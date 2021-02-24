 WoW Shadowlands devs hint Anduin will be "forever changed" after Chains of Domination - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

WoW Shadowlands devs hint Anduin will be “forever changed” after Chains of Domination

Published: 24/Feb/2021 13:42

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Anduin WoW Chains of Domination
After BlizzConline revealed WoW Shadowlands’ upcoming 9.1 patch, titled ‘Chains of Domination’, fans are undoubtedly on tenterhooks to see just where the storyline will go next for iconic characters like Anduin and The Jailer.

Dexerto sat down in an exclusive Q&A interview to get some insight into the future of WoW Shadowlands and beyond, and how Anduin’s corruption will shape the world.

The upcoming patch provides fans with a slew of fresh new content to keep players occupied. The Sanctum of Domination 10-boss raid will culminate in a standoff that is “one for the ages” against Sylvanas Windrunner — and there’s something for everyone in the highly-anticipated content drop.

How will Anduin’s corruption shape WoW Shadowlands going forward?

WoW Chains of Domination Anduin
Anduin is getting a fresh new look in the upcoming patch.

As revealed at BlizzConline, the Jailer and the Maw continue to grow, as “the Banished One conscripts a terrible new champion in his service.” Revealed in the trailer to be none other than the almost flawless King of Stormwind, Anduin Wrynn of the Alliance, this corruption is undoubtedly going to leave a mark on the leader.

Speaking with Game Director Ion Hazzikostas, he stated that “there is a mystery there” with how Anduin’s corruption will shape the world of WoW going forward.

“It’s something that will be delved into deeply, […] even if Anduin were to break free of this experience, if we were to free him, or however that happened — he would be forever changed by this experience.”

In the reveal trailer, Kingsmourne, we see a brief glimpse of sorrow flash across the hero’s eyes after being compelled into service to slay the Archon, before the Jailer regains control once more.

“Anduin has always been this youthful, almost flawless character. He’s fought for the side of justice, and righteousness — whether it was against the Legion, whether it was against the Horde in Battle for Azeroth, but there’s no coming back from this completely intact.”

Does the brief flash of guilt and sadness across his eyes indicate that Anduin will rejoin the fight with the champions of Azeroth against The Jailer and the Maw once more, or is something darker planned for Anduin Wrynn as WoW Shadowlands progresses into the future?

Whatever the case may be, we’ll have to wait and see what that means for World of Warcraft.

World of Warcraft

How to get Valor Points in WoW Shadowlands

Published: 10/Feb/2021 13:51 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 14:29

by Lauren Bergin
WoW World of Warcraft Shadowlands Valor Points Guide
World of Warcraft has seen the return of Valor Points, the fan-favorite in game currency. What’s all the hype about, though? This guide explains exactly what Valor Points are, how to get them, and how to use them. 

Initially scrapped all the way back in the 2014 expansion Warlords of Draenor, World of Warcraft’s Valor Points were a fan-favorite aspect of the in-game interface. Their removal was quite the shock for WoW fans across Azeroth.

Shadowlands, however, hasn’t just brought us a whole host of new content, it has resurrected our favorite currency with Patch 9.0.5. Here’s everything you need to know about the elusive Valor Points, including what they are, where to get them, and what they can do.

What are Valor Points?

YouTube: World of Warcaft
Shadowlands has brought with it a welcome surprise!

Valor Points are basically the platinum currency of World of Warcraft. Only dropped when participating in PvE encounters, Valor Points let you upgrade any item that drops during your dungeon adventures.

The reintroduction of the points has seen some changes to the system, however, as they can only be obtained through Mythic+ PvE encounters or Callings. Originally they were dropped in Heroic dungeons and raids, but that’s no longer the case.

How to get Valor Points in WoW Shadowlands

As mentioned, Valor Points are obtained through Mythic+ Dungeons and from Covenant Callings in Shadowlands. Importantly, there’s a cap on the amount of Valor Points you can get per week, though, to try and ensure an even spread.

To complete all eight Shadowlands Dungeons, just gather a team and travel across to them, but ensure that you have the level difficulty set to Mythic+ before you start grinding away. Whilst battling it out against the terrifying inhabitants, you’ll be picking up upgradable items and points along the way.

For the Covenant Callings, make sure that you’ve selected your Covenant so that you can get these quests. The three-day quests are offered in addition to your usual two Weekly Quests and are unique to whichever Covenant you have chosen to join. Completing the Calling will earn you even more Points.

How to use Valor Points for upgrading weapons

The Necrotic Wake in Shadowlands, showing a Kyrian attacking an enemy force.
The Necrotic Wake one of Shadowlands’ eight dungeons.

Completing all of the Mythic Keystone dungeons will earn you upgrades up to Item Level 200, but in order to reach 207 you’ll have to complete all them on Mythic + 5.

If you get the “Keystone Conqueror” achievement you’ll be able to level even higher to 213, and a final tier exists with the “Keystone Master” unlocks 220.