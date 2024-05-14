Valorant update 8.09 patch notes: Brimstone buff, crosshair profiles fix, more

Valorant patch 8.09 slightly buffs a Controller Agent and also fixes a bug related to crosshair profiles. Here are all the changes in Valorant update 8.09 patch notes.

While patch 8.08 heavily nerfed Viper, a Controller Agent that rules the meta, the latest patch slightly buffs another Agent of the same class, Brimstone.

The new patch also fixes an annoying bug related to crosshair profiles. Several players have been facing an issue lately where all their saved crosshair profiles were lost, and patch 8.09 fixes that.

The major change with Valorant patch 8.09 is that Brimstone’s Sky Smokes will have a larger radius. It’s increased from 410 to 415 and will be similar to the size of Omen’s smokes (Dark Cover).

This patch also fixes the crosshair profiles bug and certain incorrect Killed By feed on Combat Reports. Below you can find the full Valorant 8.09 patch notes from Riot Games.

Brimstone

We’ve done some small updates to Brimstone’s Sky Smoke (E) to ensure that it fully covers the area indicated by the UI when you are placing it. This should ensure that when the outer edge of the targeting UI covers a choke point that the spawned smoke will fully cover that area as well. This change includes a slight increase to the radius of Brimstone’s smoke that should make it match the smoke size of his peers like Omen. Sky Smoke (E) Radius increased 410 >>> 415. UI targeting size updated so that outer edge properly reflects the size of the smoke.



Bug Fixes

Gameplay Systems