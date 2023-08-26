New Valorant map Sunset revealed: Layout, release date

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 will see the release of the Los Angeles-inspired map called Sunset which will pit players against each other amid shops and murals reminiscent of the west coast city. Here is everything you need to know, from its layout to the official release date.

It has been over six months since a new map entered the rotation in Valorant, with Lotus the last battleground to be released back on January 10, 2023, in Episode 6 Act 1.

Article continues after ad

In Episode 7 Act 2, Valorant fans will be greeted with a new place to fight as Sunset enters the rotation. The map features no “gimmicks” that Valorant fans have come to expect from new maps, such as rotating or closable doors and teleporters.

Article continues after ad

Instead, Sunset is a fairly straightforward map that players should feel is a breath of fresh air with its simplicity.

When does it release, though? And what does it look like? Here’s everything you need to know about Sunset, Valorant’s new map.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Sunset is Valorant’s tenth map to join the pool.

Sunset will hit the Valorant servers along with Episode 7 Act 2 on August 29, 2023. The new Act will also bring more content to the game in a brand new battle pass.

Valorant map Sunset: New map layout

Sunset has more of a standard layout than some other Valorant maps. Unlike Lotus and Haven, Sunset will feature only two spike sites. Still, the map will feature three lanes for players to fight through. The new Valorant battleground was designed with an emphasis on mid control, with multiple boxes for cover for attackers and defenders.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Sunset features a mid that is fairly difficult to control and doesn’t really favor one team or another; it’s generally good for rifle ranges and opens up a bunch of opportunities for whichever team can take it. We expect to see both teams make mid control a central part of their strategy on Sunset,” Joe Lansford, Lead Map Designer on Valorant, said in a press release.

In terms of backstory, Sunset is heavily reminiscent of LA and has multiple references to the area, including art pieces, food trucks, and skate parks.

Article continues after ad

“We took most of our artistic inspiration from right here in our backyard. You’ll find many staples from our diverse LA culture across the map. Everything from food trucks, traffic jams, and art deco architecture to neon sunsets,” Lansford said.

Article continues after ad

Those neon sunsets were one of the more difficult things to add to the map, according to Lansford, as getting the lighting right while also keeping clarity high for gameplay was a challenge.

“We wanted to hit the mood of an LA sunset with a pink skyline and long shadows, but those aren’t great for gameplay. After a lot of back and forth, we think we found that sweet spot that captures both the tone and clarity we want,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Fans can see if the developers nailed the lighting and the design of the map when Sunset releases at the end of this month.