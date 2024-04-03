Everything you need to earn before WoW: Dragonflight Season 4 starts

Blizzard has finally confirmed a specific release date for the arrival of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 4. As such, a lot of things are set to change in Azeroth and beyond. Here’s everything you need to know about what is going away when the new season starts on April 24.

The cycle between seasons is always relatively similar, with many of the titles and rewards associated with the previous season becoming impossible to earn once the new one has begun. These are associated with many of the game’s activities, including raids, mythic dungeons and competitive PvP.

In announcing the release date for the new season, Blizzard confirmed all of the titles, rewards and achievements that would be removed from the current pool when Season 4 begins. The full list is as follows:

Seasonal Rewards Going Away with the Start of Dragonflight Season 4

Ahead of the Curve: Fyrakk the Blazing (Reward: Renewed Proto-Drake: Embodiment of Shadowflame)

Cutting Edge: Fyrakk the Blazing

Hall of Fame: Fyrakk the Blazing (Reward: “Famed Slayer of Fyrakk” title)

Dragonflight Keystone Explorer: Season Three

Dragonflight Keystone Conqueror: Season Three (Reward: “the Dreaming” title)

Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season Three (Reward: Verdant Armoredon)

Dragonflight Keystone Hero: Season Three

Dreaming Hero: Dragonflight Season 3 (Reward: “the Dreaming Hero” title)

Dragonflight Season 3 Master (Reward: Emerald Mark of Mastery)

Dragonflight Season 3 Hero (Reward: Emerald Blossom Dreamstone)

Keystone Hero Dungeon Portals

Seasonal PvP Rewards Going Away with the Start of Season 4

Combatant I: Dragonflight Season 3 (Reward: Season 3 PvP Cloak)

Combatant II: Dragonflight Season 3 (Rewards: Season 3 PvP Legs and Bracers)

Challenger I: Dragonflight Season 3 (Rewards: Season 3 PvP Gloves and Boots)

Challenger I: Dragonflight Season 3 (Rewards: Season 3 PvP Chest and Belt)

Rival I: Dragonflight Season 3 (Rewards: Season 3 PvP Head, Shoulder, and Helm)

Duelist: Dragonflight Season 3 (Reward: Illusion: Verdant Crush)

Gladiator: Dragonflight Season 3 (Reward: Verdant Gladiator’s Slitherdrake)

Verdant Gladiator: Dragonflight Season 3 (Reward: “Verdant Gladiator” title)

Elite: Dragonflight Season 3 ( Rewards: Verdant Gladiator’s Prestigious Cloak and Verdant Gladiator’s Tabard)

Legend: Dragonflight Season 3 (Reward: Verdant Legend’s Pennant)

Verdant Legend: Dragonflight Season 3 (Reward: “Verdant Legend” title)

It’s also important to note that the Dreaming Hero title associated with the Dreaming Hero: Dragonflight Season 3 achievement will not appear in accounts until the weeks following the launch of Season 4. It is important not to switch faction until it does.