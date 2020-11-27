 5 best World of Warcraft essential addons, ranked - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

5 best World of Warcraft essential addons, ranked

Published: 27/Nov/2020 12:13

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Activision-Blizzard

shadowlands World of Warcraft WoW

Whether you’re leveling in Shadowlands or raiding Ny’alotha, every World of Warcraft player could do with a little extra help from addons. These hotbar, bag organizer, and rotation aids will make you much more efficient, enabling you to improve your effectiveness in the most intense situations.

Some more casual players may not use these modifications and just stick to Default WoW, but a little extra sauce goes a long way to improving your experience. However, with hundreds of popular addons to choose from, it can be tricky to decide which are best. We’re here to help with our list of the five best World of Warcraft addons every player needs.

But before you do anything, you should get a client.

The Addon Client

WowUp user interface showing installed mods
WowUp
WowUp is essential to get the best out of your addon experience.

Before you start getting addons, you’ll need a great addon manager. Of course, you’re able to install these yourself through various sites, but a client takes out all of the hard work and allows you get right to business.

Our personal recommendation is WowUp. Previously, Twitch was a great place to utilize to install your addons, but after selling CurseForge to Overwolf, (also a good choice to download your mods from) support was dropped for WoW.

WowUp conveniently enables you to download, install, search for, and update available addons. It supports CurseForge, WowInterface, TukUI, and GitHub, too. Right from the client, it handles everything you could possibly need.

5. Bagnon

Bagnon addon showcased in WoW
Activision-Blizzard
Bagnon is a lifesaver for those who like a tidy inventory space.

One of the most essential tools that can often be underlooked in WoW is Bagnon. It provides a streamlined and easy way to organize all of your items within bags.

Bagnon supports many different storage facilities including the inventory, bank, void storage, and guild bank. They’re viewable at any time, from anywhere, and on any character, too. This is handy for those of you who like to have more than one character on the go.

With a handy highlight to indicate items in a particular bag slot, along with cleanup capabilities, and a search engine tool, this addon is something everyone has a use for.

4. Details! Damage Meter

Details! Damage Meter in WoW Shadowlands, showing UI
Activision-Blizzard
Details is essential in tracking, and upping your damage game.

Touted as a ‘complete combat analysis’, Details! provides battle information, including damage dealt, healing information, and more.

It’s also a fantastic way of pushing yourself to do better in a fight and further finesse your skill and rotation, as you can consistently see how much damage you’re doing. In dungeons and raids, this is even more helpful, as you’re able to see where you sit on that DPS scale against other players in your team.

Details is also great for guild ranking, as you’re able to store the damage and heal from guild runs, plus build lists of top DPS on each boss.

3. Bartender4

Bartender4 addon shown in WoW, with the user interface highlighted
Activision-Blizzard
Bartender 4 makes it easy to organize and hotkey your bars and abilities.

Bartender4 is a complete overhaul to the hotbar display in WoW. This provides the ability to completely customize every aspect of your action-related toolbar, and it’s a must-have for creating exactly what you need for each character you play.

Featuring support for 10 action bars, the stance bar, pet bar, bag bar, micro menu, and your XP/reputation bars, you’re able to modify everything you want. However, the best thing about this addon is that it gives you the ability to modify the size and transparency of bars, and there’s also an incredibly simple hotkey binding tool that is very useful.

2. Hekili

Screenshot showing Hekili and its IU elements in WoW
Activision-Blizzard
Hekili is really useful for teaching you your rotation in differing environments.

Our personal favorite, Hekili is a fantastic addon for new or returning players to WoW. Providing real-time indicators of what skill to use next in a fight, it aids with learning your rotation of skills. Writing on the addon’s download page, the creator of it explained that “it works by collecting information about the game’s current state, using a SimulationCraft-like action priority list (APL) to recommend the next ability to use.”

Over time it’ll probably become something you use less and less, but for those who are unfamiliar with, or relearning a class, it’s something that is only going to make you a better player in the end. Right now, it supports all DPS specializations, as well as tanking specs.

1. DBM (Deadly Boss Mods)

Deadly Boss Mods user interface panel shown in World of Warcraft
Activision-Blizzard
DBM takes the need to micromanage battles away from you, allowing you to focus on what you can do at that moment.

DBM takes so much pressure off the micromanaging of everything about battles during raids and dungeons. At times, these conflicts can be hectic experiences, but this addon allows you to focus primarily on your performance and rotation.

With sound effects, special effects, different colors, and on-screen warnings, it indicates when something is going to happen to you. New and old players alike will both benefit greatly from this, and that is why it is number one in this list.

It also hides things from you that you’re unable to do anything about in that moment or situation, such as dispel and interrupt cooldowns. This way, you’re only actively focusing on what can be achieved at that particular moment.

Chipotle Challenger Series 2020: Sign-up, teams, format, more

Published: 12/Nov/2020 10:00 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 15:33

by Calum Patterson
Chipotle Challenger series 4 talent list

The Chipotle Challenger Series returns for the final event of 2020, as Fortnite players have the chance to compete against a star-studded list of influencers and win big prizes.

