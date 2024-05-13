LOUD Saadhak addresses roster change rumors after “sh**” VCT split

LOUD IGL Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro addressed the rumors swirling around him and the team’s Valorant roster following their disappointing VCT Americas performance in a live stream.

LOUD failed to qualify for VCT Masters Shanghai following its lackluster performance in the VCT Americas Split 1 playoff. The squad was knocked out of the playoff bracket in the first round and a report surfaced a few days later that the team’s star player, Felipe ‘Less’ Basso, would be moved to the bench due to financial reasons.

Following the report, Valorant fans started speculating about which team could take Less off of LOUD’s hands, and another report surfaced linking Saadhak and Less with a move to NRG Esports.

The Argentinian player explained his thoughts on his status with the Brazilian organization in a May 12 livestream, saying he was embarrassed over LOUD’s VCT performance in the first split.

“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t think LOUD is gonna wanna sell me, guys. Mid-season, too? Gonna be challenging. Lots of people asking me if I want to leave… look I’ll be honest with you. I want to win, man. And I don’t know what I have to do to win,” he said via fan translation.

Saadhak said he is unhappy with the results the team has put up so far, and that it was hard for him to look LOUD’s owner in the eyes at the time because of how ashamed he felt about their performance.

“We’re playing shameful, the year’s been sh**… what can you do?” He continued.

LOUD started the year well, placing second at the VCT Americas Kickoff tournament, and fourth at VCT Masters Madrid. However, the team struggled once regular season play started as they won only two matches and qualified for the playoff stage thanks to round differential.

LOUD will have a little over a month to make changes to its roster, as the second split of VCT Americas kicks off on June 22.