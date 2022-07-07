WoW Dragonflight expansion launch: Pre-order guide, release date

Alan Bernal . 15 hours ago

Blizzard is getting ready to unleash the World of Warcraft Dragonflight expansion and bring WoW players hours of new content. Here’s how to pre-order and when to expect the WoW Dragonflight expansion.

Heroes of Azeroth are eagerly anticipating the next chapter of the WoW saga since the developers announced its dragon-filled adventure back in April. We’ve been slowly hearing more details about the ambitious expansion and it’s not long before we get to explore it ourselves.

Though there’s still some work to be done, the studio quietly told people when they should expect to play WoW Dragonflight as well as how to get their copy early.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting the next World of Warcraft expansion and how to buy into the upcoming DLC.

via Blizzard WoW Dragonflight is slated for launch sometime before the end of 2022.

Does the WoW Dragonflight expansion have a release date?

The WoW Dragonflight release is expected “on or before” December 31, 2022, when Blizzard expects to have the DLC available for players.

Eagle-eyed observers like MrGM, of WoW hosting and content fame, noticed the company has a target window before the end of the year to get the next expansion out and it has concerned some fans.

An interesting turn of events occurred in June 2022, when Blizzard announced that they’ve acquired Spellbreak devs Proletariat to help with the development of World of Warcraft content. We can’t tell if this will help speed up the process, or whether it will perhaps throw a curveball or two in the way.

We’ll keep monitoring how the game’s work is progressing.

WoW Dragonflight Pre-order

To preorder the WoW Dragonflight expansion, Blizzard is giving players three options with the Base, Heroic, and Epic Editions of the game.

Like usual, these tiers come with extra digital content for Dragonflight and some of Blizzard’s other titles. It’s worth noting that all variations come with the Drakks Pet as Dragonflight until the expansion’s launch.

Base Edition – $49.99

Blizzard WoW players can get Drakk as a pre-order bonus for Dragonflight.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Drakks pet

Heroic Edition – $69.99

Blizzard The offerings to upgrade for WoW Dragonflight’s Heroic Edition.

Base Edition,

Tangled Dreamweaver flying mount

Murkastrasza pet

Dragonflight-Level Character Boost (Level 60)

Epic Edition – $89.99

Blizzard The vast suite of WoW DLC in the Dragonflight Epic Edition.

Heroic Edition

30 days of game time

Timewalker’s Hearthstone effect

Diadem of the Spell-Keeper’s head-slot transmog

Wings of Awakening back-slot transmog (5 color variants)

WoW fans can pre-order The Dragonflight Expansion to make sure they’re prepped for the release sometime in 2022.

WoW Dragonflight platforms

This will hardly come as a surprise to many, but the World of Warcraft Dragonflight expansion will be subjected to a limited release exclusively on Windows/Mac.

There’s been ample hype for the next installment of the WoW saga, and players don’t have long to wait until the Dragonflight launch.

