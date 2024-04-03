Blizzard confirms WoW: Dragonflight Season 4 release date

Back in January, Blizzard confirmed a general roadmap showing the release order of major updates for Modern World of Warcraft. As part of that, the community knew Dragonflight Season 4 was on the way, but we now have a specific release date.

In a post on the official World of Warcraft website, Blizzard confirmed that Dargonflight Season 3 is set to draw to a close on April 23 at 21:00 BST. Season 4 will launch immediately after its end on April 24, ushering in a new Mythic dungeon rotation and activities.

Season 4 is set to bring many changes. For the first time in this expansion, there won’t be a new raid. Instead, each week, one of the raids will be chosen as Fated, offering a much more significant challenge and higher-level rewards.

Mythic dungeons have also received their most significant overhaul in years. Heroic Dungeons will now be scaled up to the current Mythic 0 level in terms of difficulty and reward, while Mythic 0 advances to around the same level as Mythic 10. Affixes are added at +2, +5 and +10. All of the Dragonflight dungeons feature in the Season 4 rotation, with the full list as follows:

Algeth’ar Academy

Brackenhide Hollow

Halls of Infusion

Neltharus

Ruby Life Pools

The Azure Vault

The Nokhud Offensive

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

When Season 4 hits, PvP ranks are also resetting, and new rewards for prowess in this area and Mythic+ dungeon runs are promised. As is also the norm, many of the awards and titles associated with the preceding season are going away, including Ahead of the Curve and Keystone denominations.