WoW devs confirm Dragonflight dungeons in Season 4 Mythic rotation

Season 4 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will arrive in Spring 2024 and bring many changes to Heroic and Mythic dungeons. Now, the developer behind the games has confirmed the status of Dragonflight dungeons in the upcoming season.

As part of its upcoming plans for Dragonflight Season 4, Blizzard confirmed major changes to the way dungeons work. As part of a wider response to community feedback, these alterations are intended to prolong the dungeon pipeline and make Heroics more relevant.

Though they are actually quite complex, the main crux of the changes is as follows:

Heroic difficulty and rewards will move up to roughly the current level of Mythic 0. These dungeons will remain available to queue into via Group Finder. The item level requirement to queue will also go up accordingly.

Mythic 0 difficulty and rewards will move up to roughly the current level of Mythic 8-10. Numerically, it’s close to M10, but not having a timer at all or affixes offsets that quite a bit.

The existing Mythic+ system will pick up where that leaves off. A Mythic 5 in Season 4 is roughly equivalent in difficulty, rewards, and M+ Rating awarded, to a Mythic 15 today.

All Dragonflight dungeons will feature in Season 4 Mythics

As part of their extended explanation, Blizzard confirmed that the changes would apply to all eight Dragonflight dungeons. The full list of those include:

Algath’ar Academy

Azure Vault

Brackenhide Hollow

Halls of Infusion

Neltharus

Nokhud Offensive

Ruby Life Pools

Uldaman

Though many will be disappointed at having to venture into the Ruby Life Pools again, the newest dungeons make sense as a testing bed for this new system.

Additionally, the developer has adjusted the affix system accordingly. Affixes will now kick in at +2, +5 and +10, with the usual graduation, starting with Fortified/Tyrannical.