This is the fourth edition of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series, and previous tournaments were won by surprise teams, so it could be your chance. You’ll need to make it through the qualifiers to take home the winner’s prize and a year’s worth of free burritos in the finale.

How to sign up

The competition is open to all players in the US or Canada ages 13 years and up. You’ll need to squad up with two teammates, as this is a Trios event, and register your team here.

It’s important to note that all teams need to have one player on PC as party leader, so you’re able to queue in custom lobbies via Mayhem.

The Top 4 teams from the qualifiers will then advance to the finale on December 8.

Chipotle Challenger Series Stream

You can watch the action unfold on Chipotle’s official Twitch channel.

Schedule

Qualifiers

  • November 24: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST
  • December 1st: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST

Chipotle Challenger Series VI Finale

  • December 8: 3pm PST/6pm EST

Who’s playing?

The fourth Chipotle Challenger series features another star-studded lineup of contestants, who you have the chance to compete against.

Streamers / Pro Players

  • Bugha
  • Mongraal
  • Clix
  • NickEh30
  • Nate Hill
  • Ewok
  • Ronaldo
  • ARKHRAM
  • Rehx
  • EpikWhale
  • dubs
  • Reverse2K
  • Emad
  • Zexrow

Celebrities / Athletes

  • Juju Smith-Schuster
  • Tyler Josheph (Twenty One Pilots)
  • Jagger Eaton
  • Heimana Reynolds

Format

Qualifiers

In the Chipotle Challenger Series Fortnite event, there are four qualifiers for teams of three to try to get through. Teams score one point for each elimination they earn, as well as points for placing.

  • Up to 1000 trio teams
  • Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window
  • Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window

Finale

Qualifying teams then have the chance to go head to head in a private lobby with teams of streaming superstars, celebrities and athletes.

  • Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance
  • 17 teams of invited talent
  • Private lobby
  • 5-game series

Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool

A total of $50,000 in prize money is up for grabs. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secure themselves free burritos for a year!

  • 1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year

Previous Chipotle Challenger Series results

Here’s a look back at how previous events in the Chipotle Challenger series have finished.

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #1 – April 30

Here are the top-10 placing teams for the first Chipotle Challenger Series event. The winners, a surprise team, actually had to go through the qualifier stages to make it to the main event.

Full results & tournament recap

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #2 – July 16

As with the first Challengers Series tournament, the second event on July 16 also featured a relatively unknown pair of Warzone players top the star-studded list of participants, taking home $25,000 and a year’s worth of burritos.

Full results, highlights & recap

Chipotle - Twitch

Chipotle Fortnite Challenge Results – October 1

This time, though, the winners were a little less shocking as Furious, Ronaldo, and illest took home the grand prize – $50,000 and a year’s worth of free Chipotle burritos!

The Trio blitzed through to first place with three extremely high scoring games out of their five in the grand finals. 77 points pushed them just ahead of the second-best team on the day by a total of three points.

Full results & tournament recap.

Chipotle Challenger Series event
Twitch: Chipotle
A look at the top three Trios at the end of the Chipotle Challenger Series event.

What is the Chipotle Challenger Series?

The Chipotle Challenger Series first launched last year at DreamHack in Dallas, TX and is now virtual for 2020 with an online tournament that gives every fan across the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to join the competition and prove their skills in some of the world’s most popular games.

A live-broadcasted Finale is held, featuring the top-performing teams from the Qualifiers up against the streamers and celebrities.

These teams have the opportunity to go head-to-head against fan-favorites in esports as well as Chipotle-fan gamers in sports, music, and entertainment.

Some of the big names that took part in the first tournament of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series included award-winning DJ Steve Aoki, actors Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Ferrara, Colton Underwood, and Cameron Fuller, esports players Tommey, Rallied, Shane ‘ShAnE’ McKerral, and Crowder, streamers ItzWarsz, Symfuhny, Di3seL, TSM Diego, and HusKerrs, YouTuber FaZe Swagg, baseball players Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo, DJ-Gamer CRAY, USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight, elite basketball prospects James Wiseman, R.J. Hampton, and Tre Jones, U.S. Soccer’s Allie Long, and athlete Demi Bagby.

Chipotle and esports

This is far from Chipotle’s first foray into the world of esports. In 2017 the company made headlines as one of OpTic Gaming’s main sponsors and the Chipotle logo was on proud display when the organization’s Call of Duty roster took home the trophy at the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship.

The Challenger Series first kicked off at DreamHack Dallas, where players duked it out on PUBG, before moving to Fortnite for the second event at DreamHack Atlanta.

In 2018 Chipotle became a title sponsor of Team SoloMid’s competitive Fortnite roster, specifically the TSM Fortnite house in California. This has led to various collaborations, including one of the world’s most recognized streamers, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, creating his own burrito inside a Chipotle store.

 

