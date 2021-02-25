How to fly in World of Warcraft Shadowlands - Dexerto

In World of Warcraft’s ever-expanding universe, flying is the best way to get around. Here’s a breakdown of what you need to do to take to the skies in WoW Shadowlands.

Your first glance at the World of Warcraft map most likely sent you into a tailspin. You’ve got Azeroth itself which is split into its different continents, and then areas outside the realm such as The Maw, Argus, and many, many more.

The upcoming Chains of Domination patch that was announced at BlizzConline will add yet more areas from Shadowlands for you to explore by flight, but how can you do this quickly?

Flying is the best way to traverse the perils of the WoW universe, so here’s an easy guide as to how to fly in WoW Shadowlands.

How to unlock flying in WoW Shadowlands

First off, it’s important to remember that flying will not be available in WoW Shadowlands until Patch 9.1 drops. The patch is a content patch, and will be delivering Chains of Domination into the game.

Secondly, you’ll have to have a flying mount in your inventory. We’ll be dropping an extensive guide on how to get these soon, so make sure you check back here for more info!

Thirdly, you’ll only be able to fly in the Covenant zones of Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenwearld, and Revendreth.

While the current list of requirements hasn’t been made available yet, based on previous patches, we assume that you’ll have to complete these three steps in order to fly in the available zones:

Explore all of the Shadowlands.

Complete all zones’ quests.

Reach a certain level of Covenant renown.

We’ll update this section as soon as concrete information becomes available.

Where to find Flying Trainers

Unlike previous expansions, the Shadowlands expansion will not require a Flightmaster’s Whistle. Instead, you can purchase flight training from any of the game’s Flight Masters.

Below are the steps you’ll need to take in order to take to the skies of the Shadowlands:

Learn Expert Riding: this is available at Level 30 at the price of 250 Gold and allows you to use flying mounts. If playing as an Alliance race you can learn Expert Riding from Bralla Cloudwing in Stormwind. If playing as a Horde race you can learn Expert Riding from Maztha in Orgrimmar. Master riding can also be purchased at Level 40 for 5,000 Gold to increase your speed whilst in flight. Equip your flying mount and take a leap of faith! Buy the Draenor Pathfinder from your Flight Trainer for 250 Gold to fly in Draenor. Buy the Broken Isles Pathfinder from your Flight Trainer for 250 Gold to fly in the Broken Isles.

So, that’s it for flying in Shadowlands! We’ll keep this piece up to date with any new changes as the developers set Patch 9.1 live. Until then, it’s worth grinding towards a flying mount. It certainly makes life a lot easier, and they’re cute!