Valorant Console Beta: How to sign up, start date & more

At the 2024 Summer Game Fest, Riot Games announced that Valorant will soon come to Xbox and PlayStation consoles and a limited beta will launch in some regions for players to test out the game.

A console port for the PC game has been a long time coming, given Riot has teased it in years past and posted multiple job openings for positions involving game development on current-generation hardware.

For gamers looking to test out how Valorant runs on their Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5, look no further. Here’s everything you need to know about how to sign up, when the beta starts & more.

Contents

The Valorant console beta starts on June 14, 2024. The developer has yet to reveal how long it will run for, and whether or not there will be a downtime between the closed beta and official release.

Where can you play the beta?

The beta for the console version of Valorant will be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. It’ll be playable on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Riot has said that it could roll out to other regions around the globe shortly after this run ends.

How to sign up for the Valorant console beta

Players can see if they are eligible for the beta and register for access via the Valorant beta website.

Riot has not provided a time frame for when the game will exit beta and be released fully on consoles. However, when the game’s beta came to PC its full release took only a few months to get to 1.0.

Will Valorant have cross-play?

Riot Games

According to a statement provided to Dexerto, Valorant will not have crossplay between console and PC players for “competitive integrity” reasons. However, if they are on the same account, players can connect and share an inventory across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

Progression will also be tied to players’ Valorant accounts and tracked across the different hardware.

Additionally, Riot stated skins and agents will be released simultaneously across the different platforms, including patches and other live-service features.

