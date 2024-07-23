WoW The War Within Pre-Expansion Content Update patch notes: Warbands & Radiant Echoes

World of Warcraft: The War Within is almost here, and the traditional pre-patch is bringing many of the promised changes for this expansion. Here’s everything you need to know about the major content update.

There are several headline changes to be aware of. The first is Warbands, a new system designed to make the game significantly more alt-friendly. Additionally, this patch sees the full launch of Skyriding, which brings the dynamic flight of Dragonriding to more than 400 of the game’s existing mounts.

Most of the major class changes will also go live at this juncture, as classes undergo significant overhauls from their Dragonflight versions. The Radiant Echoes time-limited event and the first part of the Visions of Azeroth questline also start here, laying the foundation for The War Within’s story.

The changes don’t end there, though. Here’s the full breakdown of The War Within Pre-Expansion patch notes and new features.

Complete patch notes for The War Within Pre-Expansion

The full patch notes for the July 23 patch for World of Warcraft are as follows:

Radiant Echoes pre-expansion event added

Skyriding

Dragonriding was renamed to Skyriding and is now learned at level 10 (was 60).

New Ability: Switch Flight Style – Switch between Skyriding and Steady Flight styles for flying mounts. Mounts that don’t support Skyriding will be grounded if Skyriding is active. 5-second cast time. Learned at level 20. This ability is located in the Mount Journal.

Upon learning Skyriding, the Skyriding talent tree is now accessible via a button within the Mount Journal.

The Skyriding talent tree has been updated and many talents are now passive.

Skyriding glyphs are no longer required for the talent tree.

Druid Flight Form is now able to Skyride.

Journeyman Riding (100% ground speed) is now learned at level 10 (was 20).

Apprentice Riding (60% ground speed) has been removed.

Expert Riding now increases steady flight speed by 220% (was 150%) and is now learned at level 20 (was 30).

Master Riding now increases steady flight speed by 420% (was 310%) and is now learned at level 30 (was 40).

Visions of Azeroth

Strange visions are calling to the heroes of Azeroth. Players who have reached level 70 and have completed the final chapter of the Dragonflight questline will be called to take their next steps into the story leading into The War Within with the first part of the “Visions of Azeroth” questline.

Characters

Dragonflight content is now the new default leveling experience for levels 10 to 70 (was Battle for Azeroth).

Guilds are now able to invite characters on different realms. Cross-Realm Guild bank functionality will become available in the next update (11.0.2).

New Human Racial: No Place Like Home – Your Hearthstone cooldown is reduced by 5 minutes and gains an additional charge.

Diplomacy has been removed.

The Character Restoration service is temporarily unavailable.

The Paid Character Transfer service has been disabled for transfers between Battle.net accounts.

The level-60 character Boost now provides item level 327 gear (was iLvl 180).

Classes

The amount of talent loadouts that can be saved on a per-character basis to has been increased to 40 (was 10).

Talents that increase melee range have been removed.

All Fear, Silence, Sleep, Stun, and Interrupt visual effects have been updated with a new visual. Additionally, all movement speed slowing effects greater than 50% will now display a universal Slow visual on the target.

Reduced the percentage granted by Avoidance and Leech rating by 50%.

The following Leech and Avoidance effects have also been reduced: Death Knight Lichborne now grants 6% Leech (was 10%). Blood Scent now grants 3% Leech (was 5%). Demon Hunter Soul Rending now grants 6% Leech (was 10%). Evoker Regenerative Magic now grants 2% Leech (was 3%). Hunter Sentinel’s Protection now grants 3% Leech (was 5%). Predator’s Thirst now grants 4% Leech (was 10%). Hunter’s Avoidance now grants 5% Avoidance (was 6%). Paladin Sanctified Plates now grants 3% Avoidance (was 5%). Priest Sanguine Teachings now grants 2% Leech (was 3%). Rogue Leeching Poison now grants 3% Leech (was 5%). Shadowheart now grants 2% Leech (was 3%). Warlock Lifeblood now grants 4% Leech (was 7%). Warrior Leeching Strikes now grants 3% Leech (was 5%). Seasoned Soldier now grants 5% Avoidance (was 10%).

D eath Knight All talent trees have had many talents move locations or have had their pathing updated. New Talent: Subduing Grasp – When you pull an enemy the damage they deal to you is reduced by 6% for 6 seconds. New Talent: Osmosis – Anti-Magic Shell increases healing received by 15%. New Talent: Null Magic – Magic Damage taken is reduced by 10% and the duration of harmful Magic effects against you are reduced by 35%. New Talent: Vestigial Shell – Casting Anti-Magic Shell grants 2 nearby allies a Lesser Anti-Magic Shell that absorbs magic damage and reduces the duration of harmful Magic effects against them by 50%. New Talent: Ice Prison – Chains of Ice now also roots enemies for 4 seconds but its cooldown is increased to 12 seconds. New Talent: Runic Protection – Your chance to be critically struck is reduced by 3% and your Armor is increased by 6%. New Talent: Unyielding Will – Anti-Magic Shell’s cooldown is increased by 20 seconds and it now also removes all harmful magic effects when activated. Chains of Ice is now learned at level 13 (was a talent). Anti-Magic Shell is now learned at level 14 (was a talent). Rune of the Stoneskin Gargoyle can now be Runeforged on 1-handed weapons. Abomination Limb no longer grants Bone Shield, Runic Corruption, or Rime based on specialization. Rune of the Apocalypse has been updated: War Effect – Damage taken increased to 4% (was 1%) and duration increased to 10 seconds (was 6 seconds). Pestilence Effect – Damage increased by 500%. Famine Effect – Damage dealt to the caster reduced to 5% (was 2%). Death Effect – Healing reduction increased to 5% (was 1%). Icebound Fortitude cooldown reduced by 60 seconds. Cleaving Strikes now also retains bonus effects for being within your Death and Decay for 4 seconds when leaving its area. Veteran of the Third War now grants 20% Stamina (was 10%). Now a 1-point talent (was 2). Icy Talons now increases attack speed per stack by 6% (was 3%). Now a 1-point talent (was 2). Unholy Bond now increases effectiveness of Runeforge effects by 20% (was 10%). Now a 1-point talent (was 2). Assimilation now reduces the cooldown of Anti-Magic Zone by 30 seconds. No longer increase Runic Power when absorbing damage. Suppression now grants an additional 6% damage reduction to area of effects when you suffer a loss of control effect. Moved to gate 3. Blood Scent Leech increased to 5%. Blood Draw now also grants a buff reducing damage taken by 10% and reducing Death Strike cost by 10 for 8 seconds when falling below 30% health. Now a 1-point talent. Blood Draw cooldown reduced to 2 minutes (was 3 minutes). The following talents have been removed: Might of Thassarian Merciless Strikes Clenching Grasp Empower Rune Weapon Rune of Hysteria Blood New Talent: Bone Collector – When you would pull an enemy, generate 1 charge of Bone Shield. New Talent: Ossified Vitriol – When you lose a Bone Shield charge the damage of your next Marrowrend is increased by 15%, stacking up to 75%. New Talent: Carnage – Blooddrinker and Consumption now contribute to your Mastery: Blood Shield. Each time an enemy strikes your Blood Shield, the cooldowns of Blooddrinker and Consumption have a chance to be reset. New Talent: Bloodied Blade – Parrying an attack grants you a charge of Bloodied Blade, increasing your Strength by 0.5%, up to 4% for 15 seconds. At 8 stacks, your next parry consumes all charges to unleash a Heart Strike at 200% effectiveness, and increases your Strength by 10% for 6 seconds. Crimson Scourge is now learned at level 21 (was a talent). Death’s Caress is now learned at level 23 (was a talent). Tightening Grasp now Silences enemies for 3 seconds when they are pulled and no longer increases the damage enemies take from you when they are pulled by Gorefiend’s Grasp. Blooddrinker now reduces the damage the enemy deals to you by 20% while channeling and for an additional 5 seconds after a channeling it fully. Now also generates 20 additional Runic Power over its duration. Consumption now also causes your Blood Plague damage to occur 50% more quickly for 8 seconds and generates 2 Runes. Bonestorm no longer costs Runic Power. Costs up to 10 Bone Shield Charges and lasts 1 second for each charge consumed. Generates 1 Bone Shield charge every 1 second while active. Reinforced Bones now also lets Bone Shield stack 2 additional times. Heartbreaker’s Runic Power per target hit increased to 2 (was 1). Now a 1-point talent (was 2). Perseverance of the Ebonblade’s Versatility bonus increased to 6% (was 4%). Now a 1-point talent (was 2). Red Thirst reduces the cooldown on Vampiric Blood by 2 seconds (was 1 second). Now a 1-point talent (was 2). Shattering Bone is now a 1-point talent (was 2). Frost New Talent: Shattered Frost – When Frost Strike consumes 5 Razorice stacks, it deals 65% of the damage dealt to nearby enemies. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets. New Talent: Cryogenic Chamber – Each time Frost Fever deals damage, 15% of the damage dealt is gathered into the next cast of Remorseless Winter, up to 20 times. New Talent: Arctic Assault – Consuming Killing Machine fires a Glacial Advance through your target. New Talent: Smothering Offense – Your auto attack damage is increased by 10%. This amount is increased for each stack of Icy Talons you have and it can stack up to 2 additional times. New Talent: Icy Death Torrent – Your auto attack critical strikes have a chance to send out a sleet of ice dealing Frost damage to enemies in front of you. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets. New Talent: The Long Winter – While Pillar of Frost is active your auto-attack critical strikes increase its duration by 2 seconds, up to a maximum of 6 seconds. New Talent: Hyperpyrexia – Your Runic Power spending abilities have a chance to additionally deal 45% of the damage dealt over 4 seconds. Frostscythe has been redesigned – A sweeping attack that strikes all enemies in front of you for Frost damage. This attack always critically strikes and critical strikes with Frostscythe deal normal damage. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets. Consuming Killing Machine reduces the cooldown of Frostscythe by 1 second. Now has a 30 second cooldown and Rune cost increased to 2 (was 1). Icecap has been redesigned – Reduces Pillar of Frost cooldown by 15 seconds. Empower Rune Weapon has moved to the Frost tree (was Class tree). Rime is now learned at level 21 (was a talent). Breath of Sindragosa damage increased by 54% and cost per second reduced to 17 (was 18). Frost Strike damage increased by 23%. Obliterate damage increased by 23%. Howling Blast damage increased by 23%. Frost Fever damage increased by 23%. Remorseless Winter damage increased by 23%. Glacial Advance damage increased by 23%. Frostsycthe damage increased by 5%. Chill Streak damage increased by 23%. Frostwyrm’s Fury damage increased by 10%. Inexorable Assault damage increased by 23%. Enduring Strength’s Strength increased to 20% (was 10%). Now a 1-point talent. Frostwhelp’s Aid now grants 8% Mastery per target hit (was 4%). Now a 1-point talent. Shattering Blade now increases Frost Strike damage by 125% (was 100%). Pillar of Frost’s Strength increased to 30% (was 25%). Spending runes no longer increases the Strength bonus of Pillar of Frost. Rage of the Frozen Champion’s Runic Power generated from Howling Blast reduced to 6 (was 8). Killing Machine now stacks 1 additional time. Murderous Efficiency’s chance to grant a Rune reduced to 25% (was 50%). Chill Streak can now bounce off the Death Knight if a second enemy target isn’t found. Rune of Razorice now displays the debuff on the enemy nameplate. The following talents have been removed: Fatal Fixation Cold Blooded-Rage Invigorating Freeze Unholy New Talent: Doomed Bidding – Consuming Sudden Doom calls upon a Magus of the Dead to assist you for 8 seconds. New Talent: Raise Abomination – Summons an Abomination to attack nearby enemies applying Festering Wound with its melee attacks and infecting all nearby enemies with Virulent Plague. 90 second cooldown. Replaces Army of the Dead. New Talent: Foul Infections – Your diseases deal 10% more damage and have a 5% increased chance to critically strike. New Talent: Menacing Magus – Your Magus of the Dead Shadow Bolt now fires a volley of Shadow Bolts at up to 4 nearby enemies. New Talent: Festering Scythe – Every 20 Festering Wound you burst empowers Festering Strike to become Festering Scythe for 12 seconds. Festering Scythe: Sweep through all enemies within 14 yards in front of you, dealing Shadow damage and infecting them with 2-3 Festering Wounds. New Talent: Decomposition – Virulent Plague has a chance to abruptly flare up, dealing 50/100% of the damage it dealt to the target over the last 4 seconds. When this effect triggers, the duration of your active minions are increased by 1 second, up to 3 seconds. 2-point talent. Epidemic is now learned at level 18 (was a talent). Outbreak is now learned at level 13 (was a talent). Sudden Doom has been redesigned – Your auto attacks have a 25% chance to make your next Death Coil or Epidemic cost 10 less Runic Power and critically strike. Additionally, your next Death Coil will burst 1 Festering Wound. When talented into Harbinger of Doom, Sudden Doom now displays the activation overlay images separately, left and right, for each stack. Unholy Blight has been updated – Passive ability. Dark Transformation surrounds your ghoul with a vile swarm of insects for 6 seconds, stinging all nearby enemies and infecting them with Virulent Plague and an unholy disease that deals damage over 14 seconds, stacking up to 4 times. Dark Transformation cooldown reduced to 45 seconds (was 60 seconds). Army of the Dead cooldown reduced to 3 minutes (was 8 minutes). Apocalypse cooldown reduced to 45 seconds (was 90 seconds). Apocalypse now always summons 4 ghouls regardless of Wounds burst. Apocalypse ghoul damage reduced by 15%. Vile Contagion cooldown reduced to 45 seconds (was 90 seconds). Clawing Shadows damage reduced by 15%. Raise Dead ghoul damage reduced by 10%. Scourge Strike damage reduced by 15%. Death Coil damage reduced by 15%. Magus of the Dead damage reduced by 15%. Epidemic damage reduced by 15%. Festering Wound damage reduced by 15%. Defile damage increased by 200% and no longer increases Mastery when dealing damage to enemies. Festermight now functions like Druid’s Ironfur, allowing multiple instances to overlap. Ebon Fever now also affects Frost Fever and Blood Plague if Superstrain is talented. Dragonflight Season 4 class set bonuses have been updated to the Dragonflight Season 1 class set bonuses: 2 Set Bonus – Bursting a Festering Wound grants your ghoul Vile Infusion, increasing their damage by 25% and Haste by 10% for 5 seconds. 4 Set Bonus – Your primary ghoul’s attacks have a 8% chance to increase your damage and Haste by 8% for 8 seconds. This chance is increased to 15% during Vile Infusion. Developer’s note: In The War Within pre-patch we had several season 4 class sets that were made into spec talents. In order to prevent any oddities we are updating those select few class sets with earlier tier sets from Dragonflight to prevent any overlap or potential bugs. The following talents are now 1 point: Ghoulish Frenzy Improved Death Coil The following talents have been removed: Replenishing Wounds Army of the Damned Unholy Command Feasting Strike

eath Knight D emon Hunter Illuminated Sigils now grants an additional charge only to Sigil of Flame (was all Sigils) and also reduces Sigil of Flame cooldown by 5 seconds. Vengeance Sigil of Misery now disorients target for 15 seconds (was 20 seconds).

