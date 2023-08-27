Valorant Imperium skinline: Release date, price & weapons

Imperium bundle is the latest skinline that will arrive at Valorant with the launch of Episode 7 Act 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the Imperium skin bundle in Valorant starting from its release date to the price of each weapon.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is upon us and is set to shake up the meta yet again! Jett has been nerfed hard and several other popular agents like Astra, Skye, and more have also followed suit. The new Act also adds a new map to the roster, Sunset, which is pretty straightforward and is based in LA.

Along with all these changes, a premium skinline called Imperium is also on the way with Episode 7 Act 2. The theme of this skin bundle is elegant, magical, and summons a dragon in finisher animation.

With that said, here’s a rundown of everything about the Imperium skinline in Valorant.

Riot Games The Imperium skin’s finisher looks similar to Shenron from Dragon Ball Z.

The Imperium skinline will arrive at the game on August 29, 2023.

Here are the full details of the Valorant Imperium bundle in the game:

Bundle Cost : 8,700 VP (includes four gun skins, one melee weapon, two gun buddies, one player card, and one non-animated spray)

: 8,700 VP (includes four gun skins, one melee weapon, two gun buddies, one player card, and one non-animated spray) Edition : Exclusive

: Exclusive Weapons : Blades of Imperium (dual-handed melee) : 4,350 VP Judge : 2,175 VP Operator : 2,175 VP Sheriff : 2,175 VP Vandal : 2,175 VP

: Variants : Red (ruby) design with a custom dragon in the Finisher White (pearl) design with a custom dragon in the Finisher Black (obsidian) design with a custom dragon in the Finisher

:

Weapon Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Melee Custom model (one-handed fist blade) Custom model (dual-handed fist blade), custom animations, visual

effects, and audio. Brand new alternate attack animation (right click) – – Weapon Custom Model Custom firing sounds and muzzle flash visual effects Custom visual effects and audio for equip, reload, and inspect

animations Custom Kill Banner and Finisher

Riot Games The Imperium skinline comes with four variants.

Imperium Bundle: Inspiration and Lore

The Imperium skinline in Valorant is themed around East Asian weaponry and armor, where the dragon acts as a central element.

On the inspirations behind this bundle, Art Direction Senior Manager Kerwin Atienza said, “We were inspired by the dragons of the East and jewel materials. We worked with our China team and looked at artifacts from China to see how we can incorporate the gold ornaments in the gun design. Our goal was to make the weapons feel like they were treasures imbued with magic. The variants were inspired by Chinese mythology, with each weapon variant representing different dragon kings and their respective colors.”

“We had many challenges with a Finisher of this scale. In most enclosed areas, the dragon would overlap with the environment. We made sure that there would always be something interesting for the player to see by having the enemy player encased in the crystal at ground level. Our character and technical art team worked hard on the visuals of the dragon and how it blends with the environment to make sure that in most cases the dragon would be visible in its magnificence,” said Bastien Ramisse, Character Art Manager.

So there you have it – that’s everything about the Imperium skinline in Valorant Episode 7 Act 2. Looking to dominate the competition? Be sure to check out our other Valorant guides:

