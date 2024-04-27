Blizzard confirms Dark Heart and WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria release date

With The War Within expansion set to release later this year and more flavors of the game than ever, it’s a great time to be a World of Warcraft player. The next step in that journey is the Dark Heart content update and WoW Remix, both of which now have confirmed release dates.

In a post on the official Blizzard website, the developer announced that the next major content update for Modern WoW, known as Dark Heart, will be released on May 7. At the same time, they also confirmed that WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, will enter the fray on May 16.

Dark Heart or Patch 10.2.7 to give it a formal title, is the final narrative chapter of Dragonflight, designed to set the stage for The War Within’s arrival later this year. Additionally, Draenei and Troll characters have access to new heritage armor questlines, Kul Tiran’s get some new hairstyles and renown requirements are being removed from all Dragonflight questlines.

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is the highly anticipated new time-limited event that allows players to return to the fourth expansion and level from 10-70 at a greatly accelerated rate. Gear has been greatly overhauled, allowing for fresh and exciting experiences within the existing content.

The mode also features the new currency Bronze, which can be used to upgrade gear and purchase items, including some of the highly coveted mounts that the expansion became known for. When the experience comes to an end, players will be able to move their characters to live servers and keep the mounts as well as the transmogs they collected during the event.

No full release date for the next expansion at the time of writing, but the release of Cataclysm Classic in August effectively rules out September as an option, with many expecting The War Within to arrive in October or November.