emon Hunter D ruid All talent trees have had many talents move locations or have had their pathing updated. New Talent: Oakskin – Survival Instincts and Barkskin reduce damage taken by an additional 10%. New Talent: Fluid Form – Shred and Rake can be used in any form and shifts you into Cat Form. Mangle can be used in any form and shifts you into Bear Form. Wrath and Starfire shifts you into Moonkin Form, if known. New Talent: Ursoc’s Spirit – Stamina in Bear Form is increased by 10%. New Talent: Instincts of the Claw – Shred, Swipe, Rake, Mangle, and Thrash damage increased by 5/10%. New Talent: Lore of the Grove – Moonfire and Sunfire damage increased by 5/10%. Rejuvenation and Wild Growth healing increased by 3/5%. New Talent: Starlight Conduit – Wrath, Starsurge, and Starfire damage increased by 5%. For non-Balance, Starsurge’s cooldown is reduced by 4 seconds and its mana cost is reduced by 50%. Improved Swipe has been removed from the talent tree and its benefit added to Swipe by default. Moonkin Form has been removed from the talent tree and is now learned at level 10 for Balance Druids. Swiftmend has been removed from the talent tree and is now learned at level 11 for Restoration Druids. Heart of the Wild now reduces the global cooldown of affected Balance cast-time spells. Cat Form now increases the range of auto-attacks and melee abilities by 3 yards. Feline Swiftness now increases movement speed by 15%. Now a 1-point talent. Thick Hide now reduces damage taken by 4%. Now a 1-point talent. Natural Recovery now increases healing received by 4% and no longer increases healing done. Now a 1-point talent. Astral Influence now increases the range of all your spells by 5 yards and no longer increases auto attack or melee ability range. Now a 1-point talent. Primal Fury now also increases critical strike damage of Mangle by 20%. Ursine Vigor now increases Stamina and armor in Bear Form by 15% for 4 seconds. Now a 1-point talent. Guardian Druid improved Bear Form Stamina bonus decreased to 10% (was 20%). Lycara’s Teachings is now a 2-point talent that grants 3/6% of various secondary stats. Forestwalk now increases your movement speed and healing received by 8% for 6 seconds. Now a 1-point talent. Well-Honed Instincts’ effect now occurs once every 120 seconds. Now a 1-point talent. Mass Entanglement now roots targets for 10 seconds (was 30 seconds). Tireless Pursuit has been removed. Balance New Talent: Greater Alignment – Incarnation: Chosen of Elune/Celestial Alignment lasts 40% longer. During Incarnation: Chosen of Elune/Celestial Alignment, Solar Eclipse increases Nature damage done by an additional 8% and Lunar Eclipse increases Arcane damage done by an additional 8%. New Talent: Stellar Amplification – Starsurge increases the damage the target takes from your periodic effects and Shooting Stars by 20% for 5 seconds. Reapplying this effect extends its duration, up to 20 seconds. New Talent: Harmony of the Heavens – Starsurge or Starfall increase your current Eclipse’s Arcane or Nature damage bonus by an additional 1%, up to 5%. New Talent: Touch the Cosmos – Casting Wrath in an Eclipse has an 12% chance to make your next Starsurge free. Casting Starfire in an Eclipse has a 15% chance to make your next Starfall free. New Talent: Umbral Inspiration – Consuming Umbral Embrace increases the damage of your Moonfire, Sunfire, Stellar Flare, Shooting Stars, and Starfall by 30% for 6 seconds. Umbral Embrace has been redesigned – Wrath and Starfire have a 20% chance to cause the next Wrath or Starfire you cast in Eclipse to become Astral and deal 75% additional damage. Now a 1-point talent. Astral Smolder has been redesigned – Wrath and Starfire have a 40% chance to cause their targets to languish for an additional 50% of their damage dealt over 6 seconds. Now a 1- point talent. Astral Communion has been redesigned – Increases maximum Astral Power by 20. Entering Eclipse grants 20 Astral Power. Nature’s Grace has been redesigned – When Eclipse ends or when you enter combat, enter a Dreamstate, reducing the cast time of your next 2 Starfires or Wraths by 20% and increasing their damage by 50%. All ability damage increased by 6%. Wrath damage increased by 15%. Starfire damage increased by 15%. Starsurge damage increased by 15%. Starfall damage increased by 15%. Denizen of the Dream damage increased by 64%. Shooting Stars damage increased by 46%. Fury of Elune damage increased by 15%. Full Moon damage increased by 15%. Stellar Flare damage increased by 20%. Wild Mushrooms damage increased by 25%. Mastery: Astral Invocation value reduced by 17%. Astral Power generation reduced for the following abilities: Wrath: 6 (was 8) Starfire: 8 (was 10) New Moon: 10 (was 12) Half Moon: 20 (was 24) Full Moon: 40 (was 50) Fury of Elune: 40 / 2.5 per tick (was 48 / 3 per tick) Incarnation: Chosen of Elune duration reduced to 20 seconds (was 30 seconds). Celestial Alignment duration reduced to 15 seconds (was 20 seconds). Aetherial Kindling now extends during of active Sunfires and Moonfires by 3 seconds (was 4 seconds). Umbral Intensity now increases Starfire’s damage as well as its area-of-effect damage scaling. Solar Eclipse increases the damage of Wrath by an additional 25/50%. Lunar Eclipse increases the damage of Starfire by 25/50% and the damage it deals to nearby enemies by an additional 15/30%. Waning Twilight now increases damage you deal to targets with 3 or more of your periodic effects by 6%. Now a 1-point talent. Balance of all Things now increases Critical Strike chance by 10/20%, decreasing by 1/2% every second. Wild Surges increases Wrath and Starfire critical strike by 10% (was 12%). Elune’s Guidance reduces the Astral Power cost of Starsurge by 10 (was 8) and Starfall by 12 (was 10). Orbit Breaker calls downs a Full Moon every 25 Shooting Stars (was 30). Sundered Firmament calls down a Fury of Elune at 25% power (was 20%). Convoke the Spirits will now prefer to cast Starsurge or Full Moon on your current target, if valid. The following talents have been removed: Friend of the Fae Primodial Arcanic Pulsar Feral New Talent: Coiled to Spring – If you generate a combo point in excess of what you can store, your next Ferocious Bite or Primal Wrath deals 10% increased direct damage. New Talent: Savage Fury – Tiger’s Fury increases your Haste by 8% and Energy recovery rate by 20% for 6 seconds. Mastery: Razor Claws has been redesigned – Now increases damage of Cat Form bleed and other periodic abilities. Predator has been redesigned – No longer causes Tiger’s Fury’s cooldown to be reset when a target dies with one of your bleeds active. Tiger’s Fury lasts 5 additional seconds. Your combo point-generating abilities’ direct damage is increased by 40% of your Haste. Taste for Blood has been redesigned – No longer scales with number of bleeds on a target. Ferocious Bite damage increased by 15% and an additional 15% during Tiger’s Fury. Raging Fury has been redesigned – No longer increases Tiger’s Fury duration from spending combo points. Tiger’s Fury lasts 5 additional seconds. Rampant Ferocity has been updated – Ferocious Bite also deals damage per combo point spent to all nearby enemies affected by your Rip. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets. Rampant Ferocity damage relative to Ferocious Bite increased by 20%. Rampant Ferocity’s damage increased by up to 50% when the player spends extra Energy on Ferocious Bite. Cat Form no longer increases the range of auto-attacks and melee abilities by 3 yards. All ability damage reduced by 20%. Primal Wrath direct damage increased by an additional 50%. Primal Wrath energy cost increased to 25 (was 20). Primal Wrath range increased to 10 yards (was 8). Shred direct damage increased by 10%. Rake direct damage increased by 10%. Swipe direct damage increased by 10%. Thrash direct damage increased by 30%. Finishing move damage (Ferocious Bite, Ravage, Rip, Maim, and Primal Wrath) increased by 10%. Dreadful Bleeding’s Rip damage increased to 20% (was 18%). Berserk duration reduced to 15 seconds (was 20 seconds). Berserk now increases all ability and auto-attack damage by 10% (was increases the damage of Shred and Rake). Berserk: Heart of the Lion now reduces Berserk’s cooldown by 60 seconds (was reduces cooldown by 0.5 seconds per combo point spent). Berserk: Frenzy now causes enemies to bleed for 135% of all direct damage dealt by combo point generating abilities (was 100%). Incarnation: Avatar of Ashamane duration reduced to 20 seconds (was 30 seconds). Sabertooth now increases damage Ferocious Bite’s primary target takes from all of your Cat Form periodic damage by 3% per combo point spent for 4 seconds (instead of 5% damage dealt by all Rips on all targets). Tiger’s Tenacity also causes Tiger’s Fury to increase the periodic damage of your bleeds and Moonfire (if known) by an additional 10% for their full duration. Moonfire in Cat Form with Lunar Inspiration duration increased to 18 seconds and damage reduced by 20%. Convoke the Spirits will now prefer to cast Ferocious Bite or Feral Frenzy on your current target, if valid. Tireless Energy now increases passive Energy generation by 8%/15% (was 10%/20%) and total Energy by 20/40 (was 30/60). Tear Open Wounds now consumes 6 seconds of Rip damage during Berserk. Soul of the Forest restores 2 Energy per combo point spent (was 3 Energy). Apex Predator’s chance to trigger on a single target is reduced, but its chance to trigger in area-of-effect increases at a faster rate. Moment of Clarity now increases the rate that Omen of Clarity triggers by 30% (was 50%). Omen of Clarity Clearcasting aura added to the personal resource bar. Omen of Clarity Clearcasting aura no longer highlights the spell icons for Shred, Swipe, and Thrash. Thrashing Claws now requires players to know Thrash in order to apply the bleed from Thrash. The following talents have been removed: Dire Fixation Protective Growth Relentless Predator Tear Open Wounds Restoration New Talent: Dream of Cenarius – While Heart of the Wild is active, Wrath and Shred transfer 150% of their damage and Starfire and Swipe transfer 100% of their damage into healing onto a nearby ally. New Talent: Call of the Elder Druid – When you shift into a combat shapeshift form or cast Starsurge, you gain Heart of the Wild for 10 seconds, once every 60 seconds. New Talent: Thriving Vegetation – Rejuvenation instantly heals for 15/30% of its periodic healing and Regrowth’s duration is increased by 3/6 seconds. New Talent: Prosperity – Swiftmend now has 2 charges. Tranquility initial healing increased by 400%. Tranquility’s initial heal now decreases its healing beyond 5 targets. Tranquility’s heal over time effect is no longer increased while out of a raid environment. Rejuvenation healing increased by 60%. Grove Guardian’s healing reduced by 15%. Wild Synthesis Wild Growth healing reduced by 15%. Verdant Infusion now extends the duration of heal over time effects by 8 seconds (was 12 seconds). Nurturing Dormancy is now capped at 4 second extension (was 6 seconds). Abundance now increases the Critical Strike chance of Regrowth by 8% and decreases its mana cost by 8% per stack (was 5%). Soul of the Forest and Heart of the Wild added to Personal Resource Display. The following talents have been removed: Adaptive Swarm Unbridled Swarm Luxuriant Soil

ruid E voker All talent trees have had many talents move locations or have had their pathing updated. Evokers now start at level 10 (was level 58) and the one-Evoker-per-realm restriction has been removed. Evokers now unlock the talent pane immediately after choosing a specialization in the Forbidden Reach, and they no longer learn “temporary” talents as they complete the Forbidden Reach experience. Several base spells that were previously learned at level 58 are now learned at level 10. Mass Return is now learned at level 38 (was level 59). Fury of the Aspects is now learned at level 48 (was level 60). Overawe has been redesigned – Now grants 30 seconds of cooldown reduction (was cooldown reduction per Enrage dispelled). Spatial Paradox has moved to the Class tree (was Augmentation) and its cooldown increased to 3 minutes (was 2 minutes). Choice node with Time Spiral. Lifecinders now upgrades Renewing Blaze to allow 1 friendly target. If no target is selected, it will find a nearby injured ally. Panacea healing reduced by 50% and now also heals the caster when Verdant Embrace is cast. Panacea is now considered a Green spell, and is improved by Lush Growth. Oppressing Roar cone radius increased to 60 degrees (was 45 degrees). Landslide now roots targets for 15 seconds (was 30 seconds). Augmentation New Talent: Arcane Reach – The range of your helpful magics is increased by 5 yards. New Passive: Sense Power – While enabled, allies with their major cooldown active will be highlighted in the game field and will display a buff icon on party and raid frames. Learned automatically and can be toggled on/off. New Talent: Rumbling Earth – Upheaval causes an aftershock at its location, dealing 50% of its damage 2 additional times. New Talent: Molten Embers – Fire Breath causes enemies to take 20% more damage from your Black spells. New Talent: Imminent Destruction – Breath of Eons/Deep Breath reduces the Essence cost of Eruption by 1 and increases its damage by 10% for 12 seconds after you land. Prescience has been updated – When cast without a friendly target, the smart-targeting will now prefer damage role players who have their major cooldowns active. Spatial Paradox has moved to the Class tree. Motes of Possibility now give a random Augmentation Evoker buff (was reduces the cooldown of your major ability by 10 seconds). In addition, the motes will spawn closer to the caster, and they will also slowly float towards the nearest ally. Overlord now guarantees Motes of Possibilities will spawn from the Eruptions it casts. Echoing Strike now also increase Azure Strike damage by 15%. Reactive Hide increases damage of Blistering Scales by 15% per stack (was 10%). Seismic Slam is now a 1-point talent. The stun duration remains at 4 seconds. Geomancy has been removed. Devastation New Talent: Scorching Embers – Enemies take 20% increased damage from your Red spells while affected by Fire Breath. Snapfire has been slightly redesigned – Now grants a free cast of Firestorm that does not trigger the cooldown. Now also triggers from Pyre. Feed the Flames has been redesigned – Now causes enemies to take 20% more damage from Pyre and Disintegrate if they are inside your Firestorm. Feed the Flames once again triggers a Firestorm after casting 9 Pyres. Imminent Destruction now also increases the damage of Disintegrate and Pyre by 10% for 12 seconds after you land, in addition to its current effect. Fire Breath threat generated reduced by 50%. Pyre threat generated reduced by 30%. Animosity can no longer extend Dragonrage beyond 16 seconds. Firestorm radius increased to 10 yards (was 8) and its tick rate now increases with Haste. Imminent Destruction now also increases Disintegrate and Pyre damage by 10%, and lasts 12 seconds (was 10 seconds). Honed Aggression now increases Azure Strike and Living Flame damage by 10% per point (was 5%). The following talents have been removed: Everburning Flame Raging Inferno Preservation New Talent: Lifespark – Reversion healing has a chance to grant you instant cast Living Flame and increase its damage/healing by 50%. New Talent: Titan’s Gift – Essence Burst increases the effectiveness of your next Essence ability by 25%. Temporal Compression reduces the cast time of Empower spells by 10% per stack (was 5%). Time of Need now triggers at 30% health (was 20%). Passive now displays in spellbook, and the cooldown can now be tracked on the passive. Dream Flight healing increased by 100% outside of raid. Emerald Blossom mana cost reduced by 15%. Flow State can now trigger from Empower spells cast from Stasis. Threads of Fate can no longer trigger from Empower spells cast from Stasis. Reversion’s tooltip has been updated to include Golden Hour’s effect, if the talent is learned – Reverse an ally’s injuries, instantly healing them for 15% of damage taken in the last 5 seconds and an additional amount of healing over 12 seconds. Dragonflight Season 4 class set bonuses have been updated to the Dragonflight Season 2 class set bonuses: 2 Set Bonus – Spiritbloom applies a heal over time effect for 40% of healing done over 8 seconds. Dream Breath’s healing is increased by 15%. 4 Set Bonus – After casting 5 empower spells, gain Essence Burst immediately and another 3 seconds later. Developer’s note: In The War Within pre-patch we had several season 4 class sets that were made into spec talents. In order to prevent any oddities we are updating those select few class sets with earlier tier sets from Dragonflight to prevent any overlap or potential bugs. The following talents are now 1 point: Life-Giver’s Flame Grace Period

