Valorant Throwback Pack Outlaw Bundle: Skins & price

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 brings Outlaw, the first weapon since release along with a dedicated Throwback Pack Bundle. Here’s what’s included in the bundle and how much it costs.

Until Episode 7 Act 3, Valorant players had to choose between only snipers in the game. With the release of Episode 8 Act 1, that changes as Outlaw is here to shake the meta, securing a sweet spot between the Marshal and Operator. It is a semi-automatic sniper having two bullets in a magazine.

Riot also brings a dedicated Throwback bundle for Outlaw, packing skins that have already been released earlier in the game. This is the second bundle you can buy from the store at the start of Act 1 alongside the Kuronami skinline and a brand-new Battle Pass.

With that said, here’s what’s included in the Valorant Throwback Pack Outlaw Bundle and how much it costs.

Riot Games

Valorant Throwback Pack Outlaw Bundle skins

The Valorant Throwback Pack Outlaw Bundle includes two skins with three color variants each. Here’s what the bundle consists of:

Prism//Reloaded Outlaw Base Color – Purple iridescent variant Variant 1 – Orange iridescent variant Variant 2 – Pink iridescent variant Variant 3 – Green iridescent variant

Ego Outlaw Base Color – Korean text with “저지불가” and white/black stripes Variant 1 – English text “Unstoppable” and red/black stripes Variant 2 – Portuguese text “Imbatível” and white/tan stripes Variant 3 – French text “Inarrêtable” and teal/purple stripes

Accessories Outlaw Player Card Outlaw Gun Buddy Outlaw Spray Outlaw Title



Riot Games

How much does the Throwback Pack Outlaw Bundle cost?

The Valorant Throwback Pack Outlaw Bundle costs 2,320 VP, or roughly $25.

Riot celebrates the new sniper with a throwback to 2020 with some of the very first skin lines released – the likes of Prism//Reloaded and Ego.

So there you have it, that’s everything about Throwback Pack Outlaw Bundle. Looking to dominate the competition? Be sure to check out our other Valorant guides:

