How to fly in World of Warcraft Shadowlands - Dexerto

World of Warcraft

How to fly in WoW Shadowlands

Published: 25/Feb/2021 12:34

by Lauren Bergin
How to fly in WoW Shadowlands
Blizzard Entertainment

In World of Warcraft’s ever-expanding universe, flying is the best way to get around. Here’s a breakdown of what you need to do to take to the skies in WoW Shadowlands.

Your first glance at the World of Warcraft map most likely sent you into a tailspin. You’ve got Azeroth itself which is split into its different continents, and then areas outside the realm such as The Maw, Argus, and many, many more.

The upcoming Chains of Domination patch that was announced at BlizzConline will add yet more areas from Shadowlands for you to explore by flight, but how can you do this quickly?

Flying is the best way to traverse the perils of the WoW universe, so here’s an easy guide as to how to fly in WoW Shadowlands.

How to unlock flying in WoW Shadowlands

Blizzard Entertainment
Want to fly like a Kyrian? Here’s how!

First off, it’s important to remember that flying will not be available in WoW Shadowlands until Patch 9.1 drops. The patch is a content patch, and will be delivering Chains of Domination into the game.

Secondly, you’ll have to have a flying mount in your inventory. We’ll be dropping an extensive guide on how to get these soon, so make sure you check back here for more info!

Thirdly, you’ll only be able to fly in the Covenant zones of Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenwearld, and Revendreth.

While the current list of requirements hasn’t been made available yet, based on previous patches, we assume that you’ll have to complete these three steps in order to fly in the available zones:

  • Explore all of the Shadowlands.
  • Complete all zones’ quests.
  • Reach a certain level of Covenant renown.

We’ll update this section as soon as concrete information becomes available.

Where to find Flying Trainers

Blizzard Entertainment
Make sure you have a flying mount before you leap off of a cliff!

Unlike previous expansions, the Shadowlands expansion will not require a Flightmaster’s Whistle. Instead, you can purchase flight training from any of the game’s Flight Masters.

Below are the steps you’ll need to take in order to take to the skies of the Shadowlands:

  1. Learn Expert Riding: this is available at Level 30 at the price of 250 Gold and allows you to use flying mounts.
    1. If playing as an Alliance race you can learn Expert Riding from Bralla Cloudwing in Stormwind.
    2. If playing as a Horde race you can learn Expert Riding from Maztha in Orgrimmar.
  2. Master riding can also be purchased at Level 40 for 5,000 Gold to increase your speed whilst in flight.
  3. Equip your flying mount and take a leap of faith!
  4. Buy the Draenor Pathfinder from your Flight Trainer for 250 Gold to fly in Draenor.
  5. Buy the Broken Isles Pathfinder from your Flight Trainer for 250 Gold to fly in the Broken Isles.

So, that’s it for flying in Shadowlands! We’ll keep this piece up to date with any new changes as the developers set Patch 9.1 live. Until then, it’s worth grinding towards a flying mount. It certainly makes life a lot easier, and they’re cute!

WoW Chains of Domination release date: Shadowlands update time, new features, trailer, news

Published: 24/Feb/2021 16:00 Updated: 24/Feb/2021 16:18

by Alex Garton
Chains of Domination
Blizzard/Activision

The next chapter of the WoW Shadowlands story and a range of new content will arrive with patch 9.1, called Chains of Domination. Here’s everything we know about a release date, confirmed features, trailers, and more. 

World of Warcraft Shadowlands has been out for over three months at this point and players are extremely excited for new content to be added to the game. Luckily, at BlizzConline 2021, Blizzard announced the 9.1 Chains of Domination update that’s set to add a range of new content to the title and progress the Shadowlands story.

From new dungeons and raids to the ability to use flying mounts in Shadowlands, the Chains of Domination update is the latest expansion’s first major patch. Without further ado, let’s breakdown exactly what’s coming in the 9.1 update.

WoW Shadowlands
Blizzard/Activision
World of Warcraft Shadowlands launched on November 23, 2021.

Chains of Domination release date

Unfortunately, Blizzard has not provided us with a concrete release date for the Chains of Domination 9.1 update. It’s likely they’ll reveal the launch at some point in the next six weeks.

Although we don’t know the official date, as 9.05 is being released on an unknown date in March, it’s likely Chains of Domination will arrive in-game in late April or early May.

Of course, this is just speculation so take this time frame with a pinch of salt – Blizzard will no doubt reveal the official release date in the near future.

Shadowlands
Activision/Blizzard
The Chains of Domination update will introduce flying to Shadowlands.

What new content is arriving with Chains of Domination?

Sanctum of Domination Raid

The Sanctum of Domination is the brand new Raid arriving with the Chains of Domination update. This 10-man boss raid centers around a final fight against the iconic Warcraft character, Sylvanas Windrunner. Before reaching her, you’ll need to take down the likes of The Tarragrue, Kel’ Thuzad, and The Eye of the Jailer.

Whether players will actually be able to kill Sylvanas in the raid is still up in the air, but it’s guaranteed to be an incredible fight.

New Shadowlands Zone: Korthia, the City of Secrets

The patch will also bring a brand new zone for players to explore, Korthia, the City of Secrets. This area was once inhabited by the ancient caretakers, and as the name suggests, there are a plethora of secrets to be discovered.

It’s worth noting that Korthia will come with its own set of Daily Quests and its progression will be tied into the renown system with your Covenant.

WoW Shadowlands
Blizzard/Activision
A new zone will arrive with the Chains of Domination update.

Tazavesh, the Veiled Market Megadungeon

Alongside a raid, the update will also bring a new Megadungeon in the form of Tazavesh. This 8-man dungeon will contain eight unique bosses and will launch as Mythic-only at the beginning.

The theme of the dungeon will be centered around the Traders that players first met in Oribos. This means Tazavesh, a large broker trading city, will contain portals, an auction house and give players a chance to pick up unique loot that can’t be found anywhere else.

New wing and anima powers for Torghast

Fans of Torghast will be delighted to know that the area will be receiving a brand new wing and various new anima powers. This should keep the gameplay fresh and with Blizzard even considering adding a score system to reward players for floors and not just runs, there’s a lot to get excited about.

Shadowlands update
Blizzard/Activision
Chains of Domination is Shadowlands’ first major update.

Flying mounts in Shadowlands

A major and highly-requested change coming with the Chains of Domination update is the addition of flying mounts to Shadowlands. This is exciting for players as they are currently unable to take to the skies in any of the new expansion zones.

It’s worth noting flying will only be possible in the Covenant zones, those being Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenwearld, and Revendreth.

Interviews

In the lead-up to the release of the Chains of Domination update, the World of Warcraft development team has hosted a number of interviews on upcoming features in the expansion.

One of these involved us sitting down for an exclusive Q&A to discuss the future of Shadowlands and how Anduin’s corruption will shape the narrative.

In another, Game Director Ion Hazzikostas even discussed the upcoming class changes coming after the Chains of Domination update.

Chains of Domination trailer

During BlizzConine 2021, Blizzard revealed the Chains of Domination trailer and it’s certainly one you don’t want to miss. Check it out below:

For now, that’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Chains of Domination update set to build on the expansion’s storyline.

Let’s hope Blizzard gives us a concrete release date soon so we can start counting down the days. Rest assured, we’ll update this article with any new information as soon as it becomes available.