voker H unter All talent trees have had many talents move locations or have had their pathing updated. New Talent: Padded Armor – Survival of the Fittest gains an additional charge. New Talent: Kodo Tranquilizer – Tranquilizing Shot removes up to 1 additional Magic effect from its target. New Talent: Devilsaur Tranquilizer – If Tranquilizing Shot removes only an Enrage effect, its cooldown is reduced by 5 seconds. New Talent: Scout’s Instincts – You cannot be slowed below 80% of your normal movement speed while Aspect of the Cheetah is active. New Talent: Scrappy – Casting Aimed Shot reduces the cooldown of Intimidation and Binding Shot by 0.5 seconds. New Talent: Kindling Flare – Stealthed enemies revealed by Flare remain revealed for 3 seconds after exiting the flare. New Talent: Unnatural Causes – Your damage over time effects deal 10% increased damage. This effect is increased by 50% on targets below 20% health. New Talent: Moment of Opportunity – When a trap triggers, you gain Aspect of the Cheetah for 3 seconds. Can only occur every 1 minute. New Talent: No Hard Feelings – When Misdirection targets your pet, it reduces the damage they take by 50% for 5 seconds. New Talent: Territorial Instincts – Casting Intimidation without an active pet summons one from your stable. Intimidation’s cooldown is reduced by 5 sec. New Talent: Tar-Coated Bindings – Binding Shot’s root duration is increased by 1 second. New Talent: Serrated Tips – You gain 5% more critical strike from critical strike sources. New Talent: Moment of Opportunity – When a trap triggers, you gain Aspect of the Cheetah for 3 seconds. This effect has a 60 second cooldown. New Talent: Ghillie Suit – You take 20% reduced damage while in Camouflage. This bonus persists 3 seconds after leaving Camouflage. New Talent: Specialized Arsenal – Kill Command, Aimed Shot, and Wildfire Bomb damage increased by 10%. New Talent: Blackrock Munitions – The damage of Explosive Shot is increased by 8%. New Talent: Implosive Trap – Hurls a fire trap to the target location that explodes when an enemy approaches, causing Fire damage and knocking all enemies up. Limit 1. Choice node with High Explosive Trap. Lone Survivor now also reduces Counter Shot and Muzzle’s cooldown by 2 seconds. Survival of the Fittest now reduces all damage you and your pet take by 30% (was 20%). Improved Tranquilizing Shot now also grants 10 focus when you interrupt an effect with Counter Shot or Muzzle. Quick Load now resets the cooldown of Scatter Shot and Bursting Shot. Steel Trap damage reduced by 80%. Born to be Wild now reduces Aspect of the Cheetah, Survival of the Fittest, and Aspect of the Turtle by 30 seconds (was 7/15%). Steady Shot cast time reduced to 1.65 seconds (was 1.75 seconds). Explosive Shot now explodes early when applied to a target that already is affected by Explosive Shot. Explosive Shot projectile and explosion visual effects have been updated. Barrage, Kill Command, Improved Kill Command, Killer Instinct, and Alpha Predator have moved to the Beast Mastery talent tree. Barrage, Master Marksman, and Hydra’s Bite have moved to the Marksmanship talent tree. Kill Command and Alpha Predator have moved to the Survival talent tree. Bursting Shot is now a choice node with Scatter Shot (was in Marksmanship tree). The following talents are now 1 point: Improved Traps Pathfinding Trailblazer Wilderness Medicine Natural Mending Rejuvenating Wind The following talents have been removed: Sentinel Owl Sentinel’s Perception Sentinel’s Protection Serpent Sting Poison Injection Stampede Beast Master Arctic Bola Nature’s Endurance Serrated Shots Steel Trap Death Chakram Beast Mastery New Talent: Laceration – Whenever your pets critically strike, they cause their target to bleed for 15% of the damage dealt. New Talent: Go For the Throat – Kill Command deals increased critical strike damage equal to 100% of your critical strike chance. New Talent: Venom’s Bite – Kill Shot applies Serpent Sting for 12 seconds. New Talent: Venomous Bite – Bloodshed damage bonus increased by an additional 15% and makes Kill Command deal 20% increased damage to the target. New Talent: Shower of Blood – Bloodshed now hits two additional targets near the primary target. New Talent: Basilisk Collar – Each damage over time effect on your target increases the damage they receive from your pet’s attacks by 5%/10%. New Talent: Huntmaster’s Call – Every 3 casts of Dire Beast sounds the Horn of Valor, summoning either Hati or Fenryr to battle. Hati increases the damage of all your pets by 8%. Fenryr pounces your primary target, inflicting a heavy bleed that deals damage over 8 seconds and grants you 10% Haste. New Talent: Explosive Venom – Every 5 casts of Cobra Shot or Multi-Shot makes your next Multi-Shot or Explosive Shot apply Serpent’s Sting to up to 5 targets. Bloodshed has been updated – Command your pet to tear into your target, causing your target to bleed for high damage over 18 seconds and take 15% increased damage from your pet. A Murder of Crows is now passive and has been updated – Every 5 casts of Kill Command summons a Murder of Crows. Murder of Crows no longer resets its cooldown if the affected target dies. Barrage, Kill Command, Improved Kill Command, Killer Instinct, and Alpha Predator are now Beast Mastery talents (was Class). Killer Instinct now deals 25/50% increased damage against enemies below 35% health. Barrage now also grants Beast Cleave. Bestial Wrath initial damage increased by 280%. Kill Command damage increased by 8%. Dire Beast damage increased by 10% and now grants 20 Focus. War Orders now properly grants a 50% chance to reset the cooldown of Kill Command. Improved Kill Command has a new icon. Many 2-point talents are now 1 point. The following talents have been removed: One With the Pack Sharp Barbs Wailing Arrow Cobra Sting Marksmanship New Talent: Rapid Fire Barrage – Your Barrage now instead shoots Rapid Fires at up to five nearby enemies at 30% effectiveness but has its cooldown increased to 60 seconds. New Talent: Small Game Hunter – The damage of Multi-Shot is increased by 75% and the damage of Explosive Shot is increased by 25%. New Talent: Penetrating Shots – Gain critical strike damage equal to 40% of your critical strike chance. New Talent: Kill Zone – Your spells and attacks deal 8% more damage and ignore line of sight against any target in your Volley. Eagle Talon’s True Focus has been redesigned – Trueshot lasts an additional 3 seconds. During Trueshot, Aimed Shot’s Focus cost is reduced by 50% and Arcane Shot and Multi-Shot casts an additional time at 30% effectiveness. Hydra’s Bite has been redesigned – When Aimed Shot strikes an enemy affected with your Serpent Sting, it spreads Serpent Sting to up to 2 nearby enemies. Serpent Sting’s damage over time is increased by 20%. Killer Accuracy has been updated – Kill Shot’s critical strike chance and critical strike damage are increased by 20%. Razor Fragments has been updated – Kill Shot damage increase to 75% (was 50%). Moved to Gate 3. Legacy of the Windrunners has been redesigned – Each time Rapid Fire deals damage, there is a 5% chance to coalesce a Wind Arrow at your target. Wind Arrows damage increased by 300%. Wind Arrows are longer affected by Aimed Shot modifiers. No longer grants Focus or Aimed Shot charges after firing 24 Wind Arrows. Wailing Arrow has been redesigned and is now passive – Now replaces your Aimed Shot with a Wailing Arrow after generating 20 Wind Arrows. Wailing Arrow only silences the primary target and it now benefits from bonuses to Aimed Shot such as Trick Shots. Readiness now causes Trueshot to immediately grant you Wailing Arrow and you generate 2 additional Wind Arrows while in Trueshot. Wailing Arrow resets the cooldown of Rapid Fire and generates 2 charges of Aimed Shot. Barrage, Master Marksman, and Hydra’s Bite are now Marksmanship talents (was Class). Lone Wolf reduced to 5% increased damage when you do not have an active pet (was 10%). Rapid Fire damage increased by 2%. Arcane Shot damage increased by 13%. Aimed Shot damage increased by 10%. Trick Shots ricochet damage reduced to 65% (was 70%). Precise Shots now always grants 2 stacks and reduces the Focus cost of your next Multi-Shot or Arcane Shot by 50%. Multi-Shot Focus cost increased to 30 (was 20). Many 2-point talents are now 1 point. Bursting Shot has moved to the Class tree. Survival New Talent: Sulfur-lined Pockets – Every third Quick Shot is replaced with an Explosive Shot at 100% effectiveness. New Talent: Grenade Juggler – Wildfire Bomb deals 5% increased damage and has a 25% chance to also cast an Explosive Shot at your target at 100% effectiveness. Explosive Shot reduces the cooldown of Wildfire Bomb by 2 seconds. New Talent: Exposed Flank – Flanking Strike exposes a weakness in your enemy’s defenses, causing it to strike 2 additional targets at 100% effectiveness and causing Kill Command to hit 2 additional nearby enemies for 10 seconds. New Talent: Contagious Reagents – Reapplying Serpent Sting spreads it to up to 2 nearby enemies. New Talent: Outland Venom – Each damage over time effect you have on a target increases the critical strike damage they receive from you by 2%. New Talent: Merciless Blow – Casting Butchery makes your next Raptor Strike or Mongoose Bite to hit up to three nearby targets. New Talent: Sic ‘Em – Kill Command has a 15% chance to reset the cooldown of Kill Shot, make it usable on targets regardless of Health, and strike up to 2 additional targets. This chance is doubled during Coordinated Assault. New Talent: Symbiotic Adrenaline – The cooldown of Coordinated Assault is reduced by 60 seconds and Coordinated Assault now grants 3 stacks of Tip of the Spear. New Talent: Relentless Primal Ferocity – While Coordinated Assault is active, Kill Command generates 2 stacks of Tip of the Spear, you gain 10% Haste, and Tip of the Spear’s damage bonus is increased by 50%. Mastery: Spirit Bond has been redesigned – You and your pet deal increased damage and take 3% reduced damage, increased by 100% when within 25 yards of each other. Tip of the Spear has been redesigned – Kill Command increases the damage of your next non-pet spell by 15%, stacking up to 3 times. You now consume one stack of Tip of the Spear at a time and multiple stacks of Tip of the Spear no longer increase its damage bonus. Flanker’s Advantage has been redesigned – Kill Command has a 10% increased chance to immediately reset its cooldown. Tip of the Spear’s damage bonus is increased by up to 30%, based on your critical strike chance. Spearhead has been redesigned – Your pet charges your enemy target, applying a heavy bleed that increases your chance to critically strike them by 30% for 10 seconds. Spearhead visuals and sound effects updated. Deadly Duo has been redesigned – The cooldown of Spearhead is reduced by 30 seconds and increases your critical strike damage against the target by 30% for 10 seconds. Viper’s Venom has been redesigned – Raptor Strike and Mongoose Bite apply Serpent’s Sting. Aspect of the Eagle has been redesigned – Increases the range of your Raptor Strike and Mastery: Spirit Bond to 40 yards for 15 seconds. Bombardier has been redesigned – Casting Coordinated Assault grants 2 charges of Wildfire Bomb. When Coordinated Assault ends, your next 2 Explosive Shots are free and have no cooldown. Ruthless Marauder has been redesigned – Wildfire Bomb cooldown reduction effect is now 1 second by default and no longer is increased by the second talent point. Coordinated Assault has been redesigned – You and your pet charge your enemy, striking them for combined Physical damage. You and your pet’s bond is then strengthened for 20 seconds, causing you and your pet to deal 20% increased damage. While Coordinated Assault is active, Kill Command’s chance to reset its cooldown is increased by 15%. Wildfire Infusion has been redesigned – Mongoose Bite and Raptor Strike have a 10% chance to reset Kill Command’s cooldown. Kill Command reduces the cooldown of Wildfire Bomb by 0.5 seconds. Quick Shot has been updated – Now has a 30% chance to fire an Arcane Shot when you cast Kill Command (was when Kill Command reset). Bloody Claws has been updated – Now also causes Kill Command to extend the duration of Mongoose Fury by 1.5 seconds. Kill Command and Alpha Predator are now Survival talents (was Class). Harpoon is now learned at level 14 (was a talent). Aspect of the Eagle is now learned at level 23 (was a talent). Coordinated Assault initial damage increased by 60%. Butchery damage increased by 100%. Lunge no longer increases attack range by 3 yards. Wildfire Bomb now costs 10 Focus and its damage over time effect is now a rolling periodic. Explosives Expert now reduces Wildfire Bomb cooldown by 1/2 seconds (was 2/4 seconds). Explosive Shot now benefits from and consumes Tip of the Spear. Flanking Strike damage increased by 40%, generates 15 Focus and generates 2 stacks of Tip of the Spear. Bombardier now uses an activation overlay. Many 2-point talents are now 1 point. The following talents have been removed: Carve Coordinated Kill Birds of Prey Intense Focus Sharp Edges

unter M age All talent trees have had many talents move locations or have had their pathing updated. New Talent: Barrier Diffusion – Whenever one of your Barriers is removed, reduce its cooldown by 4 seconds. Located in Dragon’s Breath previous location. New Talent: Inspired Intellect – Arcane Intellect grants you an additional 3% Intellect. Choice node with Time Anomaly. Time Anomaly has been updated – Now grants Brain Freeze instead of Fingers of Frost. Supernova added to Mage class tree (was Arcane tree) and now has a 45 second cooldown (was 25 seconds). Mass Polymorph now polymorphs targets for 15 seconds (was 60 seconds). Mass Slow has been removed. Arcane New Talent: Energized Familiar – During Arcane Surge, your Arcane Familiar fires 4 bolts instead of 1. Damage from your Arcane Familiar has a small chance to grant you up to 2% of your maximum mana. New Talent: Eureka – When a spell consumes Clearcasting, its damage is increased by 25%. New Talent: Time Loop – When you apply a stack of Arcane Debilitation, you have a 10% chance to apply another stack of Arcane Debilitation. This effect can trigger off of itself. New Talent: Arcane Debilitation – Damaging a target with Arcane Missiles increases the damage they take from Arcane Missiles, Arcane Barrage, and Arcane Blast by 1%. New Talent: Aether Attunement – Every 3 times you consume Clearcasting, gain Aether Attunement. Aether Attunement: Your next Arcane Missiles deals 150% increased damage to your primary target and fires at up to 4 nearby enemies dealing 100% increased damage. New Talent: Leysight – Nether Precision damage bonus increased to 30%. New Talent: Leydrinker – Consuming Nether Precision has a 20% chance to make your next Arcane Blast or Arcane Barrage echo, repeating its damage at 60% effectiveness to the primary target and up to four nearby enemies. New Talent: Improved Touch of the Magi – Your Touch of the Magi now accumulates 25% of the damage you deal. New Talent: Magi’s Spark – Your Touch of the Magi now also conjures a spark, increasing the damage your target receives from your next Arcane Barrage, Arcane Blast, and Arcane Missiles by 25%. Upon receiving damage from all three spells, the spark explodes, dealing Arcane damage to all nearby enemies. New Talent: Nether Munitions – When your Touch of the Magi detonates, it increases the damage all affected targets take from you by 8% for 12 seconds. New Talent: Surging Urge – Arcane Surge damage increased by 5% per Arcane Charge. New Talent: Consortium’s Bauble – Reduces Arcane Blast’s mana cost by 3% and increases its damage by 3%. New Talent: Resonant Orbs – Arcane Orb damage increased by 10%. New Talent: Dematerialize – Spells empowered by Nether Precision cause their target to suffer an additional 8% of the damage dealt over 6 seconds. New Talent: Energy Reconstitution – Damage from Dematerialize has a small chance to conjure an Arcane Explosion at 50% effectiveness at its target’s location. Arcane Explosions conjured this way do not generate Arcane Charges. New Talent: Big Brained – Gaining Clearcasting increases your Intellect by 1% for 8 seconds. Multiple instances may overlap. New Talent: Static Cloud – Each time you cast Arcane Explosion, its damage is increases by 25%. Bonus resets upon reaching 100% damage. New Talent: High Voltage – Damage from Arcane Missiles has a 20% chance to grant you 1 Arcane Charge. Chance is increased by 5% every time your Arcane Missiles fails to grant an Arcane Charge. Arcane Missiles has been redesigned – Can now only be cast when you have Clearcasting. The wording of talents that are associated with Arcane Missiles have been updated to reflect this change. Nether Precision has been redesigned – Consuming Clearcasting increases the damage of your next 2 Arcane Blasts by 20% or your next 2 Arcane Barrages by 20%. Arcane Familiar has been redesigned – Casting Arcane Intelligence also summons you a Familiar that attacks your enemies and increases your maximum mana by 10% for 1 hour. Now passive. Illuminated Thoughts has been redesigned – Clearcasting has a 5% increased chance to trigger and spells that consume Clearcasting deal 5% more damage. Concentration has been redesigned – Casting Arcane Blast has a small chance to make your next cast of Arcane Blast free. Evocation has been updated – Increases your mana regeneration by 1500% for 2.8 seconds and grants Clearcasting. While channeling Evocation, your Intellect is increased by 2% every 0.5 seconds. Lasts 20 seconds. Improved Prismatic Barrier is now learned automatically when specializing in Arcane (was a talent). Mana Adept is now learned automatically when specializing in Arcane (was a talent). Arcane Orb is now learned at level 45 (was a talent). Arcane Orb damage reduced by 15%. Arcane Blast damage increased by 8%. Arcane Barrage damage reduced by 10%. Arcane Missiles damage increased by 25%. Clearcasting’s chance to trigger is no longer tied to mana spent, and now has a 8% chance of triggering when casting any damaging spell. Clearcasting now utilizes bad luck protection instead of true randomness. You can no longer trigger Clearcasting by casting damaging spells while out of combat. Arcane Surge is now guaranteed to generate Clearcasting. Arcane Blast now has a 5% increased chance to generate Clearcasting. Supernova moved to Mage class tree and now has a 45 second cooldown (was 25 seconds). Mastery: Savant now properly increases the damage dealt by Arcane Surge. Dragonflight Season 4 class set bonuses have been updated to the Dragonflight Season 1 class set bonuses: 2 Set Bonus – For each Arcane Charge, Arcane Blast critical strike chance is increased by 3% and Arcane Explosion critical strike chance is increased by 3%. 4 Set Bonus – When Arcane Blast or Arcane Explosion critically strikes at least one target, the critical strike chance of your next Arcane Barrage is increased by 10%, stacking up to 4 times. Developer’s note: In The War Within pre-patch we had several season 4 class sets that were made into spec talents. In order to prevent any oddities we are updating those select few class sets with earlier tier sets from Dragonflight to prevent any overlap or potential bugs. The following talents have been removed: Foresight Nether Tempest Reverberate Mana Gem Radiant Spark Harmonic Echo Cascading Power Rule of Threes Chrono Shift Crackling Energy Siphon Storm Improved Arcane Missiles Fire New Talent: Lit Fuse – Consuming Hot Streak has a 15% chance to grant you Lit Fuse. Lit Fuse: Your next Fire Blast turns up to 1 nearby target into a Living Bomb that explodes after 2 seconds, dealing Fire damage to the target and reduced damage to all other enemies within 10 yards. Up to 3 enemies hit by this explosion also become a Living Bomb, but this effect cannot spread further. New Talent: Explosive Ingenuity – Your chance of gaining Lit Fuse when consuming Hot Streak is increased to 20%. Living Bomb damage increased by 25%. New Talent: Down in Flames – Scorch deals 300% damage to targets below 30% health. New Talent: Quickflame – Flamestrike damage increased by 20%. New Talent: Focused Fury – Living Bomb deals more damage the fewer targets it hits, up to 300% at 1 target. New Talent: Mark of the Fire Lord – Flamestrike and Living Bomb apply Mastery: Ignite at 100% increased effectiveness. New Talent: Spontaneous Combustion – Casting Combustion refreshes up to 3 charges of Fire Blast and up to 3 charges of Phoenix Flames. New Talent: Fire’s Ire – When you’re not under the effect of Combustion, your critical strike chance is increased by 2.5%. When you’re under the effects of Combustion, your critical strike damage is increased by 2.5%. 2-point talent. New Talent: Explosivo – Casting Combustion grants Lit Fuse and Living Bomb’s damage is increased by 50% while under the effects of Combustion. Your chance of gaining Lit Fuse is increased by 30% while under the effects of Combustion. New Talent: Blast Zone – Lit Fuse now turns up to 3 targets into Living Bombs. Living Bombs can now spread to 5 enemies. New Talent: Ashen Feather – If Phoenix Flames hits only one target, it deals 25% increased damage and applies Ignite at 150% effectiveness. New Talent: Majesty of the Phoenix – When Phoenix Flames damages 3 or more targets, your next 2 Flamestrikes have their cast time reduced by 1.5 seconds and their damage is increased by 20%. New Talent: Molten Fury – Damage dealt to targets below 35% health is increased by 7%. New Talent: Heat Shimmer – Damage from Ignite has a 5% chance to make your next Scorch instant cast and deal damage as though your target was below 30% health. New Talent: Sparking Cinders – Living Bomb explosions have a small chance to increase the damage of your next Pyroblast by 10% or Flamestrike by 20%. Fervent Flickering has been redesigned – Now reduces the cooldown of Fire Blast by 2 seconds. Controlled Destruction has been redesigned – Damaging a target with Pyroblast increases the damage it receives from Ignite by 0.5%. This effect stacks up to 50 times. Improved Scorch has been redesigned – Casting Scorch on targets below 30% health increases the damage the target takes from you by 6% for 12 seconds. This effect stacks up to 2 times. Flame Accelerant has been redesigned – Every 12 seconds, your next Fireball, Flamestrike, or Pyroblast has a 40% reduced cast time. Unleashed Inferno has been redesigned – While Combustion is active your Fireball, Pyroblast, Fire Blast, Scorch, and Phoenix Flames deal 50% increased damage and reduce the cooldown of Combustion by 1.25 seconds. While Combustion is active, Flamestrike deals 25% increased damage and reduces the cooldown of Combustion by 0.25 seconds for each critical strike, up to 1.25 seconds. Convection has been redesigned – When a Living Bomb expires, if it did not spread to another target, it refreshes its duration. A Living Bomb can only benefit from this effect once. Pyromaniac has been redesigned – Casting Pyroblast or Flamestrike while Hot Streak is active has an 6% chance to repeat the spell cast at 50% effectiveness. This effect counts as consuming Hot Streak. Phoenix Reborn has been redesigned – When your direct damage spells hit an enemy 25 times the damage of your next 2 Phoenix Flames is increased by 100% and they refund a charge on use. From the Ashes has been redesigned – Phoenix Flames damage increased by 15% and your direct-damage spells reduce the cooldown of Phoenix Flames by 1 second. Deep Impact has been redesigned – Meteor now turns one target hit into a Living Bomb. Additionally, its cooldown is reduced by 15 seconds. Kindling now benefits from Flamestrike – Flamestrike critical strikes reduce the remaining cooldown of Combustion by 0.2 seconds for each critical strike, up to 1 second. Fuel the Fire is now learned automatically when specializing Fire. Searing Touch’s critical strike threshold functionality is now baseline to Scorch. Improved Scorch’s movement speed increase is now baseline to Scorch. Living Bomb damage increased by 70%. Living Bomb now applies Ignite. Living Bomb now spreads to 3 targets (was 5). Living Bomb applications are slightly desynced to minimize overlapping. Phoenix Flames damage reduced by 10%. Pyroblast damage reduced by 5%. Intensifying Flames Ignite damage bonus reduced to 20% (was 25%). Sun King’s Blessing now grants Sun King’s Fury after consuming 10 Hot Streaks. Flame On no longer reduces the cooldown of Fire Blast. Unleashed Inferno’s non-Flamestrike damage bonus increased to 60%. Flamestrike damage bonus increased to 35%. Fevered Incantation now grants 1% increased critical strike damage per point (was 2%). Call of the Sun King no longer grants 15% increased Phoenix Flames damage and instead makes Phoenix Flames always critically strike. Alexstrasza’s Fury no longer makes Phoenix Flames always critically strike. Hyperthermia now has an activation overlay. Dragonflight Season 4 class set bonuses have been updated to the Dragonflight Season 1 class set bonuses: 2 Set Bonus – Pyroblasts and Flamestrikes cast with Hot Streak deal 10% increased damage. 4 Set Bonus – Fire Blast, Phoenix Flames, and Fireball deal 10% increased damage and their chance to critically strike is increased by 10%. Developer’s note: In The War Within pre-patch we had several season 4 class sets that were made into spec talents. In order to prevent any oddities we are updating those select few class sets with earlier tier sets from Dragonflight to prevent any overlap or potential bugs. The following talents are now 1 point: Critical Mass Wildfire Flame On Fevered Incantation is now 2 points. The following talents have been removed: Incendiary Eruptions Firemind Tempered Flames Conflagration Searing Touch Frost New Talent: Death’s Chill – While Icy Veins is active, damaging an enemy with Frostbolt increases spell damage by 2%. Stacks up to 10 times. New Talent: Permafrost Lances – Frozen Orb increases Ice Lance’s damage by 15% for 15 seconds. Fractured Frost has been redesigned – While Icy Veins is active, your Frostbolts hit up to 2 additional targets and deal 15% increased damage. Ice Lance damage increased by 22%. Flurry damage increased by 10%. Frostbolt damage increased by 10%. Ice Barrier’s absorb increased to 24% of maximum health (was 22%). Hailstones is now a 1-point talent. Snowstorm has been removed.

age M onk All talent trees have had many talents move locations or have had their pathing updated. New Talent: Crashing Momentum – Targets you Roll through are snared by 40% for 5 seconds. New Talent: Bounding Agility – Roll and Chi Torpedo travel a small distance further. New Talent: Wind’s Reach – The range of Disable is increased by 5 yards. The duration of Crashing Momentum is increased by 3 seconds and its snare now reduces movement speed by an additional 20%. New Talent: Ancient Arts – Reduces the cooldown of Paralysis by 8/15 seconds and the cooldown of Leg Sweep by 5/10 seconds. New Talent: Jade Walk – While out of combat, your movement speed is increased by 15%. New Talent: Pressure Points – Paralysis now removes all Enrage effects from its target. New Talent: Energy Transfer – Successfully interrupting an enemy reduces the cooldown of Paralysis and Roll by 5 seconds. New Talent: Quick Footed – The duration of snare effects on you is reduced by 20%. New Talent: Spirit’s Essence: Transcendence – Transfer snares targets within 10 yards by 70% for 4 seconds when cast. New Talent: Peace and Prosperity – Reduces the cooldown of Ring of Peace by 5 seconds and Song of Chi-Ji’s cast time is reduced by 0.5 seconds. New Talent: Swift Art – Roll removes a snare effect once every 30 seconds. New Talent: Celestial Determination – While your celestial is active, you cannot be slowed below 90% normal movement speed. New Talent: Martial Instincts – Increases your Physical damage done by 2/4% and Avoidance increased by 2/4%. New Talent: Healing Winds: Transcendence – Transfer immediately heals you for 15% of your maximum health. New Talent: Chi Proficiency – Magical damage done increased by 2/4% and healing done increased by 2/4%. New Talent: Lighter Than Air – Roll causes you to become lighter than air, allowing you to double jump to dash forward a short distance once within 5 seconds. New Talent: Flow of Chi – You gain a bonus effect based on your current health. Above 90% health: Movement speed increased by 5%. This bonus stacks with similar effects. Between 90% and 35% health: Damage taken reduced by 5%. Below 35% health: Healing received increased by 10%. New Talent: Rushing Reflexes – Your heightened reflexes allow you to react swiftly to the presence of enemies, causing you to quickly lunge to the nearest enemy within 10 yards after you Roll. New Talent: Transcendence: Linked Spirits – Transcendence now tethers your spirit onto an ally for 1 hour. Use Transcendence: Transfer to teleport to your ally’s location. Tiger Tail Sweep has been redesigned – Increases the range of Leg Sweep by 4 yards. Now a 1-point talent. Elusive Mists has been redesigned – Reduces all damage taken by you and your target while channeling Soothing Mists by 6%. Now a 1-point talent. Chi Wave has been redesigned – Every 15 seconds, your next Rising Sun Kick or Vivify releases a wave of Chi energy that flows through friends and foes, dealing Nature damage or healing. Bounces up to 7 times to targets within 25 yards. Summon White Tiger Statue has been redesigned – Invoking Xuen, the White Tiger also spawns a White Tiger Statue at your location that pulses damage to all enemies ever 2 seconds for 10 seconds. Ironshell Brew has been redesigned – Increases your maximum health by an additional 10% and your damage taken is reduced by an additional 10% while Fortifying Brew is active. Escape from Reality has been redesigned – After you use Transcendence: Transfer, you can use Transcendence: Transfer again within 10 seconds, ignoring its cooldown. Fatal Touch has been redesigned – Touch of Death increases your damage by 5% for 30 seconds after being cast and its cooldown is reduced by 90 seconds. Now a 1-point talent. Improved Roll is now learned at level 14 (was a talent). Clash has moved to the Class tree (was Brewmaster). Fortifying Brew cooldown is now 2 minutes for Mistweaver and Windwalker. Vivacious Vivification now additionally increases the healing of your next Vivify. The following talents are now 1 point: Save Them All Bounce Back Resonant Fists Grace of the Crane Fast Feet Windwalking The following talents have been removed: Improved Roll Improved Vivify Ferocity of Xuen Hasty Provocation Eye of the Tiger Close to Heart Generous Pour Resonant Fists Dampen Harm (removed for Windwalker and Mistweaver) Summon Black Ox Statue (removed for Windwalker and Mistweaver) Summon White Tiger Statue (removed for Brewmaster and Windwalker) Summon Jade Serpent Statue (removed for Brewmaster and Windwalker) Brewmaster New Talent: Elixir of Determination – When you fall below 40% health, you gain an absorb for 50% of your recently Purified damage, or a minimum of 20% of your maximum health. Cannot occur more than once every 15 seconds. New Talent: Strike At Dawn – Rising Sun Kick grants a stack of Elusive Brawler. New Talent: One With the Wind – You have a 10% chance to not reset your Elusive Brawler stacks on a successful dodge. New Talent: August Blessing – When you would be healed above maximum health, you instead convert an amount equal to 40% of your critical strike chance to a heal over time effect. New Talent: Ox Stance – Casting Purifying Brew grants charges/stacks of Ox Stance, based on Stagger level. When you take damage that is greater than 60% of your current health, a charge is consumed to increase the amount you Stagger. New Talent: Black Ox Adept – Rising Sun Kick grants a stack of Ox Stance. New Talent: Heightened Guard – Ox Stance will now trigger when an attack is larger than 40% of your current health. Anvil & Stave has been updated – Each time you dodge or an enemy misses, you reduce the remaining cooldown on your Brews by 0.5/1 second. Effect reduced for each recent melee attacker. Was 3 second internal cooldown. Improved Invoke Niuzao, the Black Ox has been updated – While Niuzao is active, Purifying Brew increases the damage of Niuzao’s next Stomp, based on Stagger level. Damage is split between all enemies (was when purifying Stagger). Celestial Brew has an additional effect – Purifying Stagger damage increases absorption by up to 200%. Improved Purifying Brew is now learned at level 47 (was a talent). Elusive Footwork is now a 1-point talent. The following talents have been removed: Healing Elixir Clash (moved to class tree) Graceful Exit Bonedust Brew Bountiful Brew Attenuation Fundamental Observation Mistweaver New Talent: Crane Style – Rising Sun Kick now kicks up a Gust of Mist to heal 2 allies within 40 yards. Spinning Crane Kick and Blackout Kick have a chance to kick up a Gust of Mist to heal 1 ally within 40 yards. New Talent: Deep Clarity – After you fully consume Thunder Focus Tea, your next Vivify triggers Zen Pulse. New Talent: Chi Harmony – Renewing Mist increases its target’s healing received from you by 50% for the first 8 seconds of its duration, but cannot jump to a new target during this time. New Talent: Lotus Infusion – Allies with Renewing Mist receive 15% more healing from you and Renewing Mist’s duration is increased by 2 seconds. Choice node with Chi Harmony. New Talent: Pool of Mists – Renewing Mist now has 3 charges and reduces the remaining cooldown of Rising Sun Kick by 1 second. Rising Sun Kick now reduces the remaining cooldown of Renewing Mist by 1 second. Zen Pulse has been redesigned – Renewing Mist’s heal over time has a chance to cause your next Vivify to also trigger a Zen Pulse on its target and all allies with Renewing Mist, healing them increased by 5% per Renewing Mist active, up to 50%. Refreshing Jade Wind has been redesigned – Thunder Focus Tea summons a whirling tornado around you, causing healing over 8 seconds to up to 5 allies within 10 yards. Yu’lon’s Whisper has been redesigned – While channeling Mana Tea you exhale the breath of Yu’lon, healing up to 5 allies within 15 yards every 0.5 seconds. Teachings of the Monastery is now learned automatically when specializing Mistweaver. Revival healing increased by 400%. Revival now decreases its healing beyond 5 targets. Revival now dispels up to 3 magical debuffs off of each target (was uncapped). Jadefire Stomp no longer casts Essence Font, its cooldown is reduced to 15 seconds (was 20 seconds), and now casts Gusts of Mist on each ally healed. Gust of Mist healing increased by 20%. Jade Bond now increases the healing of Yu’lon’s Soothing Breath by 300% (was 40%). Invigorating Mist healing increased by 17%. Invigorating Mist no longer counts full health allies among its splash cap, but its healing has been decreased. Misty Peaks now has a 4/8% chance to activate and now extends Enveloping Mist on targets if Enveloping Mist is present (previously would not trigger). Vivify healing increased by 9% and now costs 3% base mana (was 3.4%). Ancient Teachings now transfers 170% of damage to healing (was 150%). Tear of Morning now causes 12% of Enveloping Mist healing to transfer to allies with Renewing Mist (was 20%) and increases Vivify healing by 15% (was 20%). Jade Bond now increases the Mastery healing from Chi-Ji by 60% (was 40%). Dragonflight Season 4 class set bonuses have been updated to the Dragonflight Season 2 class set bonuses: 2 Set Bonus – Renewing Mist, Soothing Mist, and Enveloping Mist healing increased by 12%. 4 Set Bonus – Drinking a Tea increases the healing of your Vivify and Renewing Mists by 40% for 6 seconds. Developer’s note: In The War Within pre-patch we had several season 4 class sets that were made into spec talents. In order to prevent any oddities we are updating those select few class sets with earlier tier sets from Dragonflight to prevent any overlap or potential bugs. Mana Tea no longer grants its mana reduction effect if its channel begins before a raid encounter or Mythic+ dungeon starts. Fixed an issue that caused Gust of Mist’s healing to not be increased as intended. Burst of Life’s icon has been changed. The following talents have been removed: Essence Font Upwelling Font of Life Clouded Focus Windwalker New Talent: Acclamation – Rising Sun Kick increases the damage your target receives from you by 4% for 12 seconds. Multiple instances may overlap. New Talent: Flurry of Xuen – Your spells and abilities have a chance to activate Flurry of Xuen, unleashing a barrage of deadly swipes to deal Physical damage in a 10 yard cone. Invoking Xuen, the White Tiger activates Flurry of Xuen. New Talent: Martial Mixture – Blackout Kick increases the damage of your next Tiger Palm by 10%, stacking up to 12 times. New Talent: Courageous Impulse – The Blackout Kick! effect also increases the damage of your next Blackout Kick by 175%. New Talent: Energy Burst – When you consume Blackout Kick!, you have a 100% chance to generate 1 Chi. New Talent: Gale Force – Targets struck by Strike of the Windlord are sent reeling from its impact, causing them to become vulnerable to your attacks for 10 seconds. Your abilities have a 100% chance to affect the target a second time at 10% effectiveness as Nature damage while they are vulnerable. New Talent: Dual Threat – Your auto attacks have a 20% chance to instead kick your target dealing Physical damage and increasing your damage dealt by 5% for 5 seconds. New Talent: Momentum Boost – Fists of Fury’s damage is increased by 100% of your Haste and Fists of Fury does 10% more damage each time it deals damage, resetting when Fists of Fury ends. Your auto attack speed is increased by 60% for 8 sec after Fists of Fury ends. New Talent: Ordered Elements – During Storm, Earth, and Fire, Rising Sun Kick reduces Chi costs by 1 for 7 seconds and Blackout Kick reduces the cooldown of affected abilities by an additional 1 second. Activating Storm, Earth, and Fire resets the remaining cooldown of Rising Sun Kick and grants 2 Chi. New Talent: Sequenced Strikes – You have a 100% chance to gain Blackout Kick! after consuming Dance of Chi-Ji. New Talent: Revolving Whirl – Whirling Dragon Punch has a 100% chance to activate Dance of Chi-Ji and its cooldown is reduced by 5 seconds. New Talent: Knowledge of the Broken Temple – Whirling Dragon Punch grants 4 stacks of Teachings of the Monastery and its damage is increased by 20%. Teachings of the Monastery can now stack up to 8 times. New Talent: Singularly Focused Jade – Jadefire Stomp’s initial hit now strikes 1 target, but deals 500% increased damage and healing. New Talent: Communion With Wind – Strike of the Windlord’s cooldown is reduced by 10 seconds and its damage is increased by 20%. New Talent: Brawler’s Intensity – The cooldown of Rising Sun Kick is reduced by 1 second and the damage of Blackout Kick is increased by 10%. New Talent: Combat Wisdom – While out of combat, your Chi balances to 2 instead of depleting to empty. Every 15 seconds, your next Tiger Palm also casts Expel Harm and deals 100% additional damage. Replaces Expel Harm. New Talent: Memory of the Monastery – Tiger Palm’s chance to activate Blackout Kick! Is increased by 15% and consuming Teachings of the Monastery grants you 1% Haste for 5 seconds equal to the amount of stacks consumed. New Talent: Jadefire Fists – At the end of your Fists of Fury channel, you release a Jadefire Stomp. This can occur once every 20 seconds. Shares a choice node with Jadefire Stomp. New Talent: Ferociousness – Critical Strike chance increased by 2%. This effect is increased by 100% while Xuen, the White Tiger is active. New Talent: Power of the Thunder King – Crackling Jade Lightning now chains to 4 additional targets and its channel time is reduced by 50%. New Talent: Darting Hurricane – After you cast Strike of the Windlord, the global cooldown of your next 2 Tiger Palms is reduced by 50%. Your damaging spells and abilities have a chance to grant 1 stack of Darting Hurricane. Glory of Dawn has been redesigned – Rising Sun Kick has a chance equal to 100% of your Haste to trigger a second time, dealing Physical damage and restoring 1 Chi. Rushing Jade Wind has been redesigned – Strike of the Windlord applies Mark of the Crane to all enemies struck and summons a whirling tornado around you, causing Physical damage over 8 seconds to all enemies within 8 yards. Jadefire Stomp has been redesigned – Strike the Ground fiercely to expose a path of jade for 30 seconds that increases your movement speed by 20% while inside, dealing Nature damage to up to 5 enemies and restores health to up to 5 allies within 30 yards caught in the path. Up to 5 enemies caught in the path suffer additional damage. Inner Peace has been redesigned – Increases maximum Energy by 30. Tiger Palm’s energy cost reduced by 5. Touch of Karma is now learned at level 29 (was a talent). Mark of the Crane is now learned at level 33 (was a talent). Mark of the Crane now only applies to the primary target of each strike. Mastery: Combo Strikes is now 20% more effective. Empowered Tiger Lightning’s effect is now baseline for Xuen, the White Tiger. Whirling Dragon Punch now deals additional damage to the first target struck and its damage is reduced beyond 5 targets. Expel Harm and Chi Burst no longer generate Chi. Expel Harm and Chi Wave no longer trigger Combo Strikes. Storm, Earth, and Fire now triggers Combo Strikes. Storm, Earth, and Fire clones will now copy your Tiger’s Lust casts. Flying Serpent Kick no longer deals damage. Teachings of the Monastery now stacks up to 4 times (was 3). Thunderfist now always generates 4 stacks of Thunderfist and additional stacks of Thunderfist per each additional target struck. Spinning Crane Kick now cancels from using other spells or abilities, but no longer prevents auto-attacks for its duration. Transfer the Power no longer stacks from Rushing Jade Wind, but now stacks from Spinning Crane Kick. Crane Vortex is now a 1-point talent that increases the damage of Spinning Crane Kick by 20% and increases the radius of Spinning Crane Kick by 15%. Invoker’s Delight now increases Haste by 20% while active (was 33%). Xuen’s Bond now decreases the cooldown of Invoke Xuen, the White Tiger by 0.2 seconds (was 0.1 second) per Combo Strikes activation. Dance of Chi-Ji’s chance to trigger reduced by 25%. Dance of Chi-Ji may now stack up to 2 times. Tiger Palm Energy cost increased to 60 (was 50). Jadefire Harmony now increases damage and healing taken by 8% for its duration (was 12%). Vivify healing increased by 30%. Flying Serpent Kick is now a 30 second cooldown (was 20 seconds). Shadowboxing Tread’s extra Blackout Kicks are now 80% effective (was 100%). Fury of Xuen now increases Haste, Mastery, and Critical Strike chance by 3% (was Haste by 5%) and Invokes Xuen, the White Tiger for 10 seconds (was 8 seconds). Abilities affected by Dance of Chi-Ji or Blackout Kick! now contribute to Drinking Horn Cover, Spiritual Focus, and Heart of the Jade Serpent as if their full Chi value was spent. The following talents are now 1 point: Touch of the Tiger Hardened Soles Rising Star The following talents have been removed: Power Strikes Fatal Flying Guillotine Skyreach Serenity Forbidden Technique Widening Whirl Bonedust Brew Attenuation Dust in the Wind Flashing Fists Open Palm Skytouch Empowered Tiger Lightning

onk P aladin All talent trees have had many talents move locations or have had their pathing updated. Multiple applications of Greater Judgment may overlap. This also functions with Retribution’s multiple stack application. Glyph of the Luminous Charger now only works while Crusader Aura is active. Incandescence now functions with Divine Hammer for Retribution. The following talents have been removed: Crusader’s Reprieve Retribution Aura Holy New Talent: Bestow Light – Light of the Martyr’s health threshold is reduced to 70% and increases Holy Shock’s healing by an additional 5% for every 5 seconds Light of the Martyr is active, stacking up to 3 times. While below 70% health, the light urgently heals you every 1 second. New Talent: Extrication – Word of Glory and Light of Dawn gain up to 30% additional chance to critically strike, based on their target’s current health. Lower health targets are more likely to be critically struck. New Talent: Liberation – Word of Glory and Light of Dawn have a chance equal to your Haste to reduce the cost of your next Holy Light, Crusader Strike, or Judgment. New Talent: Truth Prevails – Judgment heals you and its mana cost is reduced by 30%. 50% of overhealing from this effect is transferred onto 2 allies within 40 yards. Glistening Radiance has been redesigned – Spending Holy Power has a 25% chance to trigger Saved by the Light’s absorb effect at 30% effectiveness without activating its cooldown. Light’s Protection has been redesigned – Allies with Beacon of Light receive 5% less damage. Overflowing Light has been redesigned – 15% of Holy Shock’s overhealing is converted into an absorb shield. The shield amount cannot exceed 10% of your max health. Rising Sunlight has been redesigned – After casting Avenging Wrath, your next 2 Holy Shocks cast 2 additional times. After casting Divine Toll, your next 2 Holy Shocks cast 2 additional times. Glorious Dawn has been redesigned – Holy Shock has a 12% chance to refund a charge when cast and its healing is increased by 10%. Light of the Martyr has been redesigned – While above 80% health, Holy Shock’s healing is increased 20%, but creates a heal absorb on you for 30% of the amount healed that prevents Beacon of Light from healing you until it has dissipated. Blessing of Summer has been redesigned – Bless an ally for 30 seconds, causing 20% of all healing to be converted into damage onto a nearby enemy and 10% of all damage to be converted into healing onto an injured ally within 40 yards. Holy Light cast time reduced to 2 seconds (was 2.5 seconds). Word of Glory healing increased by 25%. Light of Dawn healing increased by 20%. Holy Shock healing increased by 20%. Tyr’s Deliverance healing decreased by 15%. Beacon of Light now transfers 15% of healing done (was 25%). Barrier Faith now transfers 20% of healing into its absorb (was 25%). Sacrifice of the Just now reduces the cooldown of Blessing of Sacrifice by 15 seconds (was 60 seconds). Blessing of Sacrifice now transfers 30% of damage taken (was 20%). Avenging Crusader no longer costs Holy Power, grants an additional charge of Crusader Strike for its duration, and its duration is increased by 3 seconds. Crusader’s Might now additionally reduces the cooldown of Judgment. Infusion of Light now increases the healing of Holy Light (was grants Holy Power). Inflorescence of the Sunwell now increases the additional healing from Infusion of Light for Holy Light (was grants Holy Power). Fixed an issue that caused Tyr’s Deliverance’s healing to not be affected by some modifiers, such as Avenging Wrath. The following talents have been removed: Light’s Hammer Glimmer of Light Daybreak Protection Bastion of Light has been redesigned – Your next 5 casts of Judgment generate 2 additional Holy Power. Sanctuary has been redesigned – Consecration’s benefit persists for 4 seconds after you leave it. Crusader’s Resolve has been redesigned – Targets struck by Avenger’s shield deal 10% reduced melee damage to you for 10 seconds. Strength in Adversity now grants 5% Parry per target (was 2%). Light of the Titans is now a 1-point talent. Healing over time is now a percentage of original value, rather than attack power based. Bulwark of Order is now a 1-point talent. Retribution New Talent: Burn to Ash – When Truth’s Wake critically strikes, its duration is extended by 2 seconds. Your other damage over time effects deal 30% increased damage to targets affected by Truth’s Wake. New Talent: Radiant Glory – Crusade/Avenging Wrath is replaced with Radiant Glory. Radiant Glory: Wake of Ashes activates Avenging Wrath/Crusade for 8/10 seconds. Each Holy Power spent has a chance to activate Avenging Wrath/Crusade for 4/5 seconds. Righteous Cause has been redesigned – Each Holy Power spent has a 6% chance to reset the cooldown of Blade of Justice. Art of War has been redesigned – Your auto attacks have a 20% chance to reset the cooldown of Blade of Justice. Critical strikes increase this chance by an additional 10%. Divine Hammer has been redesigned – Divine Hammers spin around you, consuming a Holy Power to strike enemies within 8 yards for Radiant damage every 2.2 seconds. While active, your Holy Power generating abilities recharge 75% faster, and increase the rate at which Divine Hammer strikes by 15% when they are cast. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets. Now a 2 minute cooldown and damage increased by 300%. Divine Hammer base periodic decreased to 2.2 seconds and scales with Haste (was 3 seconds). Final Reckoning has been redesigned – Now increases the damage taken from your single target Holy Power spenders by 30%. Increases the damage taken from your other Holy Power spenders by 15%. Vengeful Wrath has been redesigned – Hammer of Wrath deals 50% increased damage to enemies below 35% health. Mastery: Hand of Light has been renamed to Mastery: Highlord’s Judgment – Now also causes Judgment to have a chance to blast the target with the Light, dealing Holy damage. Highlord’s Judgment has been renamed to Highlord’s Wrath. Highlord’s Wrath has been redesigned – Mastery: Highlord’s Judgment is 50/100% more effective on Judgment and Hammer of Wrath. Judgment applies an additional stack of Greater Judgment if it is known. Adjudication has been redesigned – Critical Strike damage of your abilities increased by 5% and Hammer of Wrath also has a chance to cast Highlord’s Judgment. Blades of Light has been redesigned – Crusader Strike, Judgment, Hammer of Wrath, and damaging single target Holy Power abilities now deal Holystrike damage and your abilities that deal Holystrike damage deal 5% increased damage. Divine Arbiter now has an additional effect – Mastery: Highlord’s Judgment and Holystrike damage abilities grant you a stack of Divine Arbiter. Searing Light now has an additional effect – Mastery: Highlord’s Judgment and Radiant damage abilities have a chance to call down and explosion of Holy Fire. Judge, Jury and Executioner has been redesigned – Holy Power generating abilities have a 15% chance to cause your next Templar’s Verdict to hit an additional 3 enemies at 100% effectiveness. Judge, Jury and Executioner no longer highlights Templar’s Verdict but instead has a UI overlay. Templar Strikes has been redesigned – Crusader Strike becomes a 2 part combo. Templar Strike slashes an enemy for Holystrike/Radiant damage and gets replaced by Templar Slash for 5 seconds. Templar Slash strikes an enemy for Holystrike/Radiant damage, and burns the enemy for 50% of the damage dealt over 4 seconds. Templar Strikes now only has 1 charge (was 2 charges). Templar Slash damage over time effect now rolls over the remaining damage value when reapplied. Truth’s Wake effect is now added to Wake of Ashes. Blessed Hammer from Adjudication now spawns from the target of your Hammer of Wrath. Execution Sentence now causes the enemy to suffer 20% of the damage dealt during its time after it expires (was 30%). Execution Sentence damage no longer counts as a damage over time effect. Aegis of Protection now only increases the effectiveness of Divine Protection by 20% (was 10% and was also affecting Shield of Vengeance). Expurgation now lasts 9 seconds (was 6 seconds). Expurgation now rolls over the remaining damage value when reapplied. Boundless Judgment now additionally increases the chances of your Judgments chances to trigger Highlord’s Judgment by 50%. Wake of Ashes now sends its cone attacks (including Seething Flames) towards where your camera is facing rather than where your character is facing. The following talents have been removed: Truth’s Wake

aladin P riest All talent trees have had many talents move locations or have had their pathing updated. New Talent: Cauterizing Shadows – When your Shadow Word: Pain or Purge the Wicked expires or is refreshed with less than 5 seconds remaining, a nearby ally within 40 yards is healed. New Talent: Phantom Reach – Increases the range of most spells by 15%. Manipulation has been redesigned – Now causes you to take 1%/2% less damage from targets affected by Shadow Word: Pain, Purge the Wicked, or Holy Fire. Power Word: Life healing increased by 15%. Void Tendrils now root targets for 15 seconds (was 20 seconds). Power Word: Shield and Luminous Barrier’s absorb values now have a 5% variance, like other healing spells. The following talents have been removed: Mindgames (moved to PvP talents) Shattered Perceptions Discipline Rapture increases the absorption of your next 3 Power Word: Shields by 80% (was increases by 40% and lasts 8 seconds). Luminous Barrier absorb amount increased by 400%. Luminous Barrier now decreases its absorb amount beyond 5 targets. Holy Divine Hymn healing increased by 400%. Divine Hymn now decreases its healing beyond 5 targets. Shadow Mind Flay: Insanity now deals damage every 0.5 seconds for 2 seconds (was every 0.75 seconds for 3 seconds). Mind Flay: Insanity now generates 12 Insanity over its duration (was 16). Void Torrent damage increased by 30%. Shadow Crash is now a choice node with an option to have it be cast on your target. Fixed an issue causing the range of Psychic Link to not be increased by Phantom Reach.

riest R ogue All talent trees have had many talents move locations or have had their pathing updated. New Talent: Shadowheart – Leech increased by 3% while Stealthed. Acrobatic Strikes has been redesigned – Auto-attacks increase auto-attack damage and movement speed by 1% for 3 seconds, stacking up to 10%. Cut to the Chase is now learned at level 18 (was an Assassination talent) and now triggers from Envenom/Dispatch/Eviscerate. Tight Spender now reduces Energy cost of finishing moves by 6% (was 10%). Subterfuge effect duration now 3/6 seconds. Now a 2-point talent. Airborne Irritant now reduces Blind’s duration by 70% (was 40%). This gives it an 18 second duration when applied in an area. Shadow Dance moved from the Class talent tree to Subtlety talent tree. Nightstalker has been removed. Assassination New Talent: Rapid Injection – Envenom deals 10% increased damage while Envenom’s effect is active. New Talent: Sanguine Stratagem – Gain 1 additional max combo point. Your finishing moves that consume 5 or more combo points have increased effects, and your finishing moves deal 5% increased damage. Serrated Bone Spike has been redesigned – (Passive) Prepare a Serrated Bone Spike every 30 seconds, stacking up to 3. Rupture spends a stack to embed a bone spike in its target: Deals Physical damage and Bleed damage every 3 seconds until the target dies or leaves combat. Refunds a stack when the target dies. Generates 1 combo point plus 1 additional per active bone spike. Serrated Bone Spike initial damage reduced by 24% and damage over time damage reduced by 9%. All ability damage increased by 15%. Cut to the Chase is now learned at level 18 (was a talent) and now triggers from Envenom. Improved Garrote effect duration increased to 6 seconds (was 3 seconds). Indiscriminate Carnage effect duration reduced to 6 seconds (was 10 seconds). Kingsbane damage bonus per poison application now has a stated cap at 1000% from 50 stacks (was 1980% at 99 stacks). Kingsbane base damage over time increased by 6%. The following talents have been removed: Sepsis Venom Rush Outlaw Mastery: Main Gauche damage increased by 24%. All ability damage increased by 20%. Ace Up Your Sleeve now grants 4 combo points when triggered (was 5). Adrenaline Rush has been updated: No longer increases global cooldown recovery rate by 25% while active. Now increases global cooldown recovery rate equal to your Haste while active, up to 25%. Now increases Energy regeneration by 50% (was 60%). Count the Odds effect now has base chance 10% (was 8%) and duration 8 seconds (was 5 seconds), but no longer doubled while Stealthed. Underhanded Upper Hand no longer affects Slice and Dice duration and no longer grants 3 seconds of Subterfuge duration (Stealth ability use). Crackshot’s Dispatch effectiveness reduced to 50% (was 75%). Thief’s Versatility now increases Versatility by 3% (was 4%). Blade Flurry radius increased to 8 yards (was melee range). Sepsis has been removed. Subtlety Premeditation has been redesigned – After entering Stealth, your next combo point generating ability generates full combo points. All ability damage increased by 20%. Invigorating Shadowdust now reduces cooldowns by 10/20 seconds (was 15/30 seconds). Shadow Focus now reduces costs by 5%. Shadow Dance moved from the Class talent tree to Subtlety talent tree.

ogue S haman All talent trees have had many talents move locations or have had their pathing updated. New Ability: Skyfury – Harness the fury of the Windlord to grant a target ally 2% Mastery and empower their auto attacks to have a 20% chance to instantly strike again for 1 hour. If the target is in your party or raid, all affected party and raid members will be affected. Learned at level 17. New Talent: Elemental Resistance – Healing from Healing Stream Totem reduces Fire, Frost, and Nature damage received by 6% for 3 seconds. Healing from Cloudburst Totem reduces Fire, Frost, and Nature damage taken by 3% for 3 seconds. New Talent: Refreshing Waters – Your Healing Surge is 25% more effective on yourself. New Talent: Traveling Storms – Thunderstorm now can be cast on allies within 40 yards, reduces enemy movement speed by 60%, and knocks enemies 25% further. New Talent: Seasoned Winds – Interrupting a spell with Wind Shear decreases your damage taken from that spell school by 15% for 18 seconds. Stacks up to 2 times. New Talent: Encasing Cold – Frost Shock snares its targets by an additional 10% and its duration is increased by 2 seconds. New Talent: Arctic Snowstorm – Enemies within 10 yards of your Frost Shock are snared by 30%. New Talent: Ascending Air – The cooldown of Wind Rush Totem is reduced by 30 seconds and its movement speed effect lasts an additional 2 seconds. New Talent: Enhanced Imbues – The effects of your weapon imbues are increased by 20%. New Talent: Stone Bulwark Totem – Summons an Earth Totem at the feet of the caster for 30 seconds, granting the caster a shield absorbing damage for 10 seconds, and an additional absorb every 5 seconds. 2 minute cooldown. New Talent: Jet Stream – Wind Rush Totem’s movement speed bonus is increased by 10% and now removes snares. New Talent: Primordial Bond – While you have an elemental active, your damage taken is reduced by 5%. Voodoo Mastery has been redesigned – Your Hex target is slowed by 70% during Hex and for 6 seconds after it ends. Reduces the cooldown of Hex by 15 seconds. The cooldown of Gust of Wind has been reduced to 20 seconds (was 30 seconds). The following talents are now 1 point: Totemic Focus Elemental Warding Nature’s Guardian Winds of Al’Akir Nature’s Fury Totemic Surge The following talents have been removed: Go With The Flow Stoneskin Totem Tranquil Air Totem Ancestral Defense Surging Shields Swirling Currents Flurry (now an Enhancement talent) Maelstrom Weapon (now level-learned for Enhancement) Lava Surge (now level-learned for Elemental and Restoration) Elemental New Talent: Fusion of Elements – After casting Icefury, the next time you cast a Nature and a Fire spell, you additionally cast an Elemental Blast at your target at 60% effectiveness. New Talent: Storm Frenzy – Your next Chain Lightning or Lightning Bolt has 40% reduced cast time after casting Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, or Earthquake. Can accumulate up to 2 charges. New Talent: Elemental Unity – While a Storm Elemental is active, your Nature damage dealt is increased by 10%. While a Fire Elemental is active, your Fire damage dealt is increased by 10%. New Talent: Lightning Conduit – While Lightning Shield is active, your Nature damage dealt is increased by 8%. New Talent: Everlasting Elements – Increases the duration of your Elementals by 20%. New Talen: Thunderstrike Ward – Imbue your shield with the element of Lightning for 1 hour, giving Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning a chance to call down 2 Thunderstrikes on your target for Nature damage. New Talent: Earthen Rage – Your damage spells incite the earth around you to come to your aid for 6 seconds, repeatedly dealing Nature damage to your most recently attacked target. New Talent: Echo of the Elementals – When your Storm Elemental or Fire Elemental expires, it leaves behind a lesser Elemental to continue attacking your enemies for 15 seconds. New Talent: First Ascendant – The cooldown of Ascendance is reduced by 60 seconds. New Talent: Preeminence – Your Haste is increased by 25% while Ascendance is active and its duration is increased by 3 seconds. New Talent: Fury of the Storms – Activating Stormkeeper summons a powerful Lightning Elemental to fight by your side for 8 seconds. Primordial Fury has been redesigned – Now increases the critical damage bonus of Elemental Fury by 25%. Icefury has been redesigned – Casting Lava Burst has a chance to replace your next Frost Shock with Icefury, stacking up to 2 times. Icefury now empowers the next 2 Frost Shocks (was 4). Mastery: Elemental Overload has been redesigned – Now increases all Physical and Elemental damage dealt. The damage of Elemental Overloads is now 25% of normal damage (was 85%). Lava Surge is now learned at level 12 (was a Class talent). Inundate is now learned at level 14 (was a Elemental talent). All damage increased by 30%. The trigger rate of Lava Surge and Searing Flames now scale based on the number of targets Flame Shock is on. In single target, it should trigger slightly more often, and in multiple target situations, it should trigger less often. Flash of Lightning now also increases the critical strike chance of Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning by 10%. Swelling Maelstrom now also increases the damage of Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, and Earthquake by 5%. Master of the Elements now increases the damage of the next spell by 15% (was 10%/20%). Echo Chamber now increases the damage of Elemental Overloads by 10% (was 8%/15%). Power of the Maelstrom now causes the next Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning to trigger an additional Elemental Overload (was 2). Can now stack up to 2 times. Magma Chamber now stacks up to 10 times (was 20). Elemental Equilibrium is now a 10% damage bonus (was 8%/15%). Elemental Equilibrium no longer has a tracking debuff. Eye of the Storm now reduces the Maelstrom cost of Earth Shock and Earthquake by 5, and Elemental Blast by 10. Maelstrom generation has been updated for the following abilities: Lightning Bolt is now 6 (was 8). Lightning Bolt Overload is now 2 (was 3). Chain Lightning is now 2 per target hit (was 4). Chain Lightning Overload is now 1 per target hit (was 3). Lava Burst is now 8 (was 10). Lava Burst Overload is now 3 (was 4). Icefury is now 12 (was 25). Icefury Overload is now 4 (was 12). Frost Shocks empowered by Icefury is now 10 (was 14). Flow of Power no longer increases Maelstrom generation from overloads. Earthquake is now a choice node with an option to have it be cast on your target. All talents are now 1 point. The following talents have been removed: Tumultuous Fissures Focused Insight Refreshing Waters Primordial Bond Call of Thunder Call of Fire Electrified Shocks Windspeaker’s Lava Resurgence Oath of the Farseer Further Beyond Rolling Magma Primordial Surge Enhancement Maelstrom Weapon is now learned at level 10 and has been removed from the Class tree. Feral Lunge is now learned at level 14 and has been removed from the Enhancement tree. Flurry moved from the Class tree to the Enhancement tree. The following talents have been removed: Windfury Totem Focused Insight Refreshing Waters Restoration New Talent: Tidewaters – When you cast Healing Rain, each ally with your Riptide on them is healed. New Talent: First Ascendant – The cooldown of Ascendance is reduced by 60 seconds. New Talent: Preeminence – Your Haste is increased by 25% while Ascendance is active and its duration is increased by 3 seconds. New Talent: Reactive Warding – When refreshing Earth Shield, your target is healed for each stack of Earth Shield they are missing. When refreshing Water Shield, you are refunded mana for each stack of Water Shield missing. New Talent: White Water – Your critical heals have 215% effectiveness instead of the usual 200%. New Talent: Spouting Spirits – Spirit Link reduces damage taken by an additional 5%, and it restores health to all nearby allies 1 second after it is dropped. Spouting Spirit’s healing is decreased beyond 5 targets. Spiritwalker’s Tidal Totem has been redesigned – After using Mana Tide Totem, the cast time of your next 3 Healing Surges is reduced by 100% and their mana cost is reduced by 50%. Master of the Elements has been redesigned – Casting Lava Burst increases the healing of your next Healing Surge by 30%, stacking up to 2 times. Healing Surge applies Flame Shock to a nearby enemy when empowered by Master of the Elements. Improved Earthliving Weapon has been redesigned – Earthliving receives 150% additional benefit from Mastery: Deep Healing. Healing Surge always triggers Earthliving on its target. Earthen Harmony has been redesigned – Earth Shield reduces damage taken by 5% and its healing is increased by up to 150% as its target’s health decreases. Maximum benefit is reached below 50% health. Downpour has been redesigned – Casting Healing Rain activates Downpour, allowing you to cast Downpour within 6 seconds. Downpour: A burst of water at the target location heals up to 5 injured allies with 12 yards and increases their maximum health by 10% for 6 seconds. Living Stream has been redesigned – Now increases Healing Stream Totem’s healing by 100%, decaying over its duration. Lava Surge is now learned at level 12 (was a Class talent). Healing Tide Totem healing increased by 400%. Healing Tide Totem now decreases its healing beyond 5 targets. Current Control now reduces the cooldown of Healing Tide Totem by 45 seconds (was 30 seconds). Mana Tide Totem’s radius is now 40 yards. Ancestral Awakening now triggers at a 20% base chance and increases to a 40% chance when activated by a Critical Strike. Water Totem Mastery now activates on a chance, but its effect has been increased to 3 seconds of reduction. Water Shield now has 9 charges (was 3). Primordial Wave cooldown reduced to 30 seconds (was 45 seconds). Healing Rain now heals 5 targets (was 6) and healing increased by 17%. Acid Rain now damages 5 enemies (was 6) and damage increased by 16%. Overflowing Shores now heals 5 targets (was 6) and healing increased by 14%. Dragonflight Season 4 class set bonuses have been updated to the Dragonflight Season 3 class set bonuses: 2 Set Bonus – Chain Heal, Healing Surge, and Healing Wave mark their initial target with a Tidal Reservoir, causing them to receive 15% of all Riptide healing you deal for 15 seconds. 4 Set Bonus – Riptide’s healing is increased by 25%. If Riptide is active on the same target as Tidal Reservoir, its heal over time effect has a 6% chance to create a new Riptide on a nearby ally. Developer’s note: In The War Within pre-patch we had several season 4 class sets that were made into spec talents. In order to prevent any oddities we are updating those select few class sets with earlier tier sets from Dragonflight to prevent any overlap or potential bugs. The following talents are now 1 point: Tidebringer Deluge Improved Earthliving Weapon Wavespeaker’s Blessing is now a 2-point talent. The following talents have been removed: Improved Primordial Wave Tumbling Waves Continuous Waves Resonant Waters Flash Flood Stormkeeper Refreshing Waters

haman W arlock All talent trees have had many talents move locations or have had their pathing updated. New Talent: Pact of Gluttony – Healthstones you conjure for yourself are now Demonic Healthstones and can be used multiple times in combat. Demonic Healthstones cannot be traded. New Talent: Swift Artifice – Reduces the cast time of Soulstone and Create Healthstone by 50%. New Talent: Demonic Tactics – Increases melee and spell critical strike chance for you and your summoned demon by 2%. Fel Pact has been redesigned – Fel Domination cooldown is reduced by 60 seconds and is now a 1-point talent (was 2). Fiendish Stride has been redesigned – Reduces the damage dealt by Burning Rush by 10%. Burning Rush increases your movement speed by an additional 20%. Now a 1-point talent (was 2). Soul Leech is now a talent (was learned at level 10). Mortal Coil has a new visual effect. Soul Conduit now a 1-point talent. The following talents have been removed: Grimoire of Synergy Inquisitor’s Gaze Summon Soulkeeper Profane Bargain Affliction New Talent: Cunning Cruelty – Malefic Rapture has a chance to trigger a Shadow Bolt Volley, dealing damage to 5 enemies within 10 yards of your current target. New Talent: Summoner’s Embrace – Increases the damage dealt by your spells and your demon by 3%. New Talent: Death’s Embrace – Increases Drain Life healing by 30% while your health is at or below 35% health. Damage done by your Agony, Corruption, Unstable Affliction, and Malefic Rapture is increased by 10% when your target is at or below 35% health. New Talent: Relinquished – Agony has 1.25 times the normal chance to generate a Soul Shard. New Talent: Improved Shadow Bolt – The cast time of Shadow Bolt is reduced by 15% and Shadow Bolt deals 20% increased damage. New Talent: Volatile Agony – Refreshing Agony with less than 10 seconds remaining deals Shadow damage to its target and enemies within 10 yards. New Talent: Summoner’s Embrace – Increases the damage dealt or life drained by your Shadow spells and your demon by 3%. New Talent: Malediction – Increases the critical strike chance of Agony, Corruption, and Unstable Affliction by 10%. New Talent: Contagion – Critical Strike damage dealt by Agony, Corruption, and Unstable Affliction is increased by 20%. New Talent: Cull the Weak – Malefic Rapture damage is increased by 8% for each enemy it hits, up to 5 enemies. New Talent: Empowered Unstable Affliction – Reduces the cast time of Unstable Affliction by 10/20% and damage dealt by Unstable Affliction has a 5/10% chance to generate a Soul Shard. New Talent: Oblivion – Unleash wicked magic upon your target’s soul, dealing Shadow damage over 3 seconds. Deals 10% increased damage, up to 30%, per damage over time effect you have active on the target. Costs 2 Soul Shards. 45 second cooldown. New Talent: Improved Haunt – Increases the damage of Haunt by 35% and reduces its cast time by 25%. Haunt now applies Shadow Embrace. New Talent: Malign Omen – Casting Soul Rot grants 3 applications of Malign Omen. Your next Malefic Rapture deals 20% increased damage and extends the duration of your damage over time effects and Haunt by 2 seconds. New Talent: Malefic Touch – Malefic Rapture deals an additional Shadowflame damage to each target it affects. New Talent: Infirmity – The stack count of Agony is increased by 4 when applied by Vile Taint. Enemies damaged by Phantom Singularity take 10% increased damage from you for its duration. New Talent: Improved Malefic Rapture – Reduces the cast time of Malefic Rapture by 10/20% and increases its damage by 5/10%. New Talent: Ravenous Afflictions – Critical strikes from your Agony, Corruption, and Unstable Affliction have a chance to grant Nightfall. New Talent: Perpetual Unstability – The cast time of Unstable Affliction is reduced by 20%. Refreshing Unstable Affliction with 8 or less seconds remaining deals Shadow damage to its target. Siphon Life has been redesigned – Corruption deals 20% increased damage and heals you for 5% of the damage dealt. Kindled Malice has been redesigned – Malefic Rapture damage increased by 4/8%. Corruption damage increased by 10/20%. Malevolent Visionary has been redesigned – Increases the damage of your Darkglare by 70%. When Darkglare extends damage over time effects it also sears the target for Shadow damage. Shadow Embrace has been redesigned – Shadow Bolt/Drain Soul apply Shadow Embrace, increasing your damage dealt to the target by 4%/2% for 16 seconds. Stacks up to 2/4 times. Malefic Rapture is now learned at level 43 (was a talent) and deals Shadowflame damage. Relinquished now causes Agony to have 1.10 times the chance to generate a Soul Shard (was 1.25). Volatile Agony now deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets. Haunt damage increased by 230%. This change does not affect PvP. Dragonflight Season 4 class set bonuses have been updated to the Dragonflight Season 1 class set bonuses: 2 Set Bonus – When Agony grants you a Soul Shard, you have a chance to gain Cruel Inspiration, increasing your haste by 12% for 6 seconds. 4 Set Bonus – Cruel Inspiration also grants 2 charges of Cruel Epiphany, up to 5 charges. Each charge of Cruel Epiphany increases the damage of your next Malefic Rapture or Seed of Corruption by 40%. Developer’s note: In The War Within pre-patch we had several season 4 class sets that were made into spec talents. In order to prevent any oddities we are updating those select few class sets with earlier tier sets from Dragonflight to prevent any overlap or potential bugs. The following talents are now 1 point: Xavius’ Gambit Focused Malignancy Withering Bolt Improved Malefic Rapture The following talents are now 2 points: Withering Bolt The following talents have been removed: Pandemic Invocation Sow the Seeds Soul Swap Doom Blossom Dread Touch Soul Flame Agonizing Corruption Seized Vitality Soul-Eater’s Gluttony Grand Warlock’s Design Grim Reach Haunted Soul Inevitable Demise Empowered Unstable Affliction Demonology New Talent: Shadowcaster – Increases the damage of Hand of Gul’dan by 20% and Demonbolt by 10%. New Talent: Pact of the Ered’ruin – When Doom expires, you have a chance to summon a Doomguard that casts 5 Doom Bolts before departing. Each Doom Bolt deals Shadow damage. New Talent: Mark of Shatug – Your Summon Vilefiend becomes Summon Gloomhound and learns the following ability: Gloom Slash – Tooth and claw are drenched in malignant shadow magic, causing the Gloomhound’s melee attacks to deal Shadow damage over 6 seconds. If this effect is reapplied, any remaining damage will be added to the new Gloom Slash. New Talent: Flametouched – Increases the attack speed of your Dreadstalkers by 20% and their critical strike chance by 15%. New Talent: Rune of Shadows – Increases all damage done by your pet by 4%. Reduces the cast time of Shadow Bolt by 25% and increases its damage by 40%. New Talent: Demonic Brutality – Critical strikes from your spells and your demons deal 4% increased damage. New Talent: Fiendish Prowess – Increases the attack speed of your primary demon by 25%. New Talent: Improved Demonic Tactics – Increases your primary Felguard’s critical strike chance equal to 30% of your critical strike chance. New Talent: Mark of F’harg – Your Summon Vilefiend becomes Summon Charhound and learns the following ability: Infernal Presence – Cloaked in the ever-burning flames of the abyss, dealing Fire damage to enemies within 10 yards every 1 second. New Talent: Shadowtouched – Wicked Maw causes the target to take 20% additional Shadow damage from your demons. New Talent: Foul Mouth – Increases Vilefiend damage by 20% and your Vilefiend’s Bile Spit now applies Wicked Maw. New Talent: The Houndmaster’s Gambit – Your Dreadstalkers deal 50% increased damage while your Vilefiend is active. New Talent: Blood Invocation – Power Siphon increases the damage of Demonbolt by an additional 25%. New Talent: Fiendish Oblation – Damage dealt by Grimoire: Felguard is increased by an additional 10% and you gain a Demonic Core when Grimoire: Felguard ends. New Talent: Doom Eternal – Demonic Cores reduce the duration of Doom by an additional 2 seconds. New Talent: Impending Doom – Increases the damage of Doom by 30% and Doom summons 1 Wild Imp when it expires. Doom is now passive and has been redesigned – When Demonbolt consumes a Demonic Core it inflicts impending doom upon the target, dealing Shadow damage to enemies within 10 yards of its target after 20 seconds. Damage is reduced beyond 8 targets. Consuming a Demonic Core reduces the duration of Doom by 2 seconds. Fel Invocation has been redesigned – Soul Strike deals 20% increased damage and generates a Soul Shard. You now have a 35% chance to generate a Demonic Core from your summoned Dreadstalkers when they fade (was 100% chance). Summon Vilefiend cooldown reduced to 30 seconds (was 45 seconds). Summon Demonic Tyrant cooldown reduced to 1 minute (was 1 minute and 30 seconds). Your Felguard now charges its target when using Soul Strike. Houndmaster’s Stratagem has been renamed to Wicked Maw and its icon has been updated. Dread Calling and Grimoire: Felguard icons have been updated. Dragonflight Season 4 class set bonuses have been updated to the Dragonflight Season 1 class set bonuses: 2 Set Bonus – Demonbolt and Felstorm damage increased by 20%. 4 Set Bonus – Demonbolt has a chance to make your next Hand of Gul’dan instant and deal 150% increased damage. Developer’s note: In The War Within pre-patch we had several season 4 class sets that were made into spec talents. In order to prevent any oddities we are updating those select few class sets with earlier tier sets from Dragonflight to prevent any overlap or potential bugs. The following talents are now 1 point: Imp Gang Boss Umbral Blaze Pact of the Imp Mother Dread Calling Demonic Brutality Flametouched The following talents have been removed: Demonic Knowledge Nether Portal Ner’zhul’s Volition Gul’dan’s Ambition Stolen Power Heavy-Handed Fiendish Prowess Shadow’s Bite Infernal Command Fel and Steel Shadowcaster Malefic Impact Cavitation Grand Warlock’s Design Destruction New Talent: Devastation – Increases the Critical Strike chance of your Destruction spells by 5%. New Talent: Emberstorm – Increases the damage done by your Fire spells by 2/4% and reduces the cast time of your Incinerate spell by 10/20%. New Talent: Decimating Bolt – Hurl bolts of decimating magic at your target, dealing Shadow damage and increase the damage of your next 3 Incinerates by 40%. Decimating Bolt’s damage, and the bonus to Incinerate both increase as your target’s health decreases. New Talent: Summoner’s Embrace – Increases the damage dealt by your spells and your demon by 3%. New Talent: Indiscriminate Flames – Backdraft increases the damage of your next Chaos Bolt by 5% or increases the critical strike chance of your next Incinerate or Soul Fire by 35%. New Talent: Blistering Atrophy – Increases the damage of Shadowburn by 20%. Shadowburn always critically strikes a target that is at or below 30% health. New Talent: Fiendish Cruelty – When Shadowburn fails to kill a target that is at or below 30% health, its cooldown is reduced by 5 seconds. New Talent: Demonfire Mastery – Increases the damage of Channel Demonfire by 30% and it deals damage 35% faster. New Talent: Improved Chaos Bolt – Increases the damage of Chaos Bolt by 10% and reduces its cast time by 0.5 seconds. New Talent: Avatar of Destruction – Consuming Ritual of Ruin summons an Overfiend for 8 seconds. Overfiend generates 1 Soul Shard Fragment every 0.5 seconds and casts Chaos Bolt at its summoner’s target, dealing Chaos damage. New Talent: Dimension Ripper – Incinerate has a chance to tear open a Dimensional Rift or recharge Dimensional Rift if learned. New Talent: Flame Rift – Dimensional Rift can now summon a powerful Flame Rift. New Talent: Lessons of Space-Time – While you have a Dimensional Rift open, all of your damage is increased by 5%. New Talent: Unstable Rifts – Bolts from Dimensional Rift deal 25% of damage dealt to nearby enemies as Fire damage. Ruin has been redesigned – Increases the Critical Strike damage of your Destruction spells by 5/10%. Inferno has been redesigned – Rain of Fire damage is increased by 20% and its Soul Shard cost is reduced by 1. Decimation has been redesigned – Your critical strikes have a chance to reset the cooldown of Soul Fire and reduce the cast time of your next Soul Fire by 80%. Chaos Incarnate has been redesigned – Chaos Bolt, Rain of Fire, and Shadowburn always gain at least 70% of the maximum benefit from your Mastery: Chaotic Energies. Scalding Flames has been redesigned – Increases the damage of Immolate by 25% and its duration by 3 seconds. Chaos Bolt is now learned at level 10 (was a talent). The cooldown of Summon Infernal is now 2 minutes (was 3 minutes). Raging Demonfire now extends Immolate by 0.5 seconds (was 0.2 seconds). Chaos Bolts cast by Overfiend no longer gains modifiers active on its summoner. The tooltip of Summon Overfiend has been updated – Generates 1 Soul Shard Fragment every 0.5 seconds and casts Chaos Bolt at 80% effectiveness at its summoner’s target. The visual for casting Dimensional Rift has been updated. The following talents are now 1 point: Burn to Ashes Master Ritualist Power Overwhelming Infernal Brand Crashing Chaos Ashen Remains Eradication Conflagration of Chaos Ruin Scalding Flames Fire and Brimstone Rolling Havoc Raging Demonfire Flashpoint Emberstorms The following talents have been removed: Avatar of Destruction Chaosbringer Pandemonium Cry Havoc Improved Immolate Decimating Bolt Grand Warlock’s Design Flame Rift Lessons of Space-Time Unstable Rifts Infernal Brand

arlock W arrior All talent trees have had many talents move locations or have had their pathing updated. Honed Reflexes has been redesigned – Cooldown of Die By the Sword, Enraged Regeneration, Shield Wall, Pummel, Intervene, Spell Reflection, and Storm Bolt reduced by 5%. Second Wind gains an additional effect – While you are below 35% health, restores 1.0% health every 1 second. The amount restored increases the closer you are to death (max 2%). Berserker Rage is now learned at level 12. Slam damage increased by 130%. Arms Slam damage bonus reduced to 50% (was 75%). Bladestorm damage increased by 70%. Ravager damage decreased by 10%. Sudden Death can now stack 2 times. Thunder Clap Rage cost reduced to 20 (was 30) and now applies Rend by default if it is known. Frothing Berserker now refunds 10% Rage for Arms and Fury, and 25% Rage for Protection. Shockwave no longer generates Rage on cast. Champion’s Spear generates 10 Rage on cast (was 20). Thunderous Roar no longer generates Rage on cast. Thunderous Roar now deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets. The tooltip will reflect this change in a future update. Thunderous Words now causes Thunderous Roar’s Bleed effect to increase damage targets take from all the Warrior’s bleed effects, rather than passively increasing it all the time. Odyn’s Fury now deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets. The tooltip will reflect this change in a future update. Uproar now reduces the cooldown of Thunderous Roar by 45 seconds (was 30 seconds). Champion’s Might now causes you to deal 25% increased critical strike damage to targets chained to your Spear. Piercing Challenge now increases all damage dealt by Champion’s Spear (was only initial damage). The visual for Shockwave will now properly match its radius, both with and without the Rumbling Earth talent. Impact visual has also been updated. The visual for Thunderous Roar has been adjusted. Fixed an issue that caused Rallying Cry to increase maximum health by 15% instead of the intended 10%. The following talents have been removed: Titanic Throw Sonic Boom Blood and Thunder Arms New Talent: Finishing Blows – Overpower generates 8 Rage when used on a target below 35% health. Barbaric Training has been redesigned for Arms – Now grants 10% damage and 10% critical damage to Slam, Cleave, and Whirlwind. Storm of Swords has been redesigned – Now grants Whirlwind or Cleave a 30% chance to make your next Whirlwind or Cleave cost 100% less Rage. Unhinged has been redesigned – Every other time Bladestorm or Ravager deal damage, you automatically cast a Mortal Strike at your target or random nearby enemy. Dance of Death has been redesigned – When an enemy dies while affected by your Bladestorm, all damage you deal is increased by 5% for the remainder of the Bladestorm and for 2 seconds afterwards. When an enemy dies while affected by your Ravager, its duration is extended by 2 seconds. These effects can trigger a maximum of 3 times per use of Bladestorm or Ravager. Blademaster’s Torment has been redesigned – Activating Avatar grants 8 seconds of Sweeping Strikes and while Avatar is active the cooldown of Cleave is reduced by 1.5 seconds. Storm of Swords has been redesigned – Cleave and Whirlwind have a 30% chance to make your next Cleave or Whirlwind cost 100% less Rage. All ability damage increased by 43%. Execute damage increased by 15%. Slam damage increased by 20%. Cleave now replaces Whirlwind. Cleave cooldown reduced to 4.5 seconds (was 6 seconds). Cleave damage increased by 5%. Overpower damage increased by 55%. Rage generated from auto-attacks reduced by 16%. Whirlwind base Rage cost reduced to 20 (was 30). Whirlwind damage reduced by 33%. Rend base Rage cost reduced to 20 (was 30). Ignore Pain Rage cost reduced to 20 (was 40). Battlelord no longer increases damage dealt by Overpower. Fervor of Battle now also triggers from Cleave. Seismic Reverberation now also triggers from Cleave. Collateral Damage’s damage bonus now applies to Cleave as well as Whirlwind. Warlord’s Torment no longer triggers from Colossus Smash. Duration of Recklessness buff increased by 50% and bonus Rage generation reduced to 25% (was 100%). In for the Kill’s Haste bonus now lasts as long as Colossus Smash does. Improved Overpower increases number of Overpower charges by 1. Dreadnaught no longer increases number of Overpower charges. Dreadnaught damage reduced by 58%. Strength of Arms no longer causes Overpower to generates 8 Rage when used on a target below 35% health. Strength of Arms now also increases Overpower damage by 15%. Tactician chance to reset cooldown of Overpower per Rage spent reduced to 1% (was 1.3%). Deft Experience increase to Tactician’s chance to reset cooldown of Overpower per Rage spent reduced to 0.5% (was 0.6%). Valor in Victory’s Versatility bonus increased to 2% (was 1%). Skullsplitter now accelerates Rend’s Bleed baseline. Ravager is now a choice node with Bladestorm. All existing Bladestorm sub-talents have been updated to work with both Ravager and Bladestorm. Bladestorm no longer generates Rage on cast. Crushing Force now increases Mortal Strike damage by 5% and Mortal Strike critical strike damage by 5% per point (was Slam damage and critical strike chance). Critical Thinking now restores 10% of Rage spent on Execute per point (was 5%). Warlord’s Torment tooltip updated with detailed information. No functional changes. The following talents have been removed: Tide of Blood has been removed, its effects have been added to Skullsplitter Reaping Swings Hurricane Fury New Talent: Powerful Enrage: Enrage increases the damage your abilities deal by an additional 15% and Enrage’s duration is increased by 1 second. On a choice node with Frenzied Enrage. Hurricane replaced with Unhinged – Every other time Bladestorm or Ravager deal damage, you cast a Bloodthirst at your target or a nearby enemy. Fury Warriors now learn Defensive Stance by default. All ability damage increased by 49%. Rampage damage increased by 26%. Bloodthirst damage increased by 29%. Odyn’s Fury damage increased by 33%. Raging Blow damage increased by 10%. Improved Raging Blow’s chance for Raging Blow to reset its own cooldown increased to 25% (was 20%). Reckless Abandon now buffs your next Bloodthirst and Raging Blow. Reckless Abandon’s Bloodbath damage reduced by 26% and Crushing Blow damage reduced by 3%. Deft Experience now causes Bloodthirst to extend your Enrage effect by 0.5/1.0 sec if you are Enraged. Swift Strikes now also increases Bloodthirst’s Rage generated by 1.0/2.0 Rage. Crushing Force now increases the damage of Bloodthirst by 10/20% and critical strike chance of Bloodthirst by 2/4%. Slam’s Rage cost removed. Wrath and Fury now increases the chance for Improved Raging Blow to reset Raging Blow’s cooldown by 10% while Enraged. Deft Experience no longer reduces Bloodthirst’s cooldown, instead it now increases Bloodthirst’s chance to trigger Enrage by 2% per point. Tenderize no longer increases the duration of Enrage. Bloodcraze now triggers from Raging Blow instead of Bloodthirst. Bladestorm now generates 10 Rage per damage event for Fury (20 with Storm of Steel). Bladestorm is now a choice node with Ravager. All existing Ravager sub-talents have been updated to work with both Ravager and Bladestorm. Unbridled Ferocity no longer triggers from Onslaught and its chance to trigger is reduced to 6% (was 20%). Berserker’s Torment tooltip updated with detailed information. No functional changes. Titan’s Torment tooltip updated with detailed information. No functional changes. The following talents have been removed: Frenzied Flurry has been removed, its effects have been added to Single-Minded Fury. Raging Armaments Annihilator Storm of Swords Protection New Talent: Fight Through the Flames – Defensive Stance additionally reduces magic damage you take by 5%. Battle-Scarred Veteran has been updated – When a damage event reduces your health below 30%, the portion of that damage event that would apply to the last 30% of your health is also reduced by 80%. Dance of Death has been redesigned – When an enemy dies while affected by your Ravager, its duration is extended by 2 seconds. This effect can trigger a maximum of 3 times per use of Ravager. Whirlwind base Rage cost reduced to 20 (was 30). Whirlwind damage reduced by 33%. Execute damage increased by 15%. Rend base Rage cost reduced to 20 (was 30). Defensive Stance no longer reduces damage dealt by Protection Warriors. Immovable Object tooltip updated with detailed information. No functional changes. Improved Heroic Throw has been removed.

arrior

Items

The item levels of leveling gear have been adjusted to be rewarded at an appropriate item level through level 70.

DPS trinkets and items with additional effects reduced by 33% for tank and healer specializations.

The sell value of the Elegant Canvas Brush has been reduced to 100 gold.

Player versus Player

New Solo Queue: Rated Battleground Blitz Rated Battleground Blitz is 8 versus 8 battlegrounds at an accelerated pace that you can queue solo or duo queue as a healer.

Arenas All arena maps now have levers players can click on to indicate they are ready for the game to start. Once all players have hit the lever, the arena start timer will skip to 10 seconds remaining. Shadow Sight now highlights enemies that are stealthed with a red outline that can be seen through walls.

Classes Death Knight Strangulate (PvP Talent) now overrides Asphyxiate, but its cooldown is decreased to 45 seconds (was 60 seconds), its duration is increased to 5 seconds (was 4 seconds), and its range is increased to 20 yards (was 15 yards). Demon Hunter Cleansed by Flame now cleanses 1 magical effect (was all). D ruid New PvP Talent: Tireless Pursuit – For 5 seconds after leaving Cat Form or Travel Form, you retain up to 40% movement speed. High Winds has been redesigned – Increases the range of Cyclone, Typhoon, and Entangling Roots by 5 yards. Call of the Elder Druid has been removed from PvP talents and is now a Restoration Druid talent. Feral Wild Attunement (PvP Talent) has been removed. H unter Mending Bandage (PvP Talent) now heals for 18% of maximum health over its duration (was 30%). Tranquilizing Darts (PvP Talent) has been removed. M age New PvP Talent: Fireheart – Blazing Barrier’s damage is increased by 500%. Flamecannon (PvP Talent) has been removed. Fire Blazing Barrier’s effectiveness is no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 75% effective). Unleashed Inferno is now 30% effective in PvP combat (was 20%). M onk New PvP Talent: Absolute Serenity – Celestial Conduit now prevents incapacitate, disorient, snare, and root effects for its duration. Grapple Weapon (PvP Talent) range reduced to 20 yards (was 30 yards). Brewmaster Charred Passions is now 100% effective in PvP combat (was 0%). Elusive Footwork is now 100% effective in PvP combat (was 50%). Niuzao’s Training is now 100% effective in PvP combat (was 50%). Mistweaver New PvP Talent: Rodeo – Every 3 seconds while Clash if off cooldown, your next Clash can be reactivated immediately to wildly Clash an additional enemy. This effect can stack up to 3 times. Enveloping Breath is now 100% effective in PvP combat (was 111%). Invigorating Mists is now 100% effective in PvP combat (was 112%). Soothing Mist is now 100% effective in PvP combat (was 115%). Ancient Teachings is now increased by 120% in PvP Combat (was 150%). Windwalker New PvP Talent: Rodeo – Every 3 seconds while Clash if off cooldown, your next Clash can be reactivated immediately to wildly Clash an additional enemy. This effect can stack up to 3 times. New PvP Talent: Rising Dragon Sweep – Whirling Dragon Punch knocks enemies up into the air and causes them to fall slowly until they reach the ground. Rising Star’s critical strike damage is now 100% effective in PvP combat (was 50%). The following PvP talents have been removed: Mighty Ox Kick Alpha Tiger P aladin New PvP Talent: Wrench Evil – Turn Evil’s cast time is reduced by 100%. Judgments of the Pure (PvP Talent) has been removed. Holy Barrier Faith is now 50% more effective in PvP combat (was 100%). P riest Mindgames is now a PvP talent (was a Class talent). Mindgames duration increased by 2 seconds. Mindgames damage, damage reversal, and healing reversal increased by 33%. R ogue Vanish’s guaranteed stealth duration now 1.5 seconds in PvP combat (base 3 seconds). Shadowy Duel now applies a screen effect so it is more noticeable that you are inside the duel. S haman Skyfury Totem has been redesigned – Now triggers when casting Primordial Wave (was actively cast). The following PvP talents have been removed: Traveling Storms Seasoned Winds Elemental New PvP Talent: Electrocute – When you successfully Purge a beneficial effect, the enemy suffers Nature damage over 3 seconds. New PvP Talent: Shamanism – Your Bloodlust and Heroism spell now has a 60 second cooldown, but increases Haste by 20%, and only affects you and your friendly target when cast for 10 seconds. In addition, Bloodlust and Heroism is no longer affected by Sated or Exhaustion. Enhancement New PvP Talent: Electrocute – When you successfully Purge a beneficial effect, the enemy suffers Nature damage over 3 seconds. Restoration Living Tide now reduces the cooldown of Healing Tide Totem by 45 seconds (was 60 seconds). Lightning Bolt damage increased by 44% in PvP combat. W arlock Call Fel Lord damage increased by 80%. Fel Obelisk (PvP Talent) has been removed. Warrior Master and Commander now reduces the cooldown of Rallying Cry by 90 seconds (was 60 seconds). Battlefield Commander (PvP Talent) now increases the radius of Piercing Howl by 50% (was root targets for 2 seconds). Death Sentence (PvP Talent) has been removed. Arms Storm of Destruction has been redesigned – Now reduces healing on affected targets by 25% for 10 seconds (was reduce the cooldown of Bladestorm and Ravager). Duel (PvP Talent) duration increased to 12 seconds and its sound effect has been changed to be more noticeable. Fury Enduring Rage (PvP Talent) can now activate Recklessness without Enrage active and the duration of the Recklessness granted has been increased by 1 second. Slaughterhouse now stacks its effect if another healing reduction effect is active and overrides its effect once its effectiveness would surpass the active healing reduction effect or the active healing reduction effect is removed. The following PvP talents have been removed: Bloodrage Storm of Destruction (Fury only)



Professions

New Ability: Concentration – Concentration is a resource that you have a separate pool of per crafting profession. It represents your ability to heavily focus on your recipes and exceed your normal capabilities. You choose when you want to Concentrate using a button within the crafting window, empowering your next craft(s). Doing so will cause the craft to automatically reach the next level of quality, no questions asked.

New Stat: Ingenuity – You have a chance to have an ingenious breakthrough when you Concentrate on a craft, refunding a percentage of the Concentration spent.

Inspiration has been removed.

User Interface and Accessibility

Character Select Screen Screen now displays up to four characters from your Warband at once. Characters can be reordered or moved in and out of the scene via the character list panel. Characters are clickable and rotatable within the scene. Hovering over characters will provide more information about that character, including class specialization, professions, and more. A search field has been added to the character list panel to easily find your characters. Artwork updates and clarity improvements have been made to game service menus.

Quest and Map Navigation Added new 3D quest bangs and icons: Meta quests Repeatable quests Campaign trivial quests Updates to many world map icons, including: Rare, Rare Elite, Cave Entrances, Teleporters, Great Vault, Catalyst Convertor, Digsites, Pet Bettles, Dungeon, and Raid. Most world map icons can now be supertracked by left-clicking. Some examples include: events, rares, rare elites, bonus objectives, flightmasters, dungeon/raid entrances, and more. For any item in the quest tracker, right-clicking and selecting “Remove Focus” will remove supertracking behavior. A map legend has been added to the main map next to the pin and filter options. On the world map, zooming in on Hub icons will allow you to see available quests in the area in more detail. Checkboxes for tracking have been added to the quest log for easier management. Areas of the Quest Log interface have been updated with new artwork. The quest bang visual for quests that are in-progress has been updated. The visual for meta quests has been updated. Flight map icons have been updated. Flightmaster icon and new flight path icon have been updated.

Objective Tracker Updated Objective Tracker art. Minimize settings are now on a new top level quest tracker header. New animations on headers and objectives. Icons for in progress quests have been updated. Objective Tracker text size can be adjusted with Edit Mode. Developer’s note: This will only apply for headers and most text lines in the tracker.

Spellbook Spellbook has been redesigned and moved to the same window as Talents and Specializations. Search functionality has been added to the Spellbook. Search results will be categorized under one of the following to provide further context: Exact Matches: Exact full name matches the search text. Related Matches: Spells mentioned in the Exact Match’s description. Name Matches: Spells whose name partially matches the search text. Description Matches: Spells whose description partially matches the search text. Minimize and expand functionality has been added to the Spellbook frame. Checkbox added to hide passives from displaying in the Spellbook.

New Options Option to replace spiders with alternative creatures. This doesn’t affect gameplay or difficulty. Option under Accessibility > General > Arachnophobia Mode. Icon can be used to mark your player character for visibility. Option under Accessibility > General > Self Highlight. Highlight your character’s silhouette when blocked by objects in game. Option under Gameplay > Combat > Show Silhouette when Obstructed.

The Group Manager has been updated with new art and feature improvements, including: Additional options to restrict group pings. Easier access to both world and unit raid markers. UI panel reorganized so related options are together in sections. Added instance options previously only found in the character portrait dropdown.

Anything that is shared across all characters on the account will now say “Warband” rather than “account.”

Professions now has its own micromenu button.

A button for Professions has been added to the micromenu where the Spellbook button was previously. The Spellbook has been added to the Talents frame.

Improved clarity when enchanting items: Cursor highlight when mousing over items that can be enchanted by current enchantment. Dimming icons of non-enchantable items. Animations when an item has been enchanted.

Mount Journal now has a button called Switch Flight Style that lets you switch between steady flight (normal flying) and Skyriding.

Upon learning Skyriding, the Skyriding talent tree is now accessible via a button within the Mount Journal

On the Rated PvP screen, the button tooltips now include information about your current rank in the specialization leaderboard.

Dire Beasts, Army of the Dead ghouls, Magus of the Dead, various Demonology Warlock demons, Void Tendril, Void Lasher, and Denizen of the Dream nameplates are now always hidden.

The camera will now allow for the player character to be more obstructed by the environment before colliding and pushing the camera forward. Use the console command “cameraIndirectVisibility [0,1]” to turn the feature off or on, and use “cameraIndirectOffset [0, 10.0]” to modify the sensitivity.

The number of character macro slots has increased to 30 (was 18).

That’s the complete patch notes ahead of The War Within’s eventual release on August 26, or August 22 for those with Early Access.