW Classic universe continues to expand with the release of The Burning Crusade, players from far and wide are flocking to Azeroth to sink their teeth into the remake of the iconic expansion.

For visitors both old and new, getting to grips with some of WoW Classic’s systems can be a pretty mammoth task. There are things like addons to get used to, layers to try out, and much more.

Advertisement

Professions are one of the title’s numerous features, and they’re of the utmost importance if you want to experience everything that the game has to offer. So, we’ve compiled this guide outlining how to become a master fisherman or woman in no time at all!

Contents

How to fish in WoW Classic

To start, you must learn the fishing skill. Apprentice fishing can be learned from a fishing trainer in any capital city and most of the starting towns in the world, such as Goldshire.

Read More: WoW Classic griefer running 16 accounts gets banned live on Twitch

Once you have learned the skill you’ll need to purchase a Fishing Pole. From there, though, you’re good to go. Simply find the nearest body of water and click your fishing skill to cast your line. How far you’ve thrown it is marked by a little bobber, just to make sure you don’t lose track.

Advertisement

If you happen to get lucky and score yourself a surprise, you’ll be notified by the bait splashing around in the water. Right-click away and your new salty friend will be added to your inventory.

You can fish in almost any body of water.

How to level up fishing in WoW Classic

Leveling up fishing in WoW Classic is fairly simple, all you need to do is fish in the correct zone for your fishing level.

All players start with a fishing level of one and can train it all the way to 300, with different zones becoming available at different skill levels.

Advertisement

As you advance your skill, you will need to venture to new zones, so to make things nice and easy for you, we have mapped out the fishing skill range for every zone in Classic Azeroth, that way you’ll always know the perfect place to advance your level.

If you want to venture into the likes of the Burning Steppes or Moonglade, you’ll need to be a pro.

Best fishing poles and lures WoW Classic

Struggling to overcome the final hurdle and catch that slippery little creature? Don’t worry, it might not be your fault.

One of the many upgradable items in WoW Classic is your fishing pole, so make sure you’ve got a good one if you’re looking to enhance your fishing exploits.

Advertisement

The basic fishing pole will often do the job, but if you want to increase your chance of catching a fish you can purchase a strong pole from any fishing merchant, or try to win the Arcanite version from the Stranglethorn Fishing Extravaganza in Stranglethorn Vale’s Booty Bay.

You can also purchase lures from fishing merchants as well, and these too can help you on your aquatic journey. With Shiny Baubles being the cheapest and weakest, while the Aquadynamic Fish Attractor is the most expensive and strongest, it’s worth saving up some gold.

There you have it! Thankfully fishing in WoW Classic isn’t the most daunting task in the world, but it certainly requires some patience!

Advertisement

If you’re looking to learn some more handy tips and tricks to help you dominate the Outland, we’ve got all of our guides right here for you: 5 best WoW addons, ranked | Best fishing spots in WoW Classic | Best healer classes for Classic dungeons and raids | Top tank classes for Classic dungeons and raids | How to find each faction’s Auction House | How to Layer Hop in WoW Classic