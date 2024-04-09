How to get the Superblack shader in Destiny 2

Eight years after the Superblack shader first arrived in the original Destiny, it’s finally back in Destiny 2. Here’s every step you need to complete in order to unlock the beloved shader.

When customizing the look of your Guardian in Destiny 2, sometimes it’s the simpler aesthetic that really stands out. That’s where the Superblack shader comes into play. While other dark shaders have existed for years, none truly paint every single piece of armor in the same shade of black except for this highly-requested piece of Destiny history.

While initially part of the game’s second-ever Festival of the Lost event back in 2016, the shift to Destiny 2 saw this shader lost to time. But now, after much outpouring from the community, it’s finally back as part of the Into The Light content drop.

With a long and winding questline to obtain the iconic look, there’s plenty to tick off on your path to grabbing this shader for yourself. So without further ado, here’s how you can unlock the Superblack shader in Destiny 2.

Contents:

How to unlock the Superblack shader in Destiny 2

To unlock the Superblack Shader in Destiny 2, you must first acquire two separate keys, the Superblack Key Alpha and the Superblack Key Omega. The former is tied to a questline with Lord Shaxx, while the latter is tied to a questline with Arcite 99-40.

How to get the Superblack Key Alpha in Destiny 2

To get the Superblack Key Alpha in Destiny 2, you have to play a bunch of Into The Light’s new Onslaught game mode. That’s really all there is to it.

Bungie Make Lord Shaxx happy by playing a ton of Onslaught in Into The Light.

With each round of Onslaught you play, your Hype meter with Lord Shaxx will increase. Simply increase your Hype rank to the max level, then visit him in the Hall of Champions. Upon resetting your Hype rank, Lord Shaxx will reward you with the Superblack Key Alpha.

How to get the Superblack Key Omega in Destiny 2

To get the Superblack Key Omega in Destiny 2, you have to complete Arcite 99-40’s vendor quest, which involves completing every single BRAVE weapon quest throughout Into The Light.

While initially meant to take much longer to complete, these time-gated quests are now set to run through until April 30. So while you can’t finish this questline off today, by the end of the month you’ll be able to claim the last batch of BRAVE weapons, complete their quests, and then return to Arcite 99-40 for the Superblack Key Omega.

Bungie Every single BRAVE weapon quest must be completed to unlock the Superblack shader.

Currently, there’s no telling if any further steps will be required for the Superblack shader in Destiny 2. It appears that upon claiming both keys listed above, the iconic shader will be yours to claim. Though in typical Bungie fashion, it wouldn’t be surprising if there’s some extra surprises at the end to make the elusive reward all the more difficult to claim.