How to qualify for VCT Challengers through Valorant Premier

Riot Games has revealed how players from Valorant Premier, its path to pro system in-game, will link up with VCT Challengers. Here is how players can qualify for the Valorant Esports League.

Valorant Premier has been set up as the in-game path to pro for players who want to get into the VCT Challengers Leagues. The Challengers Leagues are the second-tier competitions in the Valorant Champions Tour. Each league’s top finishers will get a chance to earn a promotion into the VCT international leagues through an Ascension tournament.

Starting in 2025, Challengers Leagues will no longer have open qualifiers, and will only feature promoted teams from Premier. Riot Games has just dropped its road map for the 2024 VCT season and beyond for how players should expect to get a promotion into the VCT Challengers Leagues.

Here is how players can qualify for their respective Challengers Leagues through Valorant Premier for the 2025 season.

How players go from Valorant Premier to VCT Challengers

To start the process, players must first achieve a rank of Immortal 3 or higher before the first Act of the year starts on January 10, 2024. Players will also need to build a team a register it from Premier between January 8-17.

Next, players will need to make sure they are eligible to play in the Challengers Leagues in 2024. There is an age restriction as players below 16 years old are not eligible to compete. Players can only compete in Premier with one account, so no ringers, substitutes, or cross-region players are allowed.

Teams must then qualify for the Contender Division within Premier, which is the highest division in the mode. Information on how to qualify for Contender has yet to be revealed.

For the 2024 season, there will still be an Open Qualifier tournament for spots in the Challengers Leagues. To play in the Open Qualifier, players will need to sign up for the tournament with their Contenders roster. Specific information about these Open Qualifiers will be disseminated through regional Challengers channels.

Riot Games The schedule for Valorant Premier in 2024.

Teams that don’t qualify for their respective Challengers Leagues will play in the Premier Contender Division. The competition will have two stages of play with a playoff at the end of each. The second stage’s playoffs will qualify teams for the Challengers Promotion tournament where they will play the worst teams from the Challengers League for a shot at the second-tier league.

How each region’s Premier division breaks down regionally is slightly different depending on where you are in the world. Riot Games has broken players down into Gamepods (which servers they are playing from), which feed into Zones, which then feed into the Challengers Leagues.

How that is broken down is shown below:

Americas Promotion Path

North American Challengers League US East (Zone) Ashburn (Gamepod) Dallas Chicago Atlanta US West Oregon Dallas Chicago Northern California

Latin America North Challengers League Latin America North Mexico City Miami Latin America Chicago

Latin America South Challengers League Latin America South Santiago Bogota

Brazil Challengers League Brazil São Paulo



EMEA Promotion Path

DACH Challengers League DACH Frankfurt

Northern Europe Challengers League Northern Europe London Stockholm

Portugal Challengers League & Italy Challengers League & Spain Challengers League Ibit Madrid

France Challengers League France Paris

Eastern Europe Challengers League Eastern Europe Warsaw

Turkey Challengers League Turkey Istanbul

MENA Challengers League Middle East Bahrain



Pacific Promotion Path

Japan Challengers League Japan Tokyo

South Korea Challengers League South Korea Tokyo

South Asia South Asia Mumbai

Malaysia/Singapore Challengers League & Thailand Challengers League & Philippines Challengers League & Vietnam Challengers League & Hong Kong/Taiwan Challengers League & Indonesia Challengers League Asia Singapore Hong Kong

Oceania Oceania Sydney



This process could change in the coming months as Riot Games tweaks this system following its implementation at the start of 